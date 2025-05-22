Injuries will see Giants skipper Toby Greene in the action throughout in his milestone game

Toby Greene before the round eight match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOBY Greene in the centre square against Carlton might be just what Greater Western Sydney needs to reignite its season.

With star onballer Finn Callaghan out through injury, goalsneak Greene is prepared to be deployed as a midfielder as his 250th match looms.

Callaghan is set for a month-long stint on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in a collision with Fremantle's Patrick Voss on the three-quarter time siren in the Giants' home defeat.

GWS was overrun by 34 points in a substandard performance against Fremantle, leaving Adam Kingsley to lament his side's lack of work in the midfield.

The Giants' bid to rediscover form won't get easier, with a Blues midfield led by two-time Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps and Adam Cerra up next at Marvel Stadium.

Experienced midfielder Josh Kelly remains at least one week away with a hip injury, while fellow veteran Stephen Coniglio has suffered another setback from a glute issue.

It won't be the first time GWS captain Greene will be handed midfield minutes, but the 31-year-old admits he's got his work cut out for him.

"I definitely need to relearn a few things. It's pretty hard work in there actually, so I've got to give them credit," Greene said on Thursday.

"There's a few things I've really got to sharpen up on, some running patterns and things like that.

"We've got guys who are pushing in the VFL, they've been doing really well in the midfield as well ... so I'm sure a few of us will be in there at different stages.

Toby Greene during the round ten match between Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at ENGIE Stadium, May 17, 2025. Pictures: Getty Images

"I'd probably rather be playing forward and consistently there, but just because of the injuries we've got and the boys that are out, it is what it is."

Greene reaches the 250-game milestone after more than a decade at the Giants, drafted as an inaugural player with pick 11 in 2011.

The All-Australian captain in 2023, Greene has long since shed his notoriety and built a reputation as one of the league's most creative and lethal forwards.

He is a three-time All-Australian, four-time club leading goalkicker, two-time club best-and-fairest winner, and a one-time Brett Kirk medallist.

Toby Greene during the round four match between Greater Western Sydney and West Coast at ENGIE Stadium, April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A premiership with Greater Western Sydney is the only thing missing from his resume.

"I'm probably not a deep thinker too much. I just sort of took it as it came and always had fun," Greene said.

"I could sort of see in the early days when we were not winning many games, if we kept working hard, that potentially that might happen and we might start to turn.

"And it did, being sort of able to compete for the last eight or 10 years.

"Obviously, I haven't got to where I really want to get to, but I've always had fun."