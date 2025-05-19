RUCKS Tristan Xerri and Max Gawn have moved into the top three in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Geelong recruit Bailey Smith has surged into second spot.
Gawn was one of six players to pick up 10 votes in round 10, having a perfect game against Brisbane at the Gabba to move to 45 for the season.
Xerri picked up nine in North Melbourne's win over Richmond to take the lead on 48 votes, two clear of Smith, who got nine votes for the Cats against Yartapuulti.
Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson was another big mover in round 10, with his 10 votes against Hawthorn lifting him to sixth spot.
Isaac Heeney, Josh Daicos, Shai Bolton and Bailey Dale were the other players to get 10 votes in round 10.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Gold Coast v Hawthorn
10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
6 John Noble (GCFC)
4 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
3 Sam Collins (GCFC)
3 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
2 Karl Amon (HAW)
1 Ben Long (GCFC)
1 Touk Miller (GCFC)
Sydney v Carlton
10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
8 Chad Warner (SYD)
5 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
3 Adam Cerra (CARL)
2 Justin McInerney (SYD)
1 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
1 James Jordon (SYD)
Collingwood v Kuwarna
10 Josh Daicos (COLL)
7 Jeremy Howe (COLL)
6 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
5 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
2 Ned Long (COLL)
Yartapuulti v Geelong
9 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
8 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
4 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)
4 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)
4 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
1 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
Greater Western Sydney v Walyalup
10 Shai Bolton (FRE)
8 Caleb Serong (FRE)
5 Luke Jackson (FRE)
3 Michael Frederick (FRE)
2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
1 Brennan Cox (FRE)
1 Neil Erasmus (FRE)
Western Bulldogs v Essendon
10 Bailey Dale (WB)
8 Ed Richards (WB)
5 Rhylee West (WB)
3 Tom Liberatore (WB)
2 Tim English (WB)
1 Buku Khamis (WB)
1 Rory Lobb (WB)
Richmond v North Melbourne
9 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
8 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)
7 Tim Taranto (RICH)
3 Seth Campbell (RICH)
3 Colby McKercher (NMFC)
Brisbane v Narrm
10 Max Gawn (MELB)
8 Jake Melksham (MELB)
6 Zac Bailey (BL)
3 Christian Petracca (MELB)
2 Jake Bowey (MELB)
1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
Waalitj Marawar v Euro-Yroke
7 Jack Graham (WCE)
7 Liam Baker (WCE)
5 Brady Hough (WCE)
4 Liam Ryan (WCE)
3 Harley Reid (WCE)
2 Rowan Marshall (STK)
2 Jack Higgins (STK)
LEADERBOARD
48 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
46 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
45 Max Gawn (MELB)
44 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
40 Connor Rozee (PORT)
39 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
39 Caleb Serong (FRE)
38 Tom Liberatore (WB)
36 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
36 Zak Butters (PORT)
36 Ed Richards (WB)
34 Nick Daicos (COLL)
34 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)