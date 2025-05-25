Karl Amon reacts after Hawthorn's loss to Brisbane in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover a Docker is a red-hot Rising Star chance, a Crow's kicking boots have deserted him plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 11 of the 2025 season.

Learn More 15:38

1) The Blues are the masters of their own downfall

Different week, same story for Carlton. On Saturday, the Blues had 11 more inside-50s than the Giants, a whopping 38 more contested possessions and four more clearances. And yet, they lost comfortably to the tune of 28 points. Michael Voss suggested that it shows Carlton's model works, but the execution is lacking. If that's the case, the execution has failed the Blues on a number of occasions this season. The Blues beat Sydney for inside-50s, yet lost by 16 points. They beat the Western Bulldogs for inside-50s and clearances, yet lost by eight points. They beat Hawthorn for clearances and contested ball, yet lost by 20 points. They beat Richmond for inside-50s and contested ball, yet lost by 13 points. At 4-7 for the season, Carlton's woeful inefficiency and its inability to put teams to the sword when in control of a contest is at risk of costing it September footy. - Riley Beveridge

Learn More 02:02

2) Hawthorn needs to address its midfield issues

The Hawks were dominated in the middle during their Saturday evening loss to Brisbane. Hawthorn's leading clearance winner was Jai Newcombe with five, followed by James Worpel (four) and Josh Ward (three). In comparison, the reigning premier had Hugh McCluggage with 11, Will Ashcroft with eight and Lachie Neale with five. It's the second week in a row that Hawthorn has lost clearances by double figures, losing by 17 to Brisbane and 15 to Gold Coast a week earlier. After 11 rounds, Hawthorn sits third last for clearance differential, with only the Eagles and Tigers beneath it, with the absence of Will Day no doubt hurting them. The Hawks have Collingwood, the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide coming up before their bye, which will be a big test for Sam Mitchell's men in the middle. - Phoebe McWilliams

Jai Newcombe handballs during Hawthorn's clash against Brisbane in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

3) Don't forget this Docker in the Rising Star race

Brisbane midfielder Levi Ashcroft may be well ahead of the competition at this stage, but Walyalup half-forward Murphy Reid is looming as a genuine threat for the Ron Evans Medal after another outstanding performance against Yartapuulti on Saturday night. Reid's ceiling this season has been as high as any first-year player, with the teenager booting four goals against the Power in a skilful and consistent performance at Optus Stadium. He converted two snaps after groundball wins in the first half, beat Jase Burgoyne in a foot race to slot his third off the ground, and then snapped a stunning checkside goal when running towards the boundary for his fourth, grabbing his jumper as he celebrated. With 11 games under his belt, Reid has booted 14 goals and shown his wares when used in the midfield. If he can produce high-level performances more consistently in the second half of the season, he will be a serious challenger to the likes of Ashcroft. - Nathan Schmook

Learn More 00:38

4) Ben Long should be in the All-Australian conversation

We've got almost half a season of evidence now and it's becoming clear if Ben Long keeps this form up, he should be in the All-Australian discussions later in the season. Gold Coast's hybrid forward has done a little bit of everything in 2025 and continued to do so against his former club Euro-Yroke on Sunday. Not only has he kicked 22 goals in his nine matches, but he's assisted seven and is as dangerous in the air as he is on the ground. Playing in a similar mould to GWS superstar Toby Greene, Long can crash packs effectively and mop up just as well at ground level. – Michael Whiting

Ben Long celebrates a goal during the match between Euro-Yroke and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Richmond needs a stop-gap key forward

The Tigers' frailty in attack was exposed against Essendon on Friday night in the absence of Tom Lynch. The injury-prone veteran missed through concussion, and while he hasn't been hitting the scoreboard too much of late, the target he provides and the pressure he takes off draftees Jonny Faull and Tom Sims has been vital. Fellow teenager Luke Trainor was trialled up forward in Lynch's absence on Friday night, but the Tigers managed just eight goals for the game. Lynch will be 33 at the end of the year and with Richmond's extreme youth in attack around him, it may be worthwhile for the Tigers to target a mid-20s key forward to fill the gap - Sarah Black

Jonty Faull handballs during Richmond's clash against Essendon in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

6) The Pies have their captaincy sorted for the next decade

With the game in the balance at half-time against North Melbourne on Saturday night and eight of Collingwood's best side in the grandstand or the back row of the bench, it was acting captain Nick Daicos who raised his sword and led his depleted forces into the fray. The 22-year-old superstar had been quiet through the first half but lifted himself, and his team, after the long break with 11 disposals in the third quarter and an amazing 17 in the fourth. There was little left to learn about Daicos as he entered just his fourth season, but the term 'inspirational leader' can be added to the superlatives already in his CV. Darcy Moore isn't going anywhere as skipper anytime soon, but Daicos has shown already he's the man who can lead the Pies into the next decade. – Howard Kimber

Nick Daicos kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against North Melbourne in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

7) The Dees of 2025 are tracking like the Lions of 2024

Eleven rounds into the 2024 season, eventual premier Brisbane was just finding its feet, with four wins and some burgeoning momentum. It came home with a wet sail to become simply unstoppable and this year, Narrm is treading that same path. Its emphatic 53-point win over Sydney on Sunday was its fifth of the season - from the past six games - and evidence of its damaging, difficult-to-defend fresh brand. Slick handballs, hardness at the contested ball, and an unwavering ruthlessness in its defensive actions, Narrm is back in a big way. Can they follow Brisbane's path and go deep into September? - Gemma Bastiani

Learn More 01:14

8) This Crow's goalkicking boots have deserted him

Izak Rankine has starred playing more as a midfielder to start 2025, but the Crow could be having an even bigger year if not for his goalkicking. It was the case again against Waalitj Marawar on Sunday as Rankine kicked one goal from four shots at goal. He now has 14 goals from 33 shots in 2025, an accuracy rate of just 42.4 per cent, which is his worst return since 2020, the year he made his debut with Gold Coast. If Rankine straightens up in the second half of the season, look out. - Dejan Kalinic

Izak Rankine takes a shot at goal for Kuwarna against Waalitj Marawar in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

9) Smith doesn't need drama to play well

Leading into Thursday night's blockbuster, footy fans across the nation tuned in to see how Bailey Smith would go against his former side. Many thought Smith would be an easy target for the Dogs, particularly with Tom Liberatore playing close to him in the middle. But as the players took their place at the centre bounce, Smith and the Bulldogs behaved, choosing to focus on the game instead. Smith said in his post-match interview that he thinks the Bulldogs were trying to deprive him of attention, but either way, it had no effect on his performance with the Cat finishing with an equal game-high 33 disposals and 810 metres gained in his side's 14 point win.- Phoebe McWilliams