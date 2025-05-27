The Swans are desperate to give their stars more help amid a slow start to the year

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Narrm in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY agrees it is time to give Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney some help if it is to salvage its ailing season.

It's a sentiment that's hard to ignore ahead of another defining clash for the Swans at home to Adelaide on Saturday night.

Warner and Heeney are both in the middle of sensational campaigns and while it's no surprise that they lead the club for score involvements and sit in the top three for disposals, it's the goals stat that has become the most glaring.

In the continued absence of Tom Papley and Logan McDonald, the duo has been forced to spend more time than ever in attack and sit in the top four for goals at the club as well.

Heeney kicked three goals in the loss to Melbourne last week to follow on from his 38-disposal, two-goal game against Carlton the week before.

Warner had 27 touches and a goal against the Demons to go with 30 disposals and two majors against the Blues – the fifth time he's kicked at least two goals in a game this season.

Providing in attack is nothing new for the superstar duo. Warner kicked 35 goals last season, while Heeney managed 34 – superb numbers for players who spend the majority of their time in the middle.

But there was more scoring assistance forward of the ball and greater help in the midfield from teammates last year and while injuries have certainly played their part this season, the Swans agree others need to step up.

"They're obviously terrific for us and we want to help them out as much as we can. The rest of us want to be better," Swans defender Matt Roberts said.

"They've been going forward a bit more now and we want to help them out as much as we can and be more consistent as a team."

Matt Roberts in action during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"It's important that we can create energy, not just through a couple of players," Roberts added.

Consistency has been the key issue at the Swans and was pressed home by coach Dean Cox in the wake of their 53-point hammering at the MCG on Sunday.

Stirring home wins over Greater Western Sydney and Carlton have been backed up with poor efforts on the road in the past month against Essendon and now Melbourne.

Roberts admits it was a key message of the review into the dip against the Dees.

"It was a disappointing result. We've been inconsistent with a few areas of our game. It was more around our contest and being just harder around the ball. Melbourne smacked us around the ball and with their workrate," said Roberts.

Callum Mills looks dejected after Sydney's loss to Narrm in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"It's something we've been trying to put our finger on for a while now (the inconsistency). It starts with our preparation and throughout the week what we can do to put ourselves in the right physical and mental spot."

While captain Callum Mills goes out with a one-week suspension after his first game for the season, Sydney will regain important defender Lewis Melican and in-form midfielder Justin McInerney from their bans.

Aaron Francis may also return after missing last week with concussion and with that in mind it wouldn't surprise if Cox decides to make a notable statement at selection.

Long-time regular Oliver Florent has already been relegated to the sub role this season while Hayden McLean was dropped for the Carlton clash.

Oliver Florent runs with the ball during Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Roberts admits the pressure is being felt inside the squad.

"Being at a good club you've always got to fight for your position and you've got to be in good form to be picked in the 22. It's not something that some players have had to deal with much but it's been good and hopefully we can get some players back and put even more pressure on," he said.

The South Australian product is one player who doesn't have to worry too much about his place at the minute.

Amid an underwhelming start to the season by Sydney, he has been one of its shining lights.

Matt Roberts handballs during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The 21-year-old leads the club for disposals this season and with 41 games now to his name, the 34th selection in the 2021 national draft has become arguably the Swans' most reliable ball user out of their back half.

"The back end of last year (is when he started to feel comfortable at AFL level). Middle part of the year I was in and out of the team a bit through little niggles. To put a strong couple months together at the back end of the year and play a full finals series has really helped me settle down," Roberts said.

"I've been happy with how I've been playing. I've been able to consistently put my best foot forward and do my best for the team."

On Saturday night at the SCG the childhood Crows fan will come up against the team he once adored on a night where the Swans premiership heroes of 2005 will be celebrated as part of their 20-year anniversary.

"It's important to honour the boys who came before us and won us that '05 flag. It'll be good to see them around and hopefully do them justice this weekend," Roberts said.