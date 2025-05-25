Damien Hardwick hits back after Ross Lyon called Gold Coast "the AFL nepo baby" ahead of their clash on Sunday

Ross Lyon and Damien Hardwick. Pictures: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick has slammed a "disrespectful" Ross Lyon, telling the St Kilda coach to focus on his own backyard rather than taking pot shots at Gold Coast.

Speaking to Fox Footy prior to Sunday's match at Marvel Stadium, Lyon called the Suns the "AFL nepo baby".

Asked what he thought of his upcoming opponent, Lyon's answer took a turn.

"Chock full of talent, aren't they? The AFL nepo baby," he said.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:09 Mini-Match: Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Saints and Suns clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:42 Lyon post-match, R11: 'We used our numbers, moved the ball pretty well and created opportunities' Watch Euro-Yroke’s press conference after round 11’s match against Gold Coast

05:20 Hardwick post-match, R11: 'What St Kilda should do is focus on their own backyard' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 11’s match against Euro-Yroke

08:12 Highlights: Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast The Saints and Suns clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:48 Powerful King delivers knockout double Ben King puts through two important final-quarter goals to extend his side’s lead

00:47 Suns go bang-bang to halt Saints’ momentum Two quick goals from Ben Ainsworth and Ben Long gives Gold Coast a handy buffer late in the second term

00:50 Saints back in it as Sharman snares silky dribbler Cooper Sharman nails his second goal with this brilliant finish on the run to keep his side’s momentum going

00:51 Electric Wanganeen-Milera goes bang from beyond the arc Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera unleashes this booming effort which sails through during the second term

00:47 Super Cooper arrives onto scene for much-needed goal Cooper Sharman puts through this brilliant running goal to give Euro-Yroke a perfect start to the second term

Given the chance to respond following his team's 19-point win, Hardwick did not mince words.

"It's a little bit disrespectful, I think," he said.

"I've been at Richmond and now I've come to the Gold Coast. We don't get a lot.

"What St Kilda should do is focus on their own backyard instead of trying to bring everyone else down.

"They had 13,000 people here today. We'll focus on Gold Coast, they should focus on themselves.

"First place you need to look is inward."

It’s not the first time the Saints have taken aim at the Suns, with president Andrew Bassat questioning the Academy concessions the competition's 17th club has received.

Gold Coast's comfortable victory keeps it in third place with a game in hand.

Hardwick was delighted with the performance, saying that aside from a third quarter fightback from the Saints, his team had control.

"We're now eight (wins) and two (losses), which is really good. We beat another challenger on their deck.

"I was really, really pumped with the guys and the way they fought it out. It was an ugly win, but it's always good to win ugly.

"The great sides win away, and we've started to make some inroads in that space."

Hardwick said defender Mac Andrew would be "touch and go" to face Fremantle on Saturday after he left the field in the dying moments of the match.