Check out your club's run of fixtures across the next five weeks

Craig McRae and Michael Voss are seen after Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has a chance to consolidate its spot on top of the ladder, Carlton can get its season back on track while Brisbane faces a tough run through the bye rounds.

The Blues' run through the bye rounds – 12 to 16 – is ranked at the easiest of all clubs, while the Magpies' is the equal second easiest, along with the Western Bulldogs.

After a bye in round 12, Carlton will meet Essendon, West Coast, North Melbourne and Port Adelaide, facing the Eagles and Kangaroos for a second time this year.

That means the average ladder position of their next four opponents is 14.3, while their opening 11 games have ranked as the equal 12th hardest.

The Magpies' start to the campaign has ranked as the ninth hardest, but the average ladder position of their next four opponents is 12.3.

Collingwood does face Hawthorn in a blockbuster in round 12, with matches against Melbourne, St Kilda and West Coast to follow.

The Bulldogs have a bye this upcoming round before taking on Hawthorn, St Kilda, Richmond and Sydney.

The Lions have made a strong start to the year but face a tough run with clashes against Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney and Geelong to follow their meeting with Essendon.

Flying with an 8-2 record, Gold Coast has had the easiest fixture so far, ahead of Essendon, the Tigers and Fremantle.

The average ladder position of the Suns' opponents so far in 2025 has been 11, while North Melbourne, Geelong, Sydney and West Coast have had the hardest runs so far.

While the Cats' run will ease up later in the year, they do have another difficult run of games coming up with matches against Gold Coast, Essendon and Brisbane to come after their trip to meet West Coast.

However, only one of the Cats' eight opponents after their round 16 bye currently sit in the top eight, including two games in that period against the Tigers.

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be. Due to the uneven number of games played, the ladder for this analysis has been ordered by win percentage instead of premiership points

1.Collingwood, 2.Gold Coast, 3.Brisbane, 4.Adelaide, 5.Geelong, 6.Hawthorn, 7.Essendon, 8.Western Bulldogs, 9.Greater Western Sydney, 10.Fremantle, 11.Melbourne, 12.Carlton, 13.Sydney, 14.St Kilda, 15.Port Adelaide, 16.Richmond, 17.North Melbourne, 18.West Coast

R12: v Sydney, SCG

R13: v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

R14: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

R15: Bye

R16: v Richmond, MCG

Current ladder position: 4th (7-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10 (11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9.5 (11th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9 (eighth hardest)

Mitch Hinge tackles Nick Watson during Adelaide's clash against Hawthorn in round 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Essendon, Gabba

R13: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R14: v Greater Western Sydney, Gabba

R15: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R16: Bye

Current ladder position: 3rd (8-1-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.1 (equal 12th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.3 (hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)

Sam De Koning is tackled by Logan Morris during Geelong's clash against Brisbane in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: Bye

R13: v Essendon, MCG

R14: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R15: v North Melbourne, MCG

R16: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 12th (4-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.1 (equal 12th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 14.3 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 5.3 (second hardest)

Will White in action during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Hawthorn, MCG

R13: v Melbourne, MCG

R14: Bye

R15: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R16: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 1st (9-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.4 (ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.3 (equal 16th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10 (12th hardest)

Nick Watson tackles Isaac Quaynor during Hawthorn's clash against Collingwood in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Brisbane, Gabba

R13: v Carlton, MCG

R14: v Geelong, MCG

R15: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R16: Bye

Current ladder position: 7th (6-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.9 (17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7.5 (equal second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.8 (equal sixth hardest)

Lachie Cowan tackles Zach Merrett during Carlton's clash against Essendon in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R13: Bye

R14: v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium

R15: v Essendon, Optus Stadium

R16: v St Kilda, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 10th (6-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.4 (15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 10 (12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.5 (11th hardest)

Jack Macrae and Jack Steele tackle Josh Draper during St Kilda's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R13: v Gold Coast, GMHBA Stadium

R14: v Essendon, MCG

R15: v Brisbane, GMHBA Stadium

R16: Bye

Current ladder position: 5th (7-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.5 (equal second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7.5 (equal second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 14 (18th hardest)

Lachie Neale tackles Mark Blicavs during Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Fremantle, People First Stadium

R13: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R14: Bye

R15: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R16: v Melbourne, People First Stadium

Current ladder position: 2nd (8-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 11 (18th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.8 (equal eighth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 3.8 (hardest)

Bodhi Uwland tries to evade Josh Treacy during the R15 match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Richmond, Engie Stadium

R13: v Port Adelaide, Corroboree Group Manuka Oval

R14: v Brisbane, Gabba

R15: v Gold Coast, Engie Stadium

R16: Bye

Current ladder position: 9th (6-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.3 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9 (10th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10.8 (13th hardest)

Stephen Coniglio tackles Tim Taranto during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Collingwood, MCG

R13: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R14: v Adelaide, UTAS Stadium

R15: Bye

R16: v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium

Current ladder position: 6th (7-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.1 (equal 12th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7.5 (equal second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 12.8 (17th hardest)

Jai Newcombe is tackled by Tristan Xerri during Hawthorn's clash against North Melbourne in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v St Kilda, TIO Traeger Park

R13: v Collingwood, MCG

R14: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R15: Bye

R16: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

Current ladder position: 11th (5-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.6 (10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8 (sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 11.8 (14th hardest)

Jack Viney is tackled by Matt Rowell in the match between Melbourne and Gold Coast in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: Bye

R13: v West Coast, Hands Oval

R14: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R15: v Carlton, MCG

R16: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

Current ladder position: 17th (2-1-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.4 (hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11.5 (15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)

Cam Zurhaar tackles Jayden Hunt during the AAMI Community Series match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Hands Oval on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R12: Bye

R13: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Manuka Oval

R14: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R15: v Sydney, Adelaide Oval

R16: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 15th (4-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.2 (sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11.3 (14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 0

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 7.8 (equal third hardest)

Miles Bergman tackles Ollie Hollands during Port Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R13: v Sydney, MCG

R14: Bye

R15: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R16: v Adelaide, MCG

Current ladder position: 16th (3-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.5 (16th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.5 (seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 7.8 (equal third hardest)

Chad Warner tackles Tim Taranto during Sydney's clash against Richmond in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Melbourne, TIO Traeger Park

R13: Bye

R14: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R15: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium

R16: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 14th (4-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.3 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7.5 (equal second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.8 (equal sixth hardest)

Mitch Owens is tackled by Mason Cox during the match between St Kilda and Collingwood at the MCG in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Adelaide, SCG

R13: v Richmond, MCG

R14: Bye

R15: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R16: v Western Bulldogs, SCG

Current ladder position: 13th (4-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.5 (equal second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 10.8 (13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 12.5 (equal 15th hardest)

Braeden Campbell chases Izak Rankine during Sydney's clash against Adelaide in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Geelong, Optus Stadium

R13: v North Melbourne, Hands Oval

R14: v Carlton, Optus Stadium

R15: Bye

R16: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 18th (1-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.5 (equal second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.8 (equal eighth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 12.5 (equal 15th hardest)

Tristan Xerri tackles Harley Reid during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: Bye

R13: v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

R14: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R15: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

R16: v Sydney, SCG

Current ladder position: 8th (6-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.6 (fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.3 (equal 16th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 7.8 (equal third hardest)