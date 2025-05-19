The coaches' votes for the round 10 games are in

Toby Nankervis and Tristan Xerri compete in the ruck during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RUCKS Tristan Xerri and Max Gawn have moved into the top three in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Geelong recruit Bailey Smith has surged into second spot.

Gawn was one of six players to pick up 10 votes in round 10, having a perfect game against Brisbane at the Gabba to move to 45 for the season.

Xerri picked up nine in North Melbourne's win over Richmond to take the lead on 48 votes, two clear of Smith, who got nine votes for the Cats against Yartapuulti.

Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson was another big mover in round 10, with his 10 votes against Hawthorn lifting him to sixth spot.

Isaac Heeney, Josh Daicos, Shai Bolton and Bailey Dale were the other players to get 10 votes in round 10.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Gold Coast v Hawthorn

10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

6 John Noble (GCFC)

4 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

3 Sam Collins (GCFC)

3 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

2 Karl Amon (HAW)

1 Ben Long (GCFC)

1 Touk Miller (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:09 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Suns and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:51 Hardwick post-match, R10: 'This group is gaining belief and where we go is up to us' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round ten’s match against Hawthorn

06:05 Mitchell post-match, R10: 'We've got work to do to beat the best sides' Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round ten’s match against Gold Coast

08:15 Highlights: Gold Coast v Hawthorn The Suns and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:48 ‘Chol of the night’: Mabior musters something special Mabior Chol stuns the Suns with an outrageous move and finish to keep the Hawks alive in the final minutes

00:47 Miller mobbed after massive late snap Touk Miller is swarmed by teammates after delivering a clutch goal in the final term

01:31 All-in scuffle erupts after Newcombe-Holman drama Tensions reach breaking point in the third term as Jai Newcombe and Nick Holman spark massive fireworks

00:37 Long way up: Sun uses Sicily as stepladder again Lightning strikes twice as Ben Long rises over James Sicily for a huge speccy, following teammate Jed Walter’s earlier aerial act

00:57 The Wizard weaving magic time and time again Nick Watson lives up to the nickname, providing some team-lifting moments to give Hawthorn a much-needed boost

00:45 ‘That’s unbelievable’: Captain Noah’s next-level strike Noah Anderson steps up in style, conjuring a stunning left-foot goal with little time and space

00:29 Walter’s wild hanger screams MOTY contender Jed Walter soars skyward and completes an extraordinary grab to put himself in contention for Mark of the Year

01:00 Goal ump flattened in Miller’s milestone moment Touk Miller slots his side’s first major in his 200th game but has to wait for confirmation after Tom Barrass accidentally crashes into the goal umpire

Sydney v Carlton

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

8 Chad Warner (SYD)

5 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

3 Adam Cerra (CARL)

2 Justin McInerney (SYD)

1 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

1 James Jordon (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:12 Mini-Match: Sydney v Carlton Extended highlights of the Swans and Blues clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:28 Cox post-match, R10: 'We want to make sure that we play within the rules' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round ten’s match against Carlton

07:18 Voss post-match, R10: 'We had the game where we wanted it and we couldn't finish' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round ten’s match against Sydney

01:50 Heeney’s night out earns Goodes-O’Loughlin Medal Isaac Heeney proves a constant threat to notch two goals and 38 disposals in a tireless best-on-ground performance

08:15 Highlights: Sydney v Carlton The Swans and Blues clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:36 Blue down after tough Amartey bump Joel Amartey may find himself in hot water after clipping Jordan Boyd high in the final term

00:38 Grundy laps up the love after sizzling goal Brodie Grundy celebrates in style after delivering a massive major on the run

00:47 ‘He’s just the best’: Curnow’s absolute cracker A fired-up Charlie Curnow turns to the crowd to celebrate after a sensational effort from the boundary

00:36 Is this Swan in hot water for clipping Silvagni? Justin McInerney may find himself under MRO scrutiny after appearing to collect Jack Silvagni high

00:42 Swan walks off woozy after teammate’s brutal knee Sydney suffers a cruel blow as Aaron Francis cops some friendly fire from Brodie Grundy

01:00 Blues fume as ump's boundary blunder gifts Heeney goal Carlton is left irate as a disputed out-on-the-full call hands Isaac Heeney a major

00:37 Warner works up home crowd with typical flair Chad Warner gets the Swans pumped up after his terrific snap somehow avoids a Blue in front of goal

00:30 Cripps chips in with opener for early statement Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps gets his side off to a great start with a calm snap on his left

Collingwood v Kuwarna

10 Josh Daicos (COLL)

7 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

6 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

5 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

2 Ned Long (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:07 Mini Match: Collingwood v Kuwarna Extended highlights of the Magpies and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:32 McRae post-match, R10: 'It's horrible; there is so much sadness' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round ten’s match against Kuwarna

07:09 Nicks post-match, R10: 'We know we're a good side, but we want to be a great side' Watch Kuwarna’s press conference after round ten’s match against Collingwood

08:13 Highlights: Collingwood v Kuwarna The Magpies and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:52 McRae choked up in emotional post-game interview Craig McRae becomes visibly emotional and steps away from an on-ground interview following the passing of Adam Selwood, brother of Collingwood assistant coach Scott Selwood

00:37 Mihocek's monster roost a welcome sight Brody Mihocek nails a set shot from outside 50 in the wet after a perfect pass from Scott Pendlebury

00:50 'That's a horrible mistake': Fogarty's brain fade Darcy Fogarty concedes a costly 50m penalty and gifts Collingwood an important major through Darcy Cameron

00:37 Soligo stands and snaps to perfection Jake Soligo remains strong under pressure to curl home a beautiful goal

01:03 Pies veterans turn it on at the 'G Jack Crisp bends a beautiful snap only seconds after Steele Sidebottom slots one with his non-preferred

00:52 Bobby celebrates with Magpie Army after crazy karate kick Bobby Hill delivers an incredible soccer goal and gets involved with the Collingwood faithful in celebration

00:47 Ridiculous Rankine comes from nowhere Izak Rankine brilliantly intercepts a Collingwood handball and slots Kuwarna's first with ease

Yartapuulti v Geelong

9 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

8 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

4 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)

4 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

4 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

1 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:06 Mini-Match: Yartapuulti v Geelong Extended highlights of the Power and Cats clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:37 Hinkley post-match, R10: 'There were some issues with personnel and fatigue' Watch Yartapuulti's press conference after round ten’s match against Geelong

13:32 Scott post-match, R10: 'We have transitioned into a team that can really run' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round ten’s match against Yartapuulti

02:43 Cameron cooks up goal feast with seven Jeremy Cameron puts on an absolute clinic with seven goals, including a remarkable five in the final term

08:15 Highlights: Yartapuulti v Geelong The Power and Cats clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:42 Stengle sizzler stuns from the boundary Tyson Stengle threads a terrific dribble goal from a tight angle in a moment of pure class

00:50 Heart and heritage: Humphries swarmed after special goal Lawson Humphries celebrates his first goal of the season with raw emotion, proudly grabbing his jumper designed by his sister as teammates flock to him

00:51 ‘Jeremy Cameron, wow’: Cat’s cracking pair Geelong creates a small buffer as Jeremy Cameron pops up with a couple of team-lifting goals in the second term

00:52 Hammy havoc: Danger and Bowes add to Cats’ woes Geelong is rocked by a double injury setback with Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Bowes both sidelined with hamstring issues

00:43 Dempsey’s deft toe-poke treat beats goalkeeper Ollie Dempsey uses some quick thinking to sneak through this clever effort in front of goal

01:04 Power pain: JHF done early in brutal injury double A nightmare first quarter for Port Adelaide as gun midfielder Jason Horne-Francis and Josh Sinn are both sidelined with injuries

Greater Western Sydney v Walyalup

10 Shai Bolton (FRE)

8 Caleb Serong (FRE)

5 Luke Jackson (FRE)

3 Michael Frederick (FRE)

2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

1 Brennan Cox (FRE)

1 Neil Erasmus (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:17 Mini-Match: GWS v Walyalup Extended highlights of the Giants and Dockers clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:55 Kingsley post-match, R10: 'In all aspects of the game, we looked flat' Watch GWS’s press conference after round ten’s match against Walyalup

10:41 Longmuir post-match, R10: 'He (Jackson) is a bit confused where it all comes from' Watch Walyalup's press conference after round ten’s match against GWS

08:13 Highlights: GWS v Walyalup The Giants and Dockers clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:09 Simpson slots his first after Greene trip Cooper Simpson kicks his maiden AFL goal after receiving a 50m penalty from a wayward Toby Greene foot

00:50 Callaghan crunched in gutsy aerial effort Finn Callaghan hits the ground hard after a heavy mid-air clash with Patrick Voss just before the final break

00:52 Brown snaps the Giants back to life Callum Brown produces one of the highlights of the round with this brilliant running snap with a clever tap from teammate Harvey Thomas

00:47 Walyalup goes coast to coast for easy Amiss major Jye Amiss slots a superb team goal after the Dockers burst forward in the blink of an eye

00:42 Bolton burns Whitfield with huge tackle and goal Shai Bolton chases down GWS speedster Lachie Whitfield to earn the free kick and convert deep in Walyalup's attack

00:37 Bolton bangs home a major with class Shai Bolton finds some space outside the arc and easily slots this goal

00:30 Jones navigates traffic and snaps with ease Darcy Jones somehow squeezes through multiple Walyalup defenders to kick a major in the first minute of the match

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

10 Bailey Dale (WB)

8 Ed Richards (WB)

5 Rhylee West (WB)

3 Tom Liberatore (WB)

2 Tim English (WB)

1 Buku Khamis (WB)

1 Rory Lobb (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:17 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Essendon Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Bombers clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:58 Scott post-match, R10: 'Equally, as good as they were, we were poor' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round ten’s match against Western Bulldogs

10:50 Beveridge post-match, R10: 'His instincts, his game sense is as good as anyone' Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round ten’s match against Essendon

02:53 New top Dog: Dale breaks club record with 49 Bailey Dale goes where no Bulldog has gone before, amassing a whopping 49 disposals in his side’s demolition of the Bombers

08:13 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Essendon The Bulldogs and Bombers clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:47 West shrugs off Bomber for fun in powerful goal Rhylee West adds to his stellar night by brushing off a Don with brute strength before slotting his fourth

00:38 Buk-mark it: Khamis rises for hanger Buku Khamis soars high for a stunning grab as the Bulldogs continue to run rampant at Marvel Stadium

00:50 Bontempelli at it again with exquisite skill Marcus Bontempelli produces another moment of pure class, making a difficult finish look effortless

00:43 Martin motors free for rare Bombers major Nic Martin breaks into space and delivers a much-needed goal for Essendon early in the second half

01:03 Through the legs: Genius English assist wows fans Tim English delivers a moment of magic with a no-look tap to Tom Liberatore for a remarkable goal

01:27 ‘Don’t like that at all’: Dogs double up after tough call The Bulldogs make the most of a contentious call against Mason Redman, earning a double goal after contact on Laitham Vandermeer

00:43 Bont blows it open with brute strength Marcus Bontempelli muscles his way through a crowded pack to kick a powerful opening goal

Richmond v North Melbourne

9 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

8 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)

7 Tim Taranto (RICH)

3 Seth Campbell (RICH)

3 Colby McKercher (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Richmond v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Tigers and Kangaroos clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:24 Clarkson post-match, R10: 'It felt like going to the dentist, it was hard work' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round ten’s match against Richmond

08:39 Yze post-match, R10: 'Our start wasn't good enough' Watch Richmond’s press conference after round ten’s match against North Melbourne

08:06 Highlights: Richmond v North Melbourne The Tigers and Kangaroos clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:46 Simpkin struggles to hold back tears in post-game interview Jy Simpkin is overcome with emotion as he reflects on a difficult week following the passing of his grandmother

03:52 Last two mins: Roos repel Tigers to record rare win at the G Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Richmond and North Melbourne in round 10

00:28 Roos find response as Zurhaar smashes home his fourth Cam Zurhaar reads the crumb to perfection to tally his fourth major of the match

00:42 Milestone McIntosh meets his moment Kamdyn McIntosh delivers a pearler in his 200th career match

00:42 Ralphsmith Goal of the Year contender gets 'G going Hugo Ralphsmith shows some outrageous poise and skill to snare this brilliant finish from the pocket

00:37 Darling delight as Roos continue hot start Jack Darling delivers a calm finish as North Melbourne extends an early lead

00:34 Sims sums it up as Tigers hit back Thomas Sims kicks a clever goal in his second match to get Richmond underway

Brisbane v Narrm

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

8 Jake Melksham (MELB)

6 Zac Bailey (BL)

3 Christian Petracca (MELB)

2 Jake Bowey (MELB)

1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 21:12 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Narrm Extended highlights of the Lions and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

05:35 Goodwin post-match, R10: 'Clayton is starting to evolve back to the player we knew' Watch Narrm’s press conference after round ten’s match against Brisbane

08:07 Fagan post-match, R10: 'The last quarter they annihilated us, really' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round ten’s match against Melbourne

08:12 Highlights: Brisbane v Narrm The Lions and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:46 Melksham makes his presence felt on Andrews Jake Melksham tries to get under the skin of his direct opponent in Harris Andrews

00:36 Pickett's special celebration for Sir Doug Nicholls Round Kysaiah Pickett shows off his moves after goaling on the run to keep his side in touch

00:46 Silver platter service for Sparrow Jake Melksham delivers a bullet pass to the advantage of Tom Sparrow who converts the set-shot opportunity

00:39 Gardiner cleans up Lions’ run and gun Darcy Gardiner puts the finishing touches on Brisbane's frenetic ball movement through the corridor

00:39 Chandler stands tall with big bending finish Kade Chandler keeps his feet to break free from the tackler and nail an important major for Narrm

00:45 Hipwood lands almighty blow from distance Eric Hipwood wheels around on his left to put an exclamation point on a high-scoring opening term

Waalitj Marawar v Euro-Yroke

7 Jack Graham (WCE)

7 Liam Baker (WCE)

5 Brady Hough (WCE)

4 Liam Ryan (WCE)

3 Harley Reid (WCE)

2 Rowan Marshall (STK)

2 Jack Higgins (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:11 Mini-Match: Waalitj Marawar v Euro-Yroke Extended highlights of the Eagles and Saints clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:27 Lyon post-match, R10: 'We're just not handling it and getting the ball out of our back half' Watch Euro-Yroke’s press conference after round ten’s match against Waaliti Marawar

06:42 McQualter post-match, R10: 'It's been one of the most emotional periods of my life' Watch Waaliti Marawar’s press conference after round ten’s match against Euro-Yroke

08:15 Highlights: Waalitj Marawar v Euro-Yroke The Eagles and Saints clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:03 'Anyone struggling, please reach out': Allen's heartfelt message Oscar Allen speaks candidly post-game following the tragic loss of former Eagle Adam Selwood

00:34 Higgins pearler gives Saints late sniff Jack Higgins curls home his fourth major to bring Euro-Yroke back into the contest

00:29 Huge Harley hanger electrifies Optus Stadium Harley Reid soars over teammate Oscar Allen for a big speccy to send the crowd into another frenzy

00:41 'No hassle for Hough': Eagle's first sends stadium wild Brady Hough lights up Optus Stadium after nailing his first goal in the big league, drawing a huge reaction from his coach as well

00:33 Saints spark some hope going end to end in a flash Darcy Wilson caps off a brilliant transition play for Euro-Yroke

00:41 Waalitj Marawar musters another as Williams gets creative Bailey Williams shows terrific goal nous to get a quick kick off for another major

00:48 Reid rips one from beyond the arc Harley Reid slots a superb major on the run and follows it with a unique celebration

00:42 Hunt delivers sweet nutmeg for soccer-inspired major Jayden Hunt shows plenty of skill to deliver a brilliant goal in the first term

00:42 Cripps connection pure as Eagles start hot Jamie Cripps kicks a brilliant goal around the body as Waalitj Marawar builds an early lead

01:08 Emotions flow as Eagles honour Adam Selwood Crowd and players pause for a moment’s silence to remember former Eagle Adam Selwood after his tragic passing

LEADERBOARD

48 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

46 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

45 Max Gawn (MELB)

44 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

40 Connor Rozee (PORT)

39 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

39 Caleb Serong (FRE)

38 Tom Liberatore (WB)

36 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

36 Zak Butters (PORT)

36 Ed Richards (WB)

34 Nick Daicos (COLL)

34 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)