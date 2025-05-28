The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Brisbane and Essendon

Essendon midfielder Elijah Tsatas and Brisbane defender Keidean Coleman. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has recalled former No.5 pick Elijah Tsatas among three changes for its Thursday night clash against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Tsatas has played just three games this season, but returns this week along with rookies Archer Day-Wicks and Zak Johnson, with the latter to make his AFL debut.

The three undersized players replace three talls; Ben McKay, Zach Reid and Kyle Langford, who are all out injured.

The Lions are unchanged from their thumping win over Hawthorn last weekend.

Ruck Oscar McInerney will miss again as he manages some soreness, while defender Keidean Coleman is also absent again.

The talented half-back made his return from an ACL injury against Melbourne two weeks ago, but has now missed two games in a row due to swelling in his reconstructed knee.

"His knee has swelled up after his first game. That's not unusual," coach Chris Fagan said on Wednesday.

"Scans didn't reveal anything, it's just a reaction to more stress and more effort. He's improved, but not enough to play.

"We expect him to be OK in the next week or two."

THURSDAY, MAY 29

Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R11 sub: Deven Robertson

ESSENDON

In: Z.Johnson, E.Tsatas, A.Day-Wicks

Out: B.McKay (foot), Z.Reid (hamstring), K.Langford (quad)

R11 sub: Ben Hobbs