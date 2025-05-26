Brayden Maynard and Craig McRae after Collingwood's win over North Melbourne in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be without Brayden Maynard for Friday night's blockbuster against Hawthorn after the premiership defender suffered a torn plantar fascia on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old free agent was substituted out of the win over North Melbourne in the opening minutes after another issue with his foot.

Subsequent scans have revealed a ruptured plantar fascia, but the door is open for Maynard to return against Melbourne on King's Birthday in round 13.

Collingwood has the bye in round 14 after that marquee game against the in-form Demons.

Maynard has struggled with the issue at different stages across the past 18 months.

The Magpies have proven they have the depth to cover injuries in 2025, with the likes of Ned Long, Ed Allan and Lachie Sullivan stepping up this year when needed.

Collingwood made two late changes on Saturday, receiving an exemption from the AFL to allow Oleg Markov to replace Bobby Hill in the 23 despite not being included in the squad.

Hill missed due to personal reasons, while veteran Scott Pendlebury was ruled out before the bounce due to gastro.

Captain Darcy Moore has missed the past fortnight due to an AC joint injury but is expected to be available against the Hawks this Friday night.

Steele Sidebottom was managed against the Kangaroos due to a back issue he has been carrying, but the veteran is set to return in round 12.

Lachie Schultz hasn't played since being concussed in the win over Fremantle but is also on track to progress through the protocols in time to face Sam Mitchell's side.

Collingwood has won nine of 10 games since the shocking start to the season against Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium to sit two games inside the top four, and half a game above Brisbane in top spot.