Joel Hamling, Dane Rampe, Riley Bice and James Rowbottom leave the MCG after Sydney's loss to Melbourne in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damien Hardwick and Ross Lyon exchange verbal volleys at Marvel Stadium

- The Demons continue their revival with a big win over the Swans

- Where to now for Dean Cox's Sydney? Season's not a write-off, but it's a worry

- Is there any challenge that Collingwood can't overcome?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts