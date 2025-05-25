Eagles forward Jake Waterman has been sent for scans after hurting his shoulder

Waalitj Marawar forward Jake Waterman with his arm in a sling after the clash against Kuwarna in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar is sweating on scans on Jake Waterman's shoulder injury after the forward was hurt in Sunday's loss to Kuwarna.

Waterman hurt his shoulder in the final quarter of the Eagles' 66-point loss to the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

The 2024 All-Australian was sent to hospital for scans as the Eagles wait to learn the severity of the injury.

"I know he's just gone to hospital so he won't fly home tonight. I don't know exactly how bad that will be," Eagles coach Andrew McQualter said.

"He's clearly in a fair bit of pain so we'll wait to see where that lands. I'm not exactly sure yet."

McQualter added: "It did come out. And then there was some trouble I think getting it back in or it might've popped out again.

"He's gone off to hospital now to get some scans and we'll find out the full extent of that later on."

With Jeremy McGovern (concussion) sidelined, the loss of Waterman is another blow for the Eagles, who are 1-10.

"Jake's one of our leaders, one of our best players," McQualter said.

"You never want to lose your leaders but it's unfortunate but it will give opportunity to someone else."

The Crows were without a key forward of their own after ruling Taylor Walker out an hour before the bounce.

The 35-year-old had played in each of Kuwarna's first 10 games and was named to feature against the Eagles, only to be replaced by Sid Draper as the Crows decided to manage the veteran.

Crows coach Matthew Nicks insisted the final decision on whether Walker would play wasn't made until Sunday morning.

"It wasn't until after the main session so we wanted to see how he pulled up from the main session," he said.

"We hadn't locked it in until really this morning, just getting a look at him, then into captain's run, how his body is feeling."