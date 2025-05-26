An unlikely rivalry between the Suns and Saints has been simmering, Michael Whiting writes

GOLD Coast's collective response to Ross Lyon's "AFL nepo baby" jibe on Sunday has been as forceful as it's been emphatic – and it should come as little surprise.

It's hardly a Collingwood-Carlton, Hawthorn-Geelong or Western Bulldogs-Greater Western Sydney rivalry, but tensions have simmered beneath the surface between the Suns and Saints for some time now.

St Kilda president Andrew Bassat went on the record almost a year ago to outline his frustration at the compromised nature of the national draft, most notably the father-son and Northern Academy concessions.

He doubled down later in the year at the Saints' best and fairest, saying the AFL's system was designed to favour the wealthy clubs and those in the northern states.

"It's fair to say our club is sick and tired of meekly accepting this, it's rubbish," Bassat told those in attendance.

Gold Coast counterpart Bob East bit back during the pre-season, calling Bassat's claims "ill informed".

As in most off-field spats, each club was generally looking through its own lens.

But in the eyes of the Suns, Lyon's comments pre-match on Sunday went a step too far.

They would be the first to admit that the primary reason for their lack of success over 14 previous seasons has largely been their own doing.

Unable to retain high-end talent, overpaying young players, compromising their salary cap and not being set up to finish seasons the way they've started them – whichever way you look, Gold Coast has largely shot itself in the foot.

But CEO Mark Evans told Melbourne radio station SEN on Monday a lot of hard work had gone into correcting previous mistakes.

"It is unusual in a pre-game interview," he said of Lyon's comments. "It is hard to see that those words would just fall out at that particular time. We didn't like it.

"We get a lot of things said about us, as does every club. We aren't so worried about that. But this seemed like a whinge that was out of order, and we want to stand up for our club."

In their eyes, it was a step too far.

Part of the reason the AFL granted Gold Coast a licence was to grow the game in south-east Queensland, which included the formation of its Academy.

In 14 seasons, which has included 30 graduates drafted by the Suns, just two have passed 50 games.

Those two are Jesse Joyce, who was delisted in 2020 after 64 games, and Jack Bowes, who was traded to Geelong in 2022 after playing 83 games.

Combined with the fact they've never played finals, it is hardly a cavalcade of high-end talent that has marched the Suns to the promised land.

But for the Saints - and others - things tipped over the edge 18 months ago when the Suns swooped on Jed Walter, Ethan Read, Jake Rogers and Will Graham, all first-round picks that they picked up on the cheap thanks to their Academy access.

This brought an immediate, and fair, response by the AFL that will see the Draft Value Index change for 2025, making it tougher to match bids.

Unfortunately, the teams won't meet again this season, meaning the off-field tensions will fester from across borders.

But rest assured, when the 2026 draw comes out, this match will be one worth circling – as much for the build-up as the on-field product.