Saturday will see back-to-back fixtures played at Marvel Stadium, with strong crowds expected

Sam Walsh is tackled by Tom Green during Carlton's win over GWS in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A BUMPER combined crowd of around 75,000 is being forecast ahead of Saturday's Marvel Stadium double-header, with the AFL set to trial a set of back-to-back fixtures at its Docklands venue during the second half of the season.

Carlton is due to host Greater Western Sydney at 12.35pm AEST at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, before North Melbourne will play Collingwood at the same location at 7.35pm AEST.

The venue is set to fully clear the stadium following the first game, with the League confident of supporting the ingress and egress of the large number of supporters tipped to watch the pair of successive fixtures.

This weekend will be the first of two Marvel Stadium double-headers during the run into September, with round 17 to host Essendon-Gold Coast at 12.35pm AEST before another St Kilda-Hawthorn fixture at 7.40pm AEST.

This season has seen a number of fixture innovations trialled, with the League suggesting the success of Gather Round's Adelaide Oval double-headers is behind the back-to-back Marvel Stadium games this weekend.

"It is exciting to be able to have Marvel Stadium host back-to-back matches on Saturday as we celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls Round," the AFL's head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler said.

Cam Zurhaar breaks a tackle from Jeremy Howe during the R14 match between North Melbourne and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on June 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"We have seen the success of the double-headers at Adelaide Oval during Gather Round and Marvel provides a great venue to be able to continue to innovate and provide flexibility in the fixture build."

The League has already trialled an increase of Thursday night games throughout its 2025 fixture, while it also started the season with more Sunday night matches. A series of Friday night double-headers will also be used during the final rounds.