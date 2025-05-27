Jake Waterman will require shoulder surgery and won't play again this season

Waalitj Marawar forward Jake Waterman with his arm in a sling after the clash against Kuwarna in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast will have the option to recruit two new players in Wednesday's Mid-Season AFL Rookie Draft after confirmation that star forward Jake Waterman will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Waterman suffered the injury late in Sunday's loss to Adelaide and didn't fly home with the team, undergoing follow-up scans and meeting with a specialist this week before the decision was made to end his season.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The club already holds pick No.1 in Wednesday's Draft and is widely expected to select Richmond VFL midfielder Tom McCarthy.

The club could now select a second player from the mid-season pool after Waterman was moved to the inactive list. The club already had a spot open after Dom Sheed was added to the inactive list earlier in the year.

Learn More 00:42

"Unfortunately, Jake dislocated his shoulder in the last quarter on the weekend," high performance manager Mat Inness said.

"He has consulted a surgeon, and due to extensive damage, the decision has been made to undergo a shoulder reconstruction, which will rule him out for the remainder of the season."

Waterman's loss is a massive blow to the Eagles after the 27-year-old made a massive leap in 2024 to lead the club's goalkicking and earn selection in the All-Australian team for the first time.

The talented forward has kicked a team-high 17 goals this season from eight games and is a member of the leadership group, with his absence set to test the Eagles' scoring power inside 50.

Co-captain Oscar Allen has moved between attack and defence this season but may now be required to settle as a forward option, while young key position pair Archer Reid and Jack Williams could gain more opportunities.

Oscar Allen leads West Coast out against Carlton in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles have also shifted exciting forward Liam Ryan into the midfield for longer periods but may require the 28-year-old to revert back to a forward role to add some experience and class in attack.

While they have lost a key forward, the Eagles could take the opportunity to bolster their midfield or key defensive stocks with a second mid-season selection.

Coach Andrew McQualter has conceded the key defensive role is a position the club is shallow in, while the midfield struggled early in the season before a significant shuffle of roles sparked the group.

In other injury news, young midfielder Campbell Chesser is poised to return from an ankle injury and play his first game for the season after surgery earlier in the year.