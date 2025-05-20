Jeremy McGovern will consult the League's concussion panel for assessment following a head knock in round eight

Jeremy McGovern during the match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WAALITJ Marawar star Jeremy McGovern will consult an AFL concussion panel for assessment after experiencing ongoing symptoms resulting from a head knock against Narrm more than two weeks ago.

McGovern remains in concussion protocols and is unavailable for selection as he prepares to meet with the interdisciplinary group of experts to explore his best path forward.

The Eagles said McGovern's situation was complex, given he had suffered multiple concussions through his 197-game career, and club doctors and the League's chief medical officer had recommended his referral to the specialist panel.

"Jeremy's health and wellbeing is our number one priority, and he has not currently advanced through the concussion protocols due to ongoing symptoms," general manager of football Gavin Bell said.

"Jeremy has suffered multiple concussions over his career, which adds complexity to his situation and his recovery.

"Our club doctors, in conjunction with the AFL chief medical officer, have recommended referral to the AFL concussion panel to help inform a safe way forward in the interest of his current and future welfare."

The Eagles are now awaiting a date for McGovern to meet with the panel, which could result in a range of different outcomes.

"These may include personalised treatment or rehabilitation plans, an extension of the return-to-play timeframe, recommendations for further tests or specialist referrals, or retirement on medical grounds," Bell said.

"The club requests Jeremy's privacy is respected at this time while this confidential process unfolds."

Jeremy McGovern during West Coast's 2025 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs draftee Aiden O'Driscoll, Melbourne premiership midfielder Angus Brayshaw, and Collingwood pair Nathan Murphy and Josh Carmichael are among players who have recently retired on medical grounds following concussion symptoms.

McGovern is close to reaching the 200-game milestone and won the Eagles' 2024 John Worsfold Medal as he reaches the later stages of a decorated career that included the 2018 premiership.

The 33-year-old had started the season in excellent form and remains the Eagles' prime key defender as he leads an inexperienced group of tall backmen that includes Harry Edwards and Sandy Brock.

Co-captain Oscar Allen has spent time in defence in recent weeks as the Eagles look for ways to cover McGovern's absence.