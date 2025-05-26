COLLINGWOOD has a chance to consolidate its spot on top of the ladder, Carlton can get its season back on track while Brisbane faces a tough run through the bye rounds.
The Blues' run through the bye rounds – 12 to 16 – is ranked at the easiest of all clubs, while the Magpies' is the equal second easiest, along with the Western Bulldogs.
After a bye in round 12, Carlton will meet Essendon, West Coast, North Melbourne and Port Adelaide, facing the Eagles and Kangaroos for a second time this year.
That means the average ladder position of their next four opponents is 14.3, while their opening 11 games have ranked as the equal 12th hardest.
The Magpies' start to the campaign has ranked as the ninth hardest, but the average ladder position of their next four opponents is 12.3.
Collingwood does face Hawthorn in a blockbuster in round 12, with matches against Melbourne, St Kilda and West Coast to follow.
The Bulldogs have a bye this upcoming round before taking on Hawthorn, St Kilda, Richmond and Sydney.
The Lions have made a strong start to the year but face a tough run with clashes against Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney and Geelong to follow their meeting with Essendon.
Flying with an 8-2 record, Gold Coast has had the easiest fixture so far, ahead of Essendon, the Tigers and Fremantle.
The average ladder position of the Suns' opponents so far in 2025 has been 11, while North Melbourne, Geelong, Sydney and West Coast have had the hardest runs so far.
While the Cats' run will ease up later in the year, they do have another difficult run of games coming up with matches against Gold Coast, Essendon and Brisbane to come after their trip to meet West Coast.
However, only one of the Cats' eight opponents after their round 16 bye currently sit in the top eight, including two games in that period against the Tigers.
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be. Due to the uneven number of games played, the ladder for this analysis has been ordered by win percentage instead of premiership points
1.Collingwood, 2.Gold Coast, 3.Brisbane, 4.Adelaide, 5.Geelong, 6.Hawthorn, 7.Essendon, 8.Western Bulldogs, 9.Greater Western Sydney, 10.Fremantle, 11.Melbourne, 12.Carlton, 13.Sydney, 14.St Kilda, 15.Port Adelaide, 16.Richmond, 17.North Melbourne, 18.West Coast
R12: v Sydney, SCG
R13: v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
R14: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
R15: Bye
R16: v Richmond, MCG
Current ladder position: 4th (7-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10 (11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9.5 (11th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9 (eighth hardest)
R12: v Essendon, Gabba
R13: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R14: v Greater Western Sydney, Gabba
R15: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R16: Bye
Current ladder position: 3rd (8-1-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.1 (equal 12th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.3 (hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)
R12: Bye
R13: v Essendon, MCG
R14: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R15: v North Melbourne, MCG
R16: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 12th (4-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.1 (equal 12th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 14.3 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 5.3 (second hardest)
R12: v Hawthorn, MCG
R13: v Melbourne, MCG
R14: Bye
R15: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R16: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 1st (9-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.4 (ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.3 (equal 16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10 (12th hardest)
R12: v Brisbane, Gabba
R13: v Carlton, MCG
R14: v Geelong, MCG
R15: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R16: Bye
Current ladder position: 7th (6-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.9 (17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7.5 (equal second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.8 (equal sixth hardest)
R12: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R13: Bye
R14: v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium
R15: v Essendon, Optus Stadium
R16: v St Kilda, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 10th (6-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.4 (15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 10 (12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.5 (11th hardest)
R12: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R13: v Gold Coast, GMHBA Stadium
R14: v Essendon, MCG
R15: v Brisbane, GMHBA Stadium
R16: Bye
Current ladder position: 5th (7-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.5 (equal second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7.5 (equal second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 14 (18th hardest)
R12: v Fremantle, People First Stadium
R13: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R14: Bye
R15: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R16: v Melbourne, People First Stadium
Current ladder position: 2nd (8-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 11 (18th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.8 (equal eighth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 3.8 (hardest)
R12: v Richmond, Engie Stadium
R13: v Port Adelaide, Corroboree Group Manuka Oval
R14: v Brisbane, Gabba
R15: v Gold Coast, Engie Stadium
R16: Bye
Current ladder position: 9th (6-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.3 (equal seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9 (10th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10.8 (13th hardest)
R12: v Collingwood, MCG
R13: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R14: v Adelaide, UTAS Stadium
R15: Bye
R16: v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium
Current ladder position: 6th (7-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.1 (equal 12th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7.5 (equal second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 12.8 (17th hardest)
R12: v St Kilda, TIO Traeger Park
R13: v Collingwood, MCG
R14: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R15: Bye
R16: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
Current ladder position: 11th (5-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.6 (10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8 (sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 11.8 (14th hardest)
R12: Bye
R13: v West Coast, Hands Oval
R14: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R15: v Carlton, MCG
R16: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
Current ladder position: 17th (2-1-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.4 (hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11.5 (15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)
R12: Bye
R13: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Manuka Oval
R14: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R15: v Sydney, Adelaide Oval
R16: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 15th (4-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.2 (sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11.3 (14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 0
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 7.8 (equal third hardest)
R12: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R13: v Sydney, MCG
R14: Bye
R15: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R16: v Adelaide, MCG
Current ladder position: 16th (3-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.5 (16th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.5 (seventh hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 7.8 (equal third hardest)
R12: v Melbourne, TIO Traeger Park
R13: Bye
R14: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R15: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium
R16: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 14th (4-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.3 (equal seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7.5 (equal second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.8 (equal sixth hardest)
R12: v Adelaide, SCG
R13: v Richmond, MCG
R14: Bye
R15: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R16: v Western Bulldogs, SCG
Current ladder position: 13th (4-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.5 (equal second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 10.8 (13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 12.5 (equal 15th hardest)
R12: v Geelong, Optus Stadium
R13: v North Melbourne, Hands Oval
R14: v Carlton, Optus Stadium
R15: Bye
R16: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 18th (1-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.5 (equal second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.8 (equal eighth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 12.5 (equal 15th hardest)
R12: Bye
R13: v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
R14: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R15: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
R16: v Sydney, SCG
Current ladder position: 8th (6-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.6 (fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.3 (equal 16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 7.8 (equal third hardest)