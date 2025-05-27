Dayne Zorko says his body is feeling great despite the Lions coming off a short break

Chris Fagan (left) and Dayne Zorko celebrate a win during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DESPITE having conversations with coach Chris Fagan, Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko says there's no immediate plans to take games off in order to navigate the rigours of a long season.

As players increasingly play on into their late 30s, it's become more common to 'manage' them for games to proactively avoid injuries and niggles that crop up with age.

Taylor Walker was rested at the weekend, while Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom have already missed games in 2025 for the same reason.

Zorko, who turned 36 earlier this year, said the Lions had considered a similar move with him, but conversations hadn't gone too far.

"Every now and then me and Fages have that discussion," he said.

"Ultimately it comes back to how I'm feeling … my recovery seems to be great."

Dayne Zorko speaks to the media during a Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena on May 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Zorko is fresh off an All-Australian season at half-back and is on track to repeat the accolade this year, averaging 27 disposals and again being central to the premiers' ball movement.

Thursday night's match against Essendon will be his 50th consecutive game, taking his career tally to 289. If he continues to play without a blemish, the magical 300 will come up in round 24 against Hawthorn at the Gabba.

"My GPS numbers are as high as they've ever been through my whole career, at the age of 36," Zorko said.

"I feel as though my body is in a really good position at the moment, and I can keep soldiering on."

Learn More 18:30

The five-time best and fairest winner said Brisbane had learned lessons from its only other five-day break this season, which resulted in a thumping at the hands of Collingwood following a huge comeback win over the Western Bulldogs.

"We were really sluggish," he said.

"We weren't at our best. We've put a lot of emphasis into our recovery this week.

"We had a quick mention after the (Hawthorn) game about needing to recover better knowing we had a six-day break, a travel and into a five-day break.

"We know we have to really knuckle down on those areas.

"Sometimes it's good to have those losses to reflect and learn from them and I feel as though we, as a team, have done that.

"A better showing Thursday night would be great."