Sam Collins at a Gold Coast training session on May 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM Collins has poured fuel on Gold Coast's simmering tensions with St Kilda by firing back at his former coach Ross Lyon following his "nepo baby" jibe on Sunday.

Following the Suns' 19-point win over the Saints at Marvel Stadium, coach Damien Hardwick and CEO Mark Evans came out vehemently to defend what they considered a comment that went too far from Lyon.

And on Tuesday, Collins took another swipe.

This one was a little more personal though, with the vice-captain's grudge against St Kilda's coach harking back to their days together at Fremantle.

Sam Collins (centre) and Ross Lyon after a loss for Fremantle in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

Collins played 14 games in two seasons with the Dockers in 2016 and 2017 before being delisted.

Asked whether he thought Lyon's comments on Sunday would motivate the Suns for the remainder of 2025, the retort was short but stinging.

"The last opinion of his I took was when he delisted me, so I don't care for his opinion anymore," Collins said.

Since being acquired by the Suns at the end of 2018 following an excellent VFL season with Werribee, the 30-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable key defenders in the competition.

He has played 123 games for Gold Coast and won two best and fairests, including last year when he beat out Bodhi Uwland and Sam Flanders.

"I think every football club has its challenges," he said.

"I know what we've done over eight years since I've been here is establish a really strong culture and identity and to have comments like that come back is a bit disappointing.

"What we have here is a great club. We want to build something special for the Gold Coast and I'm proud to be a part of that."