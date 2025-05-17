Chris Fagan isn't sure how his half-back jigsaw will end up fitting after Jarrod Berry's absence allowed Keidean Coleman return

Keidean Coleman during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan isn't sure how he'll distribute his embarrassment of half-back riches but is confident Keidean Coleman's return won't stifle Dayne Zorko.

Coleman will play against Melbourne on Sunday at the Gabba, 14 months after suffering a knee injury in last year's season opener.

His last complete AFL game was the 2023 Grand Final in which he dominated the first half with incisive, aggressive kicking and finished runner-up in the Norm Smith Medal voting.

Coleman's injury allowed the versatile Zorko to shift back into defence, where the veteran flourished and earned All-Australian honours in their 2024 premiership season.

Emerging pair Jaspa Fletcher and Darcy Wilmot have shown dare, poise and accuracy transitioning into attack, trademarks that have become non-negotiable for good teams in modern football.

"It's not just 'Kiddy' (Coleman) ... Zorko is probably the best in the competition at it, Jaspa Fletcher, Darcy Wilmot too," Fagan said on Saturday.

"It's great to have those sorts of players in the modern game ... to change angles and break through team defences and Kiddy adds another layer."

They can't all fit at once though, Coleman's return at the expense of the concussed Jarrod Berry likely to push Wilmot, Fletcher and Zorko to the wings or further forward in a new-look rotation.

Fagan is confident Zorko and Coleman can combine as half-back weapons but, with midfielder or wing Berry only a short-term out, won't predict how things will look later this season.

"They can both play there but Zorko can play in a lot of positions, so can Jaspa and Darcy," he said.

"It'll all pan out. I'm not 100 per cent certain what it'll look like down the track.

"Sometimes injuries unfortunately have a say, so we'll wait and see."

Brisbane has spluttered at times in its premiership defence but still sits on top of the ladder at 7-1-1 following a draw with lowly North Melbourne last Sunday.

Fagan acknowledged they were lucky to escape with a draw in Hobart but remains unruffled with a longer-term view.

"It's just a point in time. I'd rather be there than not there, but a lot of challenges still to come," he said.

Darcy Fort has been omitted from the side, Eric Hipwood tasked with deputising for Oscar McInerney in the ruck and Conor McKenna also back in the fray.

The Demons (3-6) are 15th but won three straight before losing to Hawthorn last week.

Coach Simon Goodwin has recalled first-year forward Aidan Johnson for his third AFL outing, while Jake Melksham and Harrison Petty are also back in a big boost.

Jacob van Rooyen, Koltyn Tholstrup and Matthew Jefferson were all dropped.