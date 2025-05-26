ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson has returned to the top of the leaderboard in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson has also jumped into the top three.
Dawson and Anderson were among four players to get a perfect 10 votes from the round 11 games, with Toby Greene and Kysaiah Pickett also getting 10 votes.
Dawson has moved three votes clear of Geelong's Bailey Smith (who picked up fives votes in round 11), while Anderson is a further two votes behind, level with North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri.
In other round 11 games, Jeremy Cameron, Nic Martin, Lachie Neale and Luke Jackson were also voted the best by the coaches, while Collingwood trio Jamie Elliott, Nick Daicos and Ned Long picked up eight votes each in the Magpies' win over the Kangaroos.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Geelong v Western Bulldogs
9 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
6 Max Holmes (GEEL)
5 Ed Richards (WB)
5 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
4 Matthew Kennedy (WB)
1 Shannon Neale (GEEL)
Essendon v Richmond
9 Nic Martin (ESS)
7 Zach Merrett (ESS)
5 Sam Durham (ESS)
3 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
2 Nathan Broad (RICH)
2 Archie Roberts (ESS)
1 Angus Clarke (ESS)
1 Tim Taranto (RICH)
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney
10 Toby Greene (GWS)
7 Lachie Ash (GWS)
4 Adam Cerra (CARL)
3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
2 Darcy Jones (GWS)
1 Tom Green (GWS)
1 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
Hawthorn v Brisbane
7 Lachie Neale (BL)
6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
6 Callum Ah Chee (BL)
4 Dayne Zorko (BL)
3 Jack Payne (BL)
3 Noah Answerth (BL)
1 Harry Morrison (HAW)
North Melbourne v Collingwood
8 Jamie Elliott (COLL)
8 Nick Daicos (COLL)
8 Ned Long (COLL)
2 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)
2 Billy Frampton (COLL)
1 Caleb Daniel (NMFC)
1 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
Fremantle v Port Adelaide
9 Luke Jackson (FRE)
7 Murphy Reid (FRE)
6 Caleb Serong (FRE)
5 Alex Pearce (FRE)
2 Heath Chapman (FRE)
1 Matthew Johnson (FRE)
Adelaide v West Coast
10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
6 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)
5 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
4 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
2 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
2 Sam Berry (ADEL)
1 Rory Laird (ADEL)
Melbourne v Sydney
10 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
6 Christian Salem (MELB)
4 Christian Petracca (MELB)
2 Max Gawn (MELB)
1 Ed Langdon (MELB)
St Kilda v Gold Coast
10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
6 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
6 Touk Miller (GCFC)
4 Jack Sinclair (STK)
2 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
1 Joel Sudar-Jeffrey (GCFC)
1 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)