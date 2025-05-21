Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge return for another episode of Gettable

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera runs with the ball during the round three match between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HOW DO you fix the Saints?

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, the crew discuss their seven-point plan to supercharge St Kilda's rebuild and analyse the club's chances of retaining uncontracted star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also delve deep into your listener questions to discuss the latest on Luke Jackson, Oscar Allen, Sam Draper, Zak Butters, Harley Reid and plenty more.

There's also a huge draft update – including the latest on next week's mid-season rookie draft – with all of the analysis on where the country's best junior talents could be heading at year's end.

