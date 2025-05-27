Brad Scott is seen during Essendon's clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON and Port Adelaide will have seven of the 18 picks between them in Wednesday night's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The final draft order was confirmed on Tuesday after clubs made further list changes, with eight clubs having at least one pick.

The injury-hit Bombers will have four picks available, while the Power will have three after they moved injured trio Todd Marshall, Tom Cochrane and Xavier Walsh to the inactive list.

A season-ending injury to West Coast's All-Australian forward Jake Waterman means the Eagles will have two picks, including the No.1 selection.

North Melbourne, the Western Bulldogs, Gold Coast and Collingwood also have two picks each, while Carlton has one pick, the No.4 selection.

Adelaide, Brisbane, Fremantle, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda and Sydney do not have a pick.

Clubs get picks in the mid-season draft only if they have a list vacancy, which can be opened up by moving a long-term injured player to the inactive list.

Due to Essendon and Gold Coast having played one fewer game than every other club, a winning percentage ladder determines the draft order, with clubs on the same winning percentage to be separated by their regular for and against percentage.

The only place to watch the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 6.30pm AEST on Wednesday, May 28

2025 AFL MID-SEASON ROOKIE DRAFT ORDER

First round

1 - West Coast

2 - North Melbourne

3 - Port Adelaide

4 - Carlton

5 - Western Bulldogs

6 - Essendon

7 - Gold Coast

8 - Collingwood

Second round

9 - West Coast

10 - North Melbourne

11 - Port Adelaide

12 - Western Bulldogs

13 - Essendon

14 - Gold Coast

15 - Collingwood

Third round

16 - Port Adelaide

17 - Essendon

Fourth round

18 - Essendon