The 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft saw 18 players find new homes on Wednesday night.

Our AFL.com.au team looks at every player to have landed at a new club, assessing just what they may bring at AFL level.

Check out who your club picked.

1. West Coast - Tom McCarthy

188cm, 12/7/2000, Richmond VFL

McCarthy looks a player who can step straight into the AFL and make an impact based on his VFL form this year, where he has shown himself to be better than that level. McCarthy arrived at Richmond VFL from Highett in the Southern League and has averaged 23 disposals in the VFL this season – playing off half-back and through the midfield. He runs well with the ball and delivers it nicely and athletically is a good size at 187cm to be versatile in a few roles. Capped his season with an excellent 24-disposal game against North Melbourne in the VFL in his last performance before being managed last week as West Coast locked him in with the No.1 pick.

2. North Melbourne - Zac Banch

175cm, 21/01/2003, Werribee

The Roos were looking at talls but ended up selecting a small forward with the No.2 pick. Banch has kicked 8.8 and averaged 16 disposals from his past five VFL games – has speed and power to his game. The 2024 VFL premiership player was a standout across last season, he can kick long goals, and also hits bodies with great forward pressure inside-50. Banch booted three goals against Sydney and then three the following week against Williamstown early in the year to get scouts watching him.

Zac Banch celebrates a goal during the VFL Grand Final between Werribee and Southport at Ikon Park on September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

3. Port Adelaide - Harrison Ramm

202cm, 5/12/2006, Glenelg

Ramm is a versatile tall with good ability to run and move. He didn't get picked last year but has shown his mobility, athleticism and versatility this year as a key defender who can intercept mark and also roll through the ruck. Ramm didn't turn 18 until December last year so is seen as someone who has plenty of upside and development left in him. He ran a 6:29 minute 2km time trial at last year's state Draft Combine proving his running ability and he has played at league level this year with Glenelg.

Harrison Ramm handballs during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and Vic Country at Ikon Park on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Carlton - Flynn Young

181cm, 3/2/2002, Werribee

Another one from the Werribee football factory. Young was part of the side's VFL premiership winning outfit last year and has continued to excel as a mid-sized forward to finally earn his chance on an AFL list. Young has kicked 12.10 from eight games at reserves level this season, while averaging 15 disposals and 6.6 marks. His ability both in the air and on ground level has impressed watching recruiters, while he also has a powerful shoe that was evidenced in his final game before the mid-season draft where he booted three goals from 20 disposals against Sandringham, including two long-range bombs from outside 50m. Having turned 23 earlier this year, he's ready for his chance.

Flynn Young in action during a VFL practice match on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

5. Western Bulldogs - Michael Sellwood

186cm, 2/10/2003, Peel Thunder

Sellwood's one wood is his penetrating left foot, which clubs believe has turned him into an attractive prospect across half-back. Set to turn 22 later this year, Sellwood was a member of Peel Thunder's WAFL premiership side last season and has taken his impressive patch of form into 2025. He's averaged 23.7 disposals and 7.1 marks from seven senior games this year, while he was also among the best in the recent state fixture against a SANFL representative side. He excelled in his final bid to earn an AFL place last weekend, racking up a further 24 disposals, five marks and six tackles as his Thunder outfit fell to Perth. It was the type of prolific, hard-working performance that has kept Sellwood on the map after missing out in his draft year in 2021.

Michael Sellwood in action during the R2 WAFL match between Peel Thunder and South Fremantle on April 12, 2025. Picture: Ingofoto/WA Football

6. Essendon - Archie May

198cm, 27/8/2004, Subiaco

May went west and has found form in the WAFL. Having been recruited from Richmond's VFL side, May impressed with 12 goals from six games this season. He booted four goals against Swan Districts and three against East Fremantle – and had multiple goals in four of his six games this season while also kicking two against the SANFL state team. Athletically the key forward is a strong and commanding size and he already has links to the top level, with his mother's partner being AFL great Dermott Brereton, who has been invested in his development.

Archie May celebrates a goal during the R6 WAFL match between Subiaco and Swan Districts on May 10, 2025. Picture: Mitchell Bartucciotto/WA Football

7. Gold Coast - Oscar Adams

198cm, 23/7/2003, Glenelg

The former Saint gets his second chance at the top level. Adams was previously at St Kilda, where he spent two years before he was delisted at the end of 2023. The tall defender competes well in the air and is still raw but has put together some decent form for the Bays in the SANFL over the past two seasons. Versatile and can shut down a range of different opponents.

Oscar Adams looks on during a Glenelg pre-season training session. Picture: Ash Rayson/SANFL

8. Collingwood - Roan Steele

183cm, 22/10/2001, West Perth WAFL

A half-back, running machine who kicks it nicely. Has gone the long way to get onto an AFL list – from Frankston at local level and then to Casey’s VFL side, where he was around Melbourne's program a lot. Steele has played as a goalkicker in the past but has been used as a midfielder this year and has been a revelation in the WAFL.

Roan Steele in action during the WAFL R5 match between West Perth and Claremont on May 2, 2025. Picture: Belinda Taylor/WAFL

9. West Coast - Jacob Newton

179cm, 20/3/2006, Norwood

He's a powerful midfielder and small forward who was on the draft radar last year but had his hopes dashed by a navicular injury. He's played well recently too, kicking consecutive bags of three goals in his past two SANFL games at League level with Norwood. He's a tight and neat kick that has a bit of ping to it and he can mark well for his size as well.

Norwood's Jacob Newton (left) in action against Sturt in SANFL R3 on April 17, 2025. Picture: Cory Sutton/SANFL

10. North Melbourne - Cooper Trembath

193cm, 17/10/2005, North Melbourne VFL

Trembath was overlooked at the 2023 draft after having a strong season with the Eastern Ranges,. This year he has only featured for the North Melbourne VFL team once, having been squeezed out by AFL-listed defenders and forwards. But he recently debuted for the Roos and kicked three goals against Brisbane's VFL side. Can be an intercept defender too, with his versatility appealing to the Roos.

Cooper Trembath evades Floyd Burmeister during the 2024 Young Guns match on April 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

11. Port Adelaide - Ewan Mackinlay

182cm, 18/7/2003, North Adelaide

Mackinlay has an exciting mix of speed and power that's been best utilised across half-forward for North Adelaide across recent seasons. Set to turn 22 later this year, Mackinlay has enjoyed a campaign where he's averaged 17.1 disposals and kicked 5.7 goals from seven SANFL games. A booming right-foot kick, the 182cm option loves to get high up the field before working hard back to goal. Damaging in possession, with a dangerous turn of speed, Mackinlay's forward-half attributes have put him on the AFL radar. Capable of rotating through the midfield as well, Mackinlay has also added a pressure element to his game that was best demonstrated in a round one win over Norwood where he finished with 18 touches, six tackles and four scoring shots.

North Adelaide forward Ewan Mackinlay celebrates a goal in the SANFL. Picture: Ash Rayson/SANFL

12. Western Bulldogs - Zac Walker

191cm, 3/3/2006, Gippsland Power

An over-age intercept defender, Walker was snared by the Power out of local footy after impressing for two years and working hard on his game. He impressed through the pre-season and has since averaged 14.8 disposals and 6.5 marks as a backman in the Coates Talent League. A Phillip Island product who starred in the West Gippsland league last year, Walker reads the play well, is strong overhead and a neat kick. Selected for the Young Guns earlier this season, he had 12 disposals and four rebounds against Vic Metro.

Zac Walker in action during the Young Guns' clash against Vic Metro on April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

13. Essendon - Lachlan Blakiston

203cm, 9/9/1998, East Fremantle

A ready-to-go ruckman who has been on Essendon's radar before. Has dominated at WAFL level for some time with East Fremantle and has been a fixture of their League side over the past few seasons. He's moved around across his journey – including playing in Sydney a few years ago – and is the mature-age ruckman that Essendon was always keen to bring in at some point in the draft to boost its stocks.

Lachlan Blakiston during the WAFL R6 match between East Fremantle and Perth on May 10, 2025. Picture: Phil Hevron/WAFL

14. Gold Coast - Caleb Lewis

198cm, 29/9/2003, Casey

Lewis is one of the biggest bolters of the group. Despite being listed by the Casey Demons at VFL level, the 198cm goalkicker has played just four times in the reserves across the last two seasons and only once in 2025. Instead, it's with Dingley in the Southern Football Netball League where Lewis has exploded. He kicked 66 goals from 19 games in the SFNL last season, but won more plaudits for his high-marking and athletic abilities. Set to turn 22 later this year, Lewis is a genuine excitement machine with the traits to make it as an AFL key forward. He also has versatility on his side, having been trialled down back and through the ruck in previous stints with under-18s side the Sandringham Dragons, St Bede's in the VAFA and with Footscray in the VFL.

Caleb Lewis kicks a goal during the Young Guns' clash against Vic Country on May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

15. Collingwood - Noah Howes

196cm, 28/10/2005, South Adelaide

Howes has been on the radar for the best part of 18 months and finally earns his chance after another impressive start to the SANFL season with South Adelaide. The 196cm key forward has athleticism and can mark strongly both on the lead and in a contested situation. It's resulted in 12 goals from six games for the Panthers to kickstart his campaign, while he's also averaged 11.3 disposals and five marks per outing. Howes kicks goals in bunches, evidenced by hauls of three majors against Port Adelaide, North Adelaide and Woodville-West Torrens so far this year. Still only 19 – he is set to turn 20 later this year – Howes also has plenty of room for growth within his game.

Noah Howes celebrates a goal during the 2024 Marsh U18 boys match between South Australia and the Allies on May 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

16. Port Adelaide - Mani Liddy

181cm, 20/2/2002, Central District

Liddy is a great story of persistence. Having turned 23 earlier this year, the crafty midfielder has been on the radar of AFL clubs for some time but finally gets his chance at the top level. Liddy continued to stamp his name as one to watch by winning the Fos Williams Medal as the SANFL's best player in a state game against a WAFL side earlier this month. It was the perfect way to cap a season where the 184cm onballer has averaged 22.6 disposals, five clearances and 3.4 tackles per match. Clean and composed with the ball, Liddy's skillset was best exemplified against North Adelaide earlier this year where he pushed forward to kick three goals from 24 touches.

Mani Liddy in action during the SANFL R5 match between Central District and South Adelaide at X Convenience Oval on May 3, 2025. Picture: David Mariuz/SANFL

17. Essendon - Oskar Smartt

180cm, 26/10/2005, Essendon

Smartt left a lasting impression on Saturday night, with the forward kicking three goals in Essendon’s VFL’s clash against Richmond down at Frankston from 17 disposals. Strongly built, Smartt has some spring in his leap and tends to finish his opportunities, booting seven goals so far this year. Was looked at last season by the Bombers and has now got his opportunity at the club.

Oskar Smartt prior to the match between the Young Guns and the Victoria Country U18 Boys at Highgate Recreation Centre, April 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

18. Essendon - Liam McMahon

198cm, 2/5/2002, Carlton VFL

McMahon is all about production. Just look at his VFL numbers this year. Four goals against Box Hill, four against North Melbourne, three against Geelong, three against Coburg, four against Sandringham, four against Sydney, two against Williamstown. The 198cm key forward is a natural goalkicker. Originally drafted by Collingwood with pick No.31 back in 2020, McMahon was delisted without a senior appearance to his name just two years later. He moved to Carlton's VFL program, where he has become the reserve team's captain, and has kicked goals in bunches. Having been on the radar of AFL clubs for some time, McMahon – who also averaged 9.7 disposals and 4.3 marks per game – finally gets a well-earned second chance at the top level.