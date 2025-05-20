Nic Martin celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against North Melbourne in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS the big boys showing how it's done with Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $988,000) and Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,108,000) putting up huge numbers. Monster Marshall led all scorers, taking full advantage of the dream match-up with Waalitj Marawar, making the most of a 62-point first quarter to eventually reach the lofty heights of 158 from 27 disposals, eight marks, five tackles and a goal. He remains a bargain with a breakeven (BE) of just 52, although the match-ups will be more difficult leading into his bye with games against Gold Coast and Narrm.

X-Man wasn't far behind, getting his hand to 51 hitouts to go with 19 disposals and a whopping 12 tackles to score 155, or 310 for the many coaches who gave him captain responsibilities. A shout out also needs to go to his direct opponent Toby Nankervis (RUCK, $921,000) who also took advantage of the high stoppage game with 47 hitouts and 13 tackles for 150 to also raise the bat.

How good was Bailey Dale (DEF, $949,000)? When Jayden Short was removed from the squad on Friday, coaches were left scrambling and a handful of them landed on the hard-running half-back. Imagine bringing in a player and watching them rack up a lazy 49 disposals for a score of 154 in what would have to be trade of the year!

Injuries are a growing issue in our teams, as Jason Horne-Francis (FWD/MID, $847,000) owners know all too well after he scored just 11 points before injury struck, which caused his price to fall $74k. It looks like he will miss four weeks and despite Yartapuulti having the bye in round 12 he has a BE of 149 and will be the most traded out player this week. Jack Macrae (FWD/MID, $936,000) will miss, as will hard-running midfielder Finn Callaghan (MID, $956,000) forcing our hands well before Thursday night teams throw more spanners to our already thin squads.

Moving forward, maintain an eye on the byes and remember we get the reprieve of best 18 from next week to hopefully fix our benches and remove the remaining rookies off the ground.

MOST TRADED IN

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $538,000)

Cooper Simpson (FWD, $313,000)

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $1,007,000)

Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $897,000)

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $953,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $847,000)

Riley Bice (DEF, $653,000)

Caiden Cleary (FWD, $503,000)

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $785,000)

Luke Trainor (DEF, $596,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $988,000) +$67,000

Bailey Dale (DEF, $949,000) +$67,000

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,108,000) +$64,000

Brady Hough (DEF, $605,000) +$55,000

Mark Blicavs (MID/DEF, $748,000) +$54,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $847,000) -$74,000

Bailey Scott (MID, $488,000) -$68,000

Dylan Shiel (MID/DEF, $689,000) -$68,000

Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $685,000) -$65,000

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,008,000) -$64,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Cooper Simpson (FWD, $313,000) -9

Liam O'Connell (DEF, $295,000) 5

Archer Day-Wicks (MID/FWD, $256,000) 9

Harry Armstrong (FWD, $307,000) 10

Hamish Davis (MID/FWD, $248,000) 13

Cooper Simpson kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Zak Butters (MID, $1,022,000) 155

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,008,000) 152

Jye Caldwell (MID, $967,000) 150

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $847,000) 149

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,024,000) 145

STOCKS UP

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $538,000)

It was great to see the 25-year-old half-back return to the field. He was eased back in to some extent with 68 per cent time on ground, but he still managed 19 disposals and six marks for a score of 73. It leaves him with a BE of 43 and he is an easy swap for a fattened cash cow, with the bonus of not having a bye until round 16.

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $1,007,000)

The flexibility of being available on both lines, the form with scores of 141, 105 in his last two games, this week's match-up with the Tigers and a round 16 bye make it hard to say no to the 24-year-old running machine as a target this week. He has a BE of 96 which he should surpass with ease.

Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $897,000)

The Swan is an under-priced option in our injury ravaged forward lines, as supported by his BE of just 75. He is coming off a great game against the Blues with 30 disposals and two goals for 116 and he has a great fixture leading into the round 14 bye with games against the Dees, Crows and Tigers.

Chad Warner celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $953,000)

The hard-running Saint got the majority of his ball in the back half against the Eagles and his score reflected that with a season-high 139 from 38 disposals and seven marks. He has a great draw leading into his friendly round 13 bye with games against the Suns and Dees and if his role behind the ball continues he will easily surpass his BE of 83.

Mark Blicavs (MID/DEF, $748,000)

If you want a unique, cheap player through the byes, it might be worth considering the Cats' endurance machine. The 34-year-old has been filling the Cats' ruck void with great success the past two weeks with scores of 116 and 101 which gives him a BE of just 40 leading into favourable match-ups with the Dogs and Eagles. He is currently owned by just one per cent of the competition.

Mark Blicavs in action during Geelong's clash against Yartapuulti in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS DOWN

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $847,000)

After three scores in the 80s and missing training all week in the lead-up to the weekend's match-up with the Cats, the Power star lasted just 12 per cent of the game for 11 points. There is talk he could miss up to four weeks and despite having a bye in round 12, he needs to be traded. He has a BE of 149.

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $785,000)

The Roos recruit made it four scores on the trot under 80, his latest coming in an easy match -p with the Tigers where he scored 77 from 25 disposals, one mark and two tackles. He has a BE of 101 leading into this week's match up with the Pies, before having the round 12 bye.

Finn Callaghan (MID, $956,000)

After a slow start, the Giants young gun got going with a low score of 98 in the last five weeks while scoring four hundreds in that time. The gutsiest of those was in his most recent when he pushed through a shoulder injury to score 102 from 24 disposals and eight tackles. It appears he will miss multiple weeks while recovering and has been a great pick, increasing by $167k since the start of the year.

Finn Callaghan is seen with ice on his shoulder after round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Jack Macrae (FWD/MID, $936,000)

The former Dog has been a great pick for our forward lines, averaging an impressive 99 and increasing over $200k. He suffered a punctured lung early in the game against the Eagles and somehow pushed through to score 84 from 27 disposals. He will miss a number of weeks and will be a popular trade out.

Riley Bice (DEF, $653,000)

The mature-age Swan has dropped off the last few weeks with a three-game average of 56. It has resulted in his value starting to slide, dropping in price by $13k on the weekend which decreased his total profit to $423k. He has a BE of 81, a score he hasn't reached since round seven and is at a nice price to upgrade to a premium. If you are forced to hold, he has a great draw with games against the Dees, Crows and Tigers leading into the bye.

