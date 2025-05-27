Several familiar faces are among the contenders as the AFL releases the full list of nominees for Wednesday night's draft

Brandan Parfitt, Adam Tomlinson and Jack Bytel. Pictures: AFL Photos

NEARLY 340 prospects have nominated for Wednesday's 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with clubs still using the final countdown to settle on their plans.

A list of 338 hopefuls was circulated to clubs on Tuesday, which includes players hoping for their first shot at the AFL system – like the locked and loaded No.1 pick Tom McCarthy, who is heading to West Coast from Richmond's VFL side – and ex-AFL players like Adam Tomlinson, Oscar Adams and Liam McMahon, who are all hoping to get another chance on an AFL list.

Caleb Lewis, a 198cm forward from Dingley in Melbourne's Southern Football League who has been strongly linked to Gold Coast, was part of the final group of nominations confirmed in the fourth update.

Essendon has up to four picks at the draft and a host of the Bombers VFL players have nominated for the draft, including former Kangaroo Tyler Sellers, Will Hoare and Cam Nyko.

Geelong premiership winner Brandan Parfitt, former Pie and Saint Jack Bytel, ex-Sun Oskar Faulkhead, former Swan Hugo Hall-Kahan, ex-Bomber Tom Hird and former Crow Patrick Parnell are all among the AFL players hoping to return to a list at the top level, while former Saint Adams has captured interest from Gold Coast.

The likes of Michael Sellwood (Peel Thunder), Harrison Ramm (Glenelg), Ewan Mackinlay (North Adelaide) and Jacob Newton (Norwood) are all being looked at closely to break into the AFL system for the first time.

Patrick Parnell flies for a mark during Adelaide's clash with West Coast in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft nominees so far

Tahj Abberley - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Oscar Adams - Glenelg (SANFL)

Zach Adams - Central District

Coen Ainsworth - Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)

Alex Alessio - Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)

Christian Algeri - Collingwood (VFL)

Rod Ali - Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)

Matthew Allison - Coburg (VFL)

Harry Arnold - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Jaxon Artemis - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Jake Arundell - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Riley Baldi - Casey Demons (VFL)

Jack Baldwin - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Isaac Baldwin - GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)

Zac Banch - Werribee (VFL)

Max Beattie - Eagles (SANFL)

Dominic Bedendo - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Nelson Beikoff Smart - Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)

James Bell - Glenelg (SANFL)

Tom Bell South Fremantle (WAFL)

Joshua Bennetts - Collingwood (VFL)

Kane Bevan Western Australia (WAFL)

Trent Bianco - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Lachlan Blakiston - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Thomas Blamires - Frankston (VFL)

Riley Bonner - Casey Demons (VFL)

Ryan Borlace - South Adelaide

Evan Bradley - North Adelaide

Dom Brew - Werribee (VFL)

Jackson Broadbent - Subiaco (WAFL)

Hugo Bromell - Coburg (VFL)

Joshua Browne - Collingwood (VFL)

Lachlan Bryce - Casey Demons (VFL)

Samuel Buck - Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)

Charlie Burke - Subiaco (WAFL)

Floyd Burmeister - Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)

Jack Bytel - Coburg (VFL)

Noah Cachard - Perth (WAFL)

Archie Caldow - Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Jonah Campigli - Sandringham (VFL)

William Cassidy East - Perth (WAFL)

Will Chandler - Glenelg (SANFL)

Jack Cheep - Sandringham (VFL)

Aaron Clarke - Perth (WAFL)

Jack Cleaver - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Shane Clough - Essendon (VFL)

Zane Cochrane - Collingwood (VFL)

Adrian Cole - Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)

Nathan Colenso - Williamstown (VFL)

Riley Collier-Dawkins - Williamstown (VFL)

Sam Conway - Werribee (VFL)

Lukas Cooke - Eagles (SANFL)

Billy Cootee - Norwood (SANFL)

Marlin Corbett - Subiaco (WAFL)

Cooper Craig-Peters - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Jesse Craven - Casey Demons (VFL)

Paddy Cross - Casey Demons (VFL)

Brayden Crossley - Southport (VFL)

Sam Darley - Melton South Football Netball Club

Jayden Davey - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Kye Declase - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Clancy Dennis - Claremont (WAFL)

Oliver Depaoli-Kubank - Tasmania (Coates Talent League)

Riley Disisto - Claremont (WAFL)

Kade Dittmar - Central District

Jordan Doherty - Frankston (VFL)

Max Donohue - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Boston Dowling - Collingwood (VFL)

Connor Downie - North Melbourne (VFL)

Blake Drury - Adelaide Football Club

Elliot Dunkin - South Adelaide

Oliver Eastland - Claremont (WAFL)

Jared Eckersley - Essendon (VFL)

Ben Edwards - Sydney Swans (VFL)

Thomas Edwards-Baldwin Western Australia (WAFL)

Corey Ellison - Frankston (VFL)

Mutaz Elnour - Richmond (VFL)

Caleb Ernst - Coburg (VFL)

Tom Evans - Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)

Connor Evans - Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)

Ryan Eyers - Werribee (VFL)

Liam Farrar Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)

Oskar Faulkhead - North Adelaide

Jake Fazldeen Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)

Luke Fellows - North Adelaide

Ashton Ferreira South Fremantle (WAFL)

Kristian Ferronato - Carlton (VFL)

Brodie Findlay - North Adelaide

Ty Fitzgerald - Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)

Joel Fitzgerald - Williamstown (VFL)

Zachary Fleiner - Perth (WAFL)

Matthew Foley - Essendon (VFL)

Zac Foot - Southport (VFL)

Nicholas Francis Gold Coast Suns (VFL)

Samuel Frost - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Joe Furphy - Coburg (VFL)

Aiden Fyfe Gold Coast Suns (VFL)

Julian Galbally - Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)

Joel Garner - Richmond (VFL)

Hudson Garoni - Werribee (VFL)

Jake Gasper - Central District

Flynn Gentile - Coburg (VFL)

Kobe George Geelong Falcons

Ryan Gilder - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Jordyn Gillard - Coburg (VFL)

Glen Gillbee - Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)

Lachlan Gollant - Williamstown (VFL)

Maison Goodman - Northern Bullants (VFL)

Thomas Graham - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Baron Grant Endeavour Hills Football Club

Harry Grant - Central District

Finlay Gray - Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)

Olly Green - Casey Demons (VFL)

Joshua Green - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Wyatt Greenaway Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)

George Grey - Frankston (VFL)

Corey Grocock - South Adelaide

Jhett Haeata - Richmond (VFL)

Jed Hagan - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Hugo Hall-Kahan - Williamstown (VFL)

Josh Hamilton - Northern Bullants (VFL)

Riley Hamilton GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)

Cooper Hamilton - Carlton (VFL)

Mitchell Hardie - Casey Demons (VFL)

Zac Harding Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)

Matthew Harms - GWS Giants (VFL)

Joe Harrison Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League)

Otis Harvey Swan Districts (WAFL)

Jett Hasting - Eagles (SANFL)

Jackson Hately - Essendon (VFL)

Henry Hayes - Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)

Taiquin Hayes - Southport (VFL)

Jack Hayes - Eagles (SANFL)

Cooper Herbert - Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)

Kade Herbert - Eagles (SANFL)

Marcus Herbert - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Jacob Heron - Southport (VFL)

Dyson Hilder - North Adelaide

Coby Hilton GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)

Joseph Hinder Western Australia (WAFL)

Oscar Hine-Baston - Perth (WAFL)

Darby Hipwell - Frankston (VFL)

Tom Hird - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Will Hoare - Essendon (VFL)

Damon Hollow - Williamstown (VFL)

Alex Holt Sturt

Ben Hopkins - North Melbourne (VFL)

Noah Howes - South Adelaide

Liam Hude - Collingwood (VFL)

Ethan Hunt - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Lucas Impey - Williamstown (VFL)

Solomon James South Fremantle (WAFL)

Matt Johnson - Frankston (VFL)

Brock Johnston-Smith South Cairns Cutters

John Jorgensen - Northern Bullants (VFL)

Deacon Kalpakis - Coburg (VFL)

Luke Kelly Swan Districts (WAFL)

Judd Kelman - Subiaco (WAFL)

Ben Kennedy Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)

Doug Kerr - Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)

Mitchell Kirkwood-Scott - Casey Demons (VFL)

Nathan Kreuger - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Sebit Kuek East - Perth (WAFL)

Ajang Kuol Mun - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Sean Lai - Richmond (VFL)

Campbell Lake - Southport (VFL)

Charlie Lazzaro - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Riley Leedham - Essendon (VFL)

Caleb Lewis - Casey Demons (VFL)

Mani Liddy - Central District

Matthew Ling - Norwood (SANFL)

Mitchell Lloyd - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Zaydyn Lockwood - Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)

Taj Logan - Carlton (VFL)

Jordan Lukac - Eagles (SANFL)

Seth MacDonald - Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)

Cooper Macdonald - Sydney Swans (VFL)

Ewan Mackinlay - North Adelaide

Darcy Macpherson - North Melbourne (VFL)

Zavier Maher - North Adelaide

Harry Mahoney - Collingwood (VFL)

Max Mahoney - Collingwood (VFL)

Jack Manly - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Archi Manton - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Riley Mason - Collingwood (VFL)

Jayden Matz - Central District

Archer May - Subiaco (WAFL)

Ayden McCarroll - Western Jets (Coates Talent League)

Tom McCarthy - Richmond (VFL)

Tadhg McCarthy - Collingwood (VFL)

Curtis McCarthy - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Charles McCartin - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Fergus McFadyen - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Billy McGee Galimberti - GWS Giants (VFL)

Zac McGown - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Solomon McKay - Essendon (VFL)

Brodie McLaughlin - Williamstown (VFL)

Jez McLennan Port Adelaide (SANFL)

Liam McMahon - Carlton (VFL)

Zai Millane - Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)

Alex Mirkov - Old Ivanhoe Grammarians

Diesel Moloney - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Rhett Montgomerie - Central District

Harper Montgomery - GWS Giants (VFL)

Louie Montgomery - GWS Giants (VFL)

Milan Murdock - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Cooper Murley - Norwood (SANFL)

Joshua Murphy - Collingwood (VFL)

Tobyn Murray - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Amin Naim - Northern Bullants (VFL)

Caleb Nancarrow - Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)

Jacob Newton - Norwood (SANFL)

Olivier Northam - South Adelaide

Cam Nyko - Essendon (VFL)

Finbar O'Dwyer - Williamstown (VFL)

Blayne O'Loughlin - North Adelaide

Xavier O'Neill - Essendon (VFL)

Hewago Oea - Southport (VFL)

Charlton Offermans - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Charlie Orchard - Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)

Daniel Orgill - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Cameron Owen - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Gus Papal - Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)

Brandan Parfitt - Perth (WAFL)

Luke Parks - Williamstown (VFL)

Patrick Parnell - Glenelg (SANFL)

Lochlan Paton - Perth (WAFL)

Will Patton - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Cohen Paul - Euroa Football Netball Club Inc.

Jye Peacock - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Luka Pecer - Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)

Elwood Peckett - Sandringham (VFL)

Flynn Penry - Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)

Jovan Petric - Williamstown (VFL)

Nathan Philactides - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Baxter Philip - Perth (WAFL)

Ethan Phillips - Carlton (VFL)

Mitchell Podhajski - Coburg (VFL)

Oliver Poole - Carlton (VFL)

Dayne Posthuma - Central District

Liam Purcell - Sandringham (VFL)

Nicholas Quigg - Essendon (VFL)

Sebastian Quirk - Frankston (VFL)

Harrison Ramm - Glenelg (SANFL)

Heath Ramshaw - Carlton (VFL)

Wil Rantall - Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)

Massimo Raso - Richmond (VFL)

Lucas Ravenhill - Claremont (WAFL)

Billy Richardson - Sandringham (VFL)

Max Rider - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Jack Riding - Werribee (VFL)

Jez Rigoni - Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)

Flynn Riley - Carlton (VFL)

Max Roney - Tasmania (Coates Talent League)

Fraser Rosman - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Charlie Rozenes - Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)

Tom Ryan - Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League)

Mitchell Ryan - Sandringham (VFL)

Kobe Ryan - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Beau Ryan - Central District

Jack Saunders - Norwood (SANFL)

Galen Savigni - Subiaco (WAFL)

Taj Schofield - Subiaco (WAFL)

Mitchell Schofield East - Perth (WAFL)

Kaden Schreiber - Northern Bullants (VFL)

Elijah Scoble - Perth (WAFL)

Angus Scoble - Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)

Tyler Sellers - Essendon (VFL)

Michael Sellwood - Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Liam Serong - Coburg (VFL)

Travis Shearer - Subiaco (WAFL)

Marc Sheather - GWS Giants (VFL)

Josh Shepherd - Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)

Kobe Shipp - Casey Demons (VFL)

Blake Simondson - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Luca Slade - Sturt

Oskar Smartt - Essendon (VFL)

Jake Smith - Werribee (VFL)

Harshul Sodhi - Kambalda Football Club (Goldfields Football League)

Phoenix Spicer - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Riley Sprigg - Western Australia (WAFL)

Ethan Stanley - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Roan Steele - Western Australia (WAFL)

Andreas Stefanakis - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Dakota Sterzl - South Adelaide

Tom Stevens - North Adelaide

Luke Strnadica - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Gabriel Stumpf - Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)

Nathaniel Sulzberger - Tasmania (Coates Talent League)

Frank Szekely - North Adelaide

Mahmoud Taha - Essendon (VFL)

Will Tasker - North Adelaide

Benjamin Thomas - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Beau Thomas - Central District

Nick Thompson - Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)

James Tidemann - Sydney Swans (VFL)

Adam Tomlinson - North Melbourne (VFL)

Sam Toner - Richmond (VFL)

Donovan Toohey - Coburg (VFL)

Lucas Tovey - Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)

Cooper Trembath - North Melbourne (VFL)

Joel Trudgeon - Coburg (VFL)

Clay Tucker - South Belgrave (Eastern Football Netball League)

Noah Tullio - Werribee (VFL)

Izaak Twelftree Conor - Norwood (SANFL)

Austin van der Struyf - Claremont (WAFL)

James Van Es - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Samuel van Rooyen - Claremont (WAFL)

Alex van Wyk - North Adelaide

Cooper Vickery - Carlton (VFL)

Jackson Voss - Frankston (VFL)

Lachlan Voss - Sandringham (VFL)

Tommy Vrkic - Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)

Zac Walker - Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)

Samuel Waltham - Sturt

Oliver Warburton - Carlton (VFL)

Lane Ward - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Jack Watkins - Port Adelaide (SANFL)

Blake Watson - Sandringham (VFL)

Kyle Weightman - Coburg (VFL)

Tom Wheaton - South Adelaide

Hugh White - Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)

Cooper Whyte - Werribee (VFL)

Nick Williams - Southport (VFL)

Ethan Williams - Sandringham (VFL)

Zane Williams - Eagles (SANFL)

Tom Williamson - Ararat Football Netball Club

Conor Willis - Collingwood (VFL)

Riley Wills - Perth (WAFL)

Lachlan Wilson - Richmond (VFL)

Kai Windsor - Casey Demons (VFL)

Hayden Windsor - Subiaco (WAFL)

Oliver Withers - GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)

Mohammad Ali Yassine - Richmond (VFL)

Flynn Young - Werribee (VFL)

Noah Yze - Casey Demons (VFL)

Mitchell Zadow - East Fremantle (WAFL)