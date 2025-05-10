GOLD Coast has notched up its seventh consecutive win at Darwin's TIO Stadium with a thrilling 10-point victory over the Western Bulldogs.
It was a tight contest throughout, with the Suns holding off a late charge from the Dogs to win 15.16 (106) to 14.12 (96).
SUNS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats
Damien Hardwick's side led by as much as 28 points in the final term before the Dogs put the foot down, kicking five goals to edge closer, only to fall just short.
Ben King kicked three goals - his last coming after the final siren - while Nick Holman, Will Graham and Sam Flanders each booted two.
Daniel Rioli excited his hometown fans with 24 disposals and a goal, while fellow Territorian Ben Long also got his name on the scoresheet.
For the Dogs, midfielders Ed Richards (31 disposals, one goal) and Tom Liberatore (35) were excellent, while Matthew Kennedy kicked three goals - all before half-time.
It is only the Suns' third win over the Dogs in their past 13 meetings.
More to come
GOLD COAST 4.5 6.8 12.13 15.16 (106)
WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.3 5.7 9.9 14.12 (96)
GOALS
Gold Coast: King 3, Holman 2, Graham 2, Flanders 2, Rowell, Rioli, Noble, Long, Clohesy, Ainsworth
Western Bulldogs: Kennedy 3, West 2, Vandermeer 2, Davidson 2, Sanders, Bontempelli, McNeil, Richards, Khamis
BEST
Gold Coast: Rioli, Anderson, Miller, Rowell, Noble, Jeffrey, Humphrey
Western Bulldogs: Richards, Liberatore, O’Donnell, Bontempelli, Williams, Kennedy
INJURIES
Gold Coast: Nil
Western Bulldogs: Vandermeer (calf tightness)
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Jake Rogers (replaced Nick Holman in the fourth quarter)
Western Bulldogs: Harvey Gallagher (replaced Vandermeer at three quarter time)
Crowd: 9816 at TIO Stadium