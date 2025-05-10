Gold Coast has held on to record a narrow win over a fast-finishing Bulldogs

John Noble (left) and Nick Holman celebrate a goal during the R9 match between Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium on May 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has notched up its seventh consecutive win at Darwin's TIO Stadium with a thrilling 10-point victory over the Western Bulldogs.

It was a tight contest throughout, with the Suns holding off a late charge from the Dogs to win 15.16 (106) to 14.12 (96).

Damien Hardwick's side led by as much as 28 points in the final term before the Dogs put the foot down, kicking five goals to edge closer, only to fall just short.

Ben King kicked three goals - his last coming after the final siren - while Nick Holman, Will Graham and Sam Flanders each booted two.

Daniel Rioli excited his hometown fans with 24 disposals and a goal, while fellow Territorian Ben Long also got his name on the scoresheet.

For the Dogs, midfielders Ed Richards (31 disposals, one goal) and Tom Liberatore (35) were excellent, while Matthew Kennedy kicked three goals - all before half-time.

It is only the Suns' third win over the Dogs in their past 13 meetings.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Graham takes risky advantage as Suns forward pressure delivers Will Graham casually kicks the match opener after a brilliant team effort in the forward line

00:33 Rioli has his NT homecoming moment with super finish Daniel Rioli kicks a terrific goal on the run in front of family and friends

00:33 Pace and class from Dogs sees Kennedy slot his third Matthew Kennedy kicks his third goal of the match after the Bulldogs go end to end in a flash

00:37 Long lights up TIO Stadium with superb shake and finish Ben Long slots a brilliant goal from distance as Gold Coast regains the lead

00:29 Gut-running Davidson provides pulse Sam Davidson kicks an important goal to keep the Dogs within touching distance

GOLD COAST 4.5 6.8 12.13 15.16 (106)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.3 5.7 9.9 14.12 (96)

GOALS

Gold Coast: King 3, Holman 2, Graham 2, Flanders 2, Rowell, Rioli, Noble, Long, Clohesy, Ainsworth

Western Bulldogs: Kennedy 3, West 2, Vandermeer 2, Davidson 2, Sanders, Bontempelli, McNeil, Richards, Khamis

BEST

Gold Coast: Rioli, Anderson, Miller, Rowell, Noble, Jeffrey, Humphrey

Western Bulldogs: Richards, Liberatore, O’Donnell, Bontempelli, Williams, Kennedy

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Vandermeer (calf tightness)

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Jake Rogers (replaced Nick Holman in the fourth quarter)

Western Bulldogs: Harvey Gallagher (replaced Vandermeer at three quarter time)

Crowd: 9816 at TIO Stadium