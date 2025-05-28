The Eagles have taken Tom McCarthy with the No.1 pick in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Tom McCarthy kicks the ball during the VFL R2 match between Richmond and Sandringham at RSEA Park on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has landed Richmond VFL half-back Tom McCarthy with pick No.1 in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with the ready-made talent among 18 players who earned list spots on Wednesday night.

The pool of draftees included former St Kilda key defender Oscar Adams and ex-Collingwood-listed forward Liam McMahon, who were given new chances by Gold Coast and Essendon respectively, with the Bombers taking four picks to replenish their tall stocks.

McCarthy was long linked to the Eagles as the standout player in the mid-season pool, with the club pouncing on the hard-running 24-year-old who has shot to prominence this year after a switch to half-back.

He becomes the third player selected by the Eagles with pick No.1 in the mid-season draft, joining Jai Culley (2022), who is now at Melbourne, and Ryan Maric (2023). Emerging midfielder Jack Hutchinson was selected by West Coast with pick No.3 in the mid-season pool last year.

McCarthy has enjoyed a rapid rise over the past two seasons to earn his AFL chance, winning a VFL contract with the Tigers last February after years as an amateur footballer with Old Mentonians in the VAFA and Highett in the Southern league.

Invited to train with the Tigers ahead of the 2024 season, he earned a contract last February and played 15 games with the club in his first season, averaging 16.9 disposals and 4.5 intercepts.

Forced to half-back by the return from injury of several AFL-listed midfielders, McCarthy drew the attention of recruiters this year with his run out of the backline and clean skills, with the Eagles making contact before several other clubs followed.

"I feel so privileged that I'll get to live my dream and play for West Coast. I’m super pumped to get started I just really want to get over there already and kick the footy around with the boys," McCarthy said.

"I've watched a little bit of West Coast this season and I’m really enjoying the young kids are getting a crack at it and it looks like they’re building something.

"They’re playing an exciting brand of footy which I can see myself playing as well, which is good."

West Coast was committed to taking the best available player with its pick No.1, rather than addressing a specific positional need, but McCarthy should have opportunities to push for AFL selection quickly as a half-back or midfielder.

His path to the Eagles was made possible by a season-ending ACL injury to premiership midfielder Dom Sheed, with a second spot since opening on the club's list after Jake Waterman was sent for shoulder surgery.

The Eagles showed a willingness to quickly elevate Hutchinson last year, playing him in the WAFL for one match before he was picked to debut against North Melbourne just 11 days after arriving at the club.

Maric made his debut in round 13 of the 2023 season, 10 days after being selected by the club, while Culley made the jump to AFL football in round 18 of the 2022 season.

North Melbourne held the second pick on Wednesday night and added Werribee small forward Zac Banch before Port Adelaide used the first of its three selections on Glenelg ruck/forward Harrison Ramm.

Zac Banch celebrates a goal during the VFL Grand Final between Werribee and Southport at Ikon Park on September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton opted for Werribee forward Flynn Young at No.4, with the Western Bulldogs and Essendon looking to the WAFL when they selected Peel Thunder half-back Michael Sellwood and exciting Subiaco key forward Archie May, respectively.

Gold Coast needed key defensive depth and took former Saint Adams with pick No.7 before Collingwood chose 23-year-old WAFL half-back Roan Steele from West Perth.

The Eagles kicked off the second round by selecting Norwood midfielder/forward Jacob Newton, with North Melbourne promoting Cooper Trembath from its own VFL program and Port Adelaide snaring local small forward Ewan Mackinlay from North Adelaide.

Norwood's Jacob Newton (left) in action against Sturt in SANFL R3 on April 17, 2025. Picture: Cory Sutton/SANFL

The Western Bulldogs bolstered their half-back line with Gippsland Power teenager Zac Walker at pick No.12 before Essendon used its second selection on a much-needed ruckman, adding Lachlan Blackiston from East Fremantle.

Versatile Casey Demons key tall Caleb Lewis joined the Suns, with Collingwood ending the second round by securing 19-year-old goalkicker Noah Howes from South Adelaide.

The Power's long injury list could see Central District midfielder Mani Liddy push for selection quickly after he was picked up at No.16.

Essendon had back-to-back selections at the end of the draft, adding small forward Oskar Smartt from its own VFL program and 23-year-old forward McMahon from Carlton.

Liam McMahon celebrates a goal during the VFL R4 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Arden Street Oval on April 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft has been held five times since its introduction in 2019, with McCarthy following on from last year's first selection Geordie Payne, who is yet to debut for North Melbourne.

The mid-year draft has launched several promising careers, including those of Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn), Sam Durham (Essendon), John Noble (Gold Coast) and James Peatling (Adelaide).

Retired Richmond midfielder Marlion Pickett is the greatest mid-season success story after being recruited from South Fremantle with pick No.13 in 2019, debuting in that year's Grand Final and winning back-to-back premierships with the Tigers.

2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

First round

1. West Coast - Tom McCarthy (Richmond, VFL)

2. North Melbourne - Zac Banch (Werribee, VFL)

3. Port Adelaide - Harrison Ramm (Glenelg, SANFL)

4. Carlton - Flynn Young (Werribee, VFL)

5. Western Bulldogs - Michael Sellwood (Peel Thunder, WAFL)

6. Essendon - Archie May (Subiaco, WAFL)

7. Gold Coast - Oscar Adams (Glenelg, SANFL)

8. Collingwood - Roan Steele (West Perth, WAFL)

Second round

9. West Coast - Jacob Newton (Norwood, SANFL)

10. North Melbourne - Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne, VFL)

11. Port Adelaide - Ewan Mackinlay (North Adelaide, SANFL)

12. Western Bulldogs - Zac Walker (Gippsland Power, Coates Talent League)

13. Essendon - Lachlan Blakiston (East Fremantle, WAFL)

14. Gold Coast - Caleb Lewis (Casey Demons, VFL)

15. Collingwood - Noah Howes (South Adelaide, SANFL)

Third round

16. Port Adelaide - Mani Liddy (Central District, SANFL)

17. Essendon - Oskar Smartt (Essendon, VFL)

Fourth round

18. Essendon - Liam McMahon (Carton, VFL)