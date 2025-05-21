Check out everything you need to know about the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Brandan Parfitt and Tom McCarthy. Pictures: AFL Photos

GET EVERYTHING you need to know, including how to watch and more on the players who could be snapped up, ahead of the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday.

What is the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft?

The Mid-Season Rookie Draft (MSD) is the only chance clubs have during the season to add players to their list. Outside the Trade Period and Telstra AFL Draft at the end of each season, the only opportunities clubs have to sign new players is during the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period – which runs over summer – and the MSD.

The MSD was reintroduced in 2019, having been scrapped way back in 1993. It's designed to limit the impact long-term injuries and premature retirements can have on a club and allow teams to replenish their list for the second half of the season.

When is it?

The 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft will be held on Wednesday, May 28, between rounds 11 and 12, from 6.30pm AEST.

How can I watch?

The only place to watch the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App. Gettable co-hosts and draft experts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge will lead the coverage along with host Nat Edwards from 6.30pm AEST on Wednesday, May 28. See every pick as it happens and get instant analysis of what the new signings can mean for the second half of the season.

Any familiar names in contention?

Geelong premiership player Brandan Parfitt, former first-round pick Riley Collier-Dawkins and ex-AFL players Liam McMahon, Nathan Kreuger and Charlie Lazzaro are among the host of delisted players who have nominated for the mid-season rookie draft.

Richmond VFL player Tom McCarthy has been touted as a potential No.1 pick, with ex-AFL listed players Blake Drury and Jez McLennan also on the list of nominees.

Tom McCarthy kicks the ball during the VFL R2 match between Richmond and Sandringham at RSEA Park on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

As of Wednesday, 168 players had nominated. You can see the full list here.

To be eligible, players must have nominated for and been overlooked in the National Draft last year, been previously listed by an AFL club, or played a minimum of three games in the WAFL, SANFL, TSL or VFL.

How many clubs have a pick? Why doesn't my club have one?

Clubs must have a vacant list spot in order to take part.

List vacancies can occur through a retirement or if a player suffers a long-term injury and is moved to the inactive list.

Clubs have until Tuesday to open a vacancy on their list, so the final draft order won't be known until then.

Essendon is expected to feature after the Bombers lost both Sam Draper and Nick Bryan due to season-ending injuries, while Gold Coast (Charlie Ballard, Elliott Himmelberg) could also have multiple list spots available due to season-ending injuries.

Sam Draper leaves the field during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

How is the draft order decided?

Like the National Draft, the Mid-Season Draft order is determined by reverse ladder position. The team at the bottom of the ladder after round 11 (assuming it has a list vacancy) gets the No.1 pick, with the second-last team to have the No.2 pick, and so on.

The complication this season is the fact Essendon and Gold Coast have played one game less than the rest of the competition due to their Opening Round game being postponed.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last month, a winning percentage ladder will therefore determine the draft order, with clubs on the same winning percentage to be separated by their regular for and against percentage.

The final draft order will be determined on Tuesday.

Who are the MSD successes from past years?

You only have to look back 12 months to see how quickly mid-season draftees can make an impact at AFL level.

Pick No.19 in 2024 was Ned Long, who has established himself as a starting midfielder at Collingwood, while No.12 pick Logan Evans made an immediate impact off half-back for Port Adelaide last season.

Ned Long celebrates Collingwood's win over Kuwarna in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Of the 19 players picked up last year, 11 have gone on to play at AFL level, with the likes of Cooper Lord (Carlton) and Saad El-Hawli (Essendon) the other standouts.

In previous years, John Noble, Sam Durham and Jai Newcombe have all become stars of the competition after being picked up mid-season, while the MSD's most famous success story is Marlion Pickett, who famously debuted in a Grand Final at the age of 27 after being drafted in the middle of that season.