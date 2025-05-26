Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Kuwarna's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson has returned to the top of the leaderboard in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson has also jumped into the top three.

Dawson and Anderson were among four players to get a perfect 10 votes from the round 11 games, with Toby Greene and Kysaiah Pickett also getting 10 votes.

Dawson has moved three votes clear of Geelong's Bailey Smith (who picked up fives votes in round 11), while Anderson is a further two votes behind, level with North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri.

In other round 11 games, Jeremy Cameron, Nic Martin, Lachie Neale and Luke Jackson were also voted the best by the coaches, while Collingwood trio Jamie Elliott, Nick Daicos and Ned Long picked up eight votes each in the Magpies' win over the Kangaroos.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

ACCESS: Bomber's new role, why Magpie is such a hard match-up

Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd with the latest news and opinions from Round 11.

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

9 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
6 Max Holmes (GEEL)
5 Ed Richards (WB)
5 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
4 Matthew Kennedy (WB)
1 Shannon Neale (GEEL)

    'I probably wasn't going to play if it wasn't the Bulldogs game': Smith's injury confession

    Bailey Smith tells Fox Footy after the Cats' win over the Bulldogs that he was sore heading into the much-anticipated grudge match

    Match Replay: Geelong v Western Bulldogs

    The Cats and Bulldogs clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Bulldogs clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Scott post-match, R11: 'Bailey said that?'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 11’s match against Western Bulldogs

    Beveridge post-match, R11: 'Personalities didn't come into it. I didn't want us to be distracted'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 11’s match against Geelong

    The Bailey Smith reunion didn’t disappoint

    Bailey Smith lights up the field against his former side with a dominant 33-disposal display to help Geelong secure a thrilling win

    Highlights: Geelong v Western Bulldogs

    The Cats and Bulldogs clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    ‘Glad we beat them’: Smith relieved after tense clash

    Bailey Smith speaks openly after a much-publicised battle with his former side, admitting he was pleased to get it over with and walk away with the four points

    Neale’s nerves of steel seal it for Cats

    Shannon Neale steps up with two clutch final-term goals to help Geelong break clear in a thriller

    Late Bulldogs blitz capped by siren stunner

    The Dogs finish the third term with a bang as Joel Freijah and Laitham Vandermeer produce a dazzling pair

    Kennedy coming up big as Dogs bite back

    Matthew Kennedy delivers a pair of priceless goals in the third term as the Bulldogs continue to hang in the contest

    Holmes, sweet Holmes: Running Cat’s GOTY contender

    Max Holmes charges forward off the back of Tyson Stengle's slick no-look handball, and after three bounces, finishes with a stunning Goal of the Year contender

    Cameron celebrates sizzling term with hands to the sky

    Jeremy Cameron cooks up three goals in the second quarter to ignite the Geelong faithful

    Richards’ ripper rockets past the pack

    Ed Richards nails a beauty from outside 50 as his long-range effort skips past hands to give his side an early boost

    Cheers and jeers as Smith helps spark Jezza’s opener

    Bailey Smith draws plenty of noise against his former side as he links up in the chain that leads to Jeremy Cameron’s opening goal

    Match Previews R11: Geelong v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium

Essendon v Richmond

9 Nic Martin (ESS)
7 Zach Merrett (ESS)
5 Sam Durham (ESS)
3 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
2 Nathan Broad (RICH)
2 Archie Roberts (ESS)
1 Angus Clarke (ESS)
1 Tim Taranto (RICH)

    Match Replay: Essendon v Richmond

    The Bombers and Tigers clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Tigers clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Scott post-match, R11: 'There are things that are more important'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 11’s match against Richmond

    Yze post-match, R11: 'We had a really young side in'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 11’s match against Essendon

    Martin masterclass crowned with Yiooken Award

    Nic Martin delivers a brilliant all-round display to amass 35 disposals and two goals

    Clarke creates all the spark in debut to remember

    Bombers first-gamer Angus Clarke bursts onto the AFL scene with three goals in a stunning performance

    Highlights: Essendon v Richmond

    The Bombers and Tigers clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Built by Trainor, finished by Lalor

    Luke Trainor dishes off a clever handball to Sam Lalor who finishes with class

    Hugo’s huge goal brings Tigers to life

    Richmond raises the volume around the ground as Hugo Ralphsmith bursts forward and lands a monster effort

    In the Nic of time: Martin's volley saves the play

    Nic Martin pulls off a stunning mid-air effort and adds flair with a slick celebration to match

    Clarke makes his mark with special debut goal

    Angus Clarke wastes no time making an impact, taking a strong grab and converting truly to earn his first AFL major

    ‘Even he can’t believe it’: Taranto’s insane GOTY contender

    Tim Taranto is left stunned by his own brilliance after somehow squeezing through this ridiculous finish, putting his hand up for Goal of the Year

    Stirring Dreamtime spectacle sets tone at ‘G

    The Dreamtime at the ‘G clash between Essendon and Richmond kicks off in style with a powerful pre-game ceremony

    Match Previews R11: Essendon v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bombers and Tigers at the MCG

    Chad Wingard's five favourite Indigenous players of all time

    It's a tough task, but Chad Wingard has picked out his top five Indigenous players of all time

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney

10 Toby Greene (GWS)
7 Lachie Ash (GWS)
4 Adam Cerra (CARL)
3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
2 Darcy Jones (GWS)
1 Tom Green (GWS)
1 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

    Match Replay: Carlton v GWS

    The Blues and Giants clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Mini-Match: Carlton v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Giants clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Voss post-match, R11: 'There's enough in there to suggest that we've got plenty to model'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 11’s match against GWS

    Kingsley post-match, R11: 'They're damned if they do, damned if they don't'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 11’s match against Carlton

    Highlights: Carlton v GWS

    The Blues and Giants clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Toby delivers dagger as Jezza smiles on from the stands

    GWS skipper Toby Greene caps off an outstanding 250th game with the sealing goal, with former teammate Jeremy Cameron appearing to capture the moment on his phone

    Mid-air soccer from the ruck? Briggs’ big shock

    Kieren Briggs’ first major of the season is an absolute stunner, kicking the ball straight from the ruck contest and slotting it through the goals

    Riccardi steals one on siren to catch Blues cold

    Just when Carlton seemed to shift the momentum, Jake Riccardi comes up big with a buzzer-beating major

    Docherty feels the love after sweetest of strikes

    Sam Docherty is surrounded by teammates after slotting a dazzling goal from a tight angle

    Milestone Greene reigning supreme in super start

    Toby Greene rises to the occasion in his 250th game, booting two goals and making an early impact in a dominant first quarter

    Giant’s tackle leaves luckless McGovern shaken

    Mitch McGovern pulls up sore after a strong tackle from Darcy Jones but is eventually cleared of concussion

    Cripps crushes tag early climbing over Bedford

    Patrick Cripps makes a statement in the first quarter, soaring over the top of tagger Toby Bedford for a strong mark and classy goal

    Curnow’s opener has it all as Blues honour Walls

    As fans rise to pay their respects to the late Robert Walls, Charlie Curnow lights up the moment with a cracking opening goal

    Match Previews R11: Carlton v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Blues and Giants at Marvel Stadium

Hawthorn v Brisbane

7 Lachie Neale (BL)
6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
6 Callum Ah Chee (BL)
4 Dayne Zorko (BL)
3 Jack Payne (BL)
3 Noah Answerth (BL)
1 Harry Morrison (HAW)

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Lions clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Mitchell post-match, R11: 'We had some significant issues around that area for now two weeks'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 11’s match against Brisbane

    Fagan post-match, R11: 'I think he was a problem for them'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 11’s match against Hawthorn

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Tensions rise after Jai buries Berry in heavy tackle

    Tempers flare late in the third quarter as Jai Newcombe is penalised for a dangerous tackle on Jarrod Berry

    Furious Mitchell lashes out in coaches box

    Sam Mitchell takes out his anger inside the box after a brilliant Josh Weddle mark and run ends in a costly turnover

    Ah Chee checks in with another cracker

    Callum Ah Chee continues his standout showing for Brisbane, slotting his third goal of the game with class

    Levi lights it up with touch of sweet candy

    Brisbane goes bang late in the second term as Levi Ashcroft sells the dummy and finishes in style

    Charlie catches absolute fire with rapid hat-trick

    A red-hot Charlie Cameron turns the game with a blistering three goals in a matter of minutes

    Connor class: Macdonald makes it look easy

    Connor Macdonald slices through with poise and delivers a beauty on the burst

    Andrews hears it from Hawks after crunching contact

    Tensions threaten to rise after Harris Andrews catches Connor Macdonald high in a heavy marking contest

    Morris makes early mark with double spark

    Logan Morris sets the tone for the Lions with a pair of strong grabs and composed finishes in the opening term

    Why the Hawks have a dominant record against the Lions

    Ex Hawk Chad Wingard explains why Hawthorn has such a strong recent record against Brisbane

    Match Previews R11: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Hawks and Lions at the MCG

North Melbourne v Collingwood

8 Jamie Elliott (COLL)
8 Nick Daicos (COLL)
8 Ned Long (COLL)
2 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)
2 Billy Frampton (COLL)
1 Caleb Daniel (NMFC)
1 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Collingwood

    The Kangaroos and Magpies clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Magpies clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    McRae post-match, R11: 'It shows we have some depth in our list'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 11’s match against North Melbourne

    Clarkson post-match, R11: 'It's so frustrating'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 11’s match against Collingwood

    Elliott’s exciting five kickstarts the drive

    Jamie Elliott produces a thrilling bag of five goals and proves to be the catalyst as the Pies put the foot down

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Collingwood

    The Kangaroos and Magpies clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Super sub Markov raises roof at Marvel with wild celebration

    Oleg Markov drills a superb set-shot goal and draws a massive reaction from his teammates

    Flying Roo: Zurhaar soars skyward

    Cameron Zurhaar reels in an outstanding mark and converts truly as North Mlebourne takes back the lead

    Electrifying Elliott ignites Pies

    Jamie Elliott slots a crafty crumbing goal to put his side ahead early in the third quarter

    Zurhaar spins web with massive turner

    Cameron Zurhaar nails a fantastic long-range goal from the boundary helped by a lucky bounce in the goal square

    Magpie wounded: Major Maynard blow

    Collingwood cops a big early headache as Brayden Maynard is subbed out after just one quarter with a foot injury

    Xerri good: Big Roo stuns with helicopter goal

    Tristan Xerri snaps a wonderful major after gathering from the ruck contest during the first quarter

    The key number highlighting Roo's rise

    Could Tristan Xerri finally make the All-Australian side this season?

    Match Previews R11: North Melbourne v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Kangaroos and Magpies at Marvel Stadium

Fremantle v Port Adelaide

9 Luke Jackson (FRE)
7 Murphy Reid (FRE)
6 Caleb Serong (FRE)
5 Alex Pearce (FRE)
2 Heath Chapman (FRE)
1 Matthew Johnson (FRE)

    Match Replay: Walyalup v Yartapuulti

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Mini-Match: Walyalup v Yartapuulti

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Power clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Longmuir post-match, R11: 'What's Alex supposed to do in that situation?'

    Watch Walyalup's press conference after round 11’s match against Yartapuulti

    Hinkley post-match, R11: 'It'll play out with the AFL like it always does'

    Watch Yartapuulti's press conference after round 11’s match against Walyalup

    Highlights: Walyalup v Yartapuulti

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Bolton adds finishing touches on special night

    Shai Bolton slams this goal home from close range to cap off an incredible win for Walyalup

    Captain in hot water after brutal DBJ collision

    Dockers skipper Alex Pearce looks likely to face MRO scrutiny following this heavy contact on Darcy Byrne-Jones which saw tempers flare

    Dockers go bang-bang with two in a hot minute

    Back-to-back goals from Matthew Johnson & Michael Frederick sees Walyalup extend its lead during the second term

    Crunching bump sees Simpson subbed in cruel early blow

    Walyalup is forced to sub Cooper Simpson out of the contest following this incident which led to a Sam Switkowksi goal

    Young gun Reid rises to occasion

    Murphy Reid continues his impressive start to his career with this brilliant finish to give his side the lead

    Epic Finlayson snap electrifies Power

    Jeremy Finlayson shows his class with this exceptional long-range goal in slippery conditions

    The new Docker proving recruiters wrong

    He's the shortest player in the AFL, but Isaiah Dudley is making a big impact

    Match Previews R11: Walyalup v Yartapuulti

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and Power at Optus Stadium

Adelaide v West Coast

10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
6 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)
5 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
4 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
2 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
2 Sam Berry (ADEL)
1 Rory Laird (ADEL)

    Match Replay: Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar

    The Crows and Eagles clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Mini-Match: Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Eagles clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Nicks post-match, R11: 'We hadn't locked it in until really this morning'

    Watch Kuwarna’s press conference after round eleven’s match against Waaliti Marawar

    McQualter post-match, R11: 'Jake's one of our leaders, one of our best players'

    Watch Waaliti Marawar’s press conference after round eleven’s match against Kuwarna

    Baker set for MRO scrutiny for elbow on Crow

    Liam Baker is set to come under scrutiny from the Match Review Officer for this incident involving James Peatling

    Rachele runs rampant with flashy five

    Josh Rachele has an afternoon to remember with an eye-catching bag of five goals

    Highlights: Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar

    The Crows and Eagles clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    'Out of nowhere': Late brawl erupts at Adelaide Oval

    A surprise scuffle ignites in the final term after Liam Baker appears to rub in his tackle

    Big blow with key Eagle injured in crunching collision

    Waalitj Marawar suffers a cruel injury blow in the final term with gun forward Jake Waterman appearing to hurt his arm in a heavy marking contest

    Rachele lights up the telly with dazzling double

    Josh Rachele drills a pair of stunning goals as the party continues to roll on for the Crows

    Captain salutes after making it look so easy

    Crows skipper Jordan Dawson caps off another outstanding game with a superb finish off just a few steps

    Crow goes for a spin and comes up big

    Kuwarna recruit Alex Neal-Bullen pulls off a slick move and finishes truly as his side takes control of the contest

    Brock and roll: Eagle’s 60m bomb bounces through

    Tyler Brockman launches a stunning effort from distance and gets the perfect bounce

    Harley helps himself after Brockman rocks them

    Tyler Brockman brilliantly forces a turnover to set up an easy snap for Harley Reid

    Silky skipper sorts out slippery footy

    Kuwarna captain Jordan Dawson gets off to a strong start with a quick snap in traffic

    Why Adelaide's 'point of difference' can work

    The panel takes a look at how the Thilthorpe-Fogarty-Walker set-up can work

    Match Previews R11: Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows and Eagles at Adelaide Oval

Melbourne v Sydney

10 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
6 Christian Salem (MELB)
4 Christian Petracca (MELB)
2 Max Gawn (MELB)
1 Ed Langdon (MELB)

    Match Replay: Narrm v Sydney

    The Demons and Eagles clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Mini-Match: Narrm v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Eagles clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Goodwin post-match, R11: 'It's a pretty special bond that you're starting to see'

    Watch Narrm’s press conference after round 11’s match against Sydney

    'The reception of his life': Oliver earns standing ovation

    Clayton Oliver is swarmed like Dees to honey and laps up some reward for effort after hitting the scoreboard late in the piece

    Cox post-match, R11: 'This is nothing to do with injuries'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 11’s match against Narrm

    Highlights: Narrm v Sydney

    The Demons and Swans clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Pickett digs deep into trick bag to tear Swans apart

    Kysaiah Pickett was at his devastating best in Sir Doug Nicholls Round to snare five goals and help the Demons chalk up a big win

    Demon shows his power with wrestling move on Swan

    Harrison Petty tries using every ounce of his strength to break free from Jake Lloyd with no luck

    Swan in strife: Will Mills' return be short-lived?

    Callum Mills elects to leave the ground and bump Charlie Spargo in an incident during the third term

    200 reasons to smile for Trac

    Christian Petracca pins the ears back from 50 in his milestone game

    'Really sloppy': Swan looks down and Kozzy makes him pay

    Kysaiah Pickett plays smartly onto advantage after Matt Roberts loses focus while manning the mark

    Gawn v Grundy: Max banks early win

    Max Gawn continues his red-hot run of form goaling from the ruck against his former teammate

    Who can you trust out of the Dees and Swans?

    An eight-point game looms at the MCG on Sunday

    Match Previews R11: Narrm v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and Swans at the MCG

St Kilda v Gold Coast

10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
6 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
6 Touk Miller (GCFC)
4 Jack Sinclair (STK)
2 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
1 Joel Sudar-Jeffrey (GCFC)
1 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

    Mini-Match: Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Suns clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Lyon post-match, R11: 'We used our numbers, moved the ball pretty well and created opportunities'

    Watch Euro-Yroke’s press conference after round 11’s match against Gold Coast

    Hardwick post-match, R11: 'What St Kilda should do is focus on their own backyard'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 11’s match against Euro-Yroke

    Highlights: Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast

    The Saints and Suns clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    Powerful King delivers knockout double

    Ben King puts through two important final-quarter goals to extend his side’s lead

    Suns go bang-bang to halt Saints’ momentum

    Two quick goals from Ben Ainsworth and Ben Long gives Gold Coast a handy buffer late in the second term

    Saints back in it as Sharman snares silky dribbler

    Cooper Sharman nails his second goal with this brilliant finish on the run to keep his side’s momentum going

    Electric Wanganeen-Milera goes bang from beyond the arc

    Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera unleashes this booming effort which sails through during the second term

    Super Cooper arrives onto scene for much-needed goal

    Cooper Sharman puts through this brilliant running goal to give Euro-Yroke a perfect start to the second term

    Two best small forwards go head-to-head

    Take a closer look at the form of Jack Higgins and Ben Long so far this season

    Match Previews R11: Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Saints and Suns at Marvel Stadium

