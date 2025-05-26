The Match Review Officer's findings for Sunday's round 11 games are in

Liam Baker and Callum Mills. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY captain Callum Mills has been offered a one-match ban for his bump on Charlie Spargo, while Liam Baker has escaped with a fine.

Mills will miss this week's clash against Adelaide for an incident involving Melbourne's Spargo at the MCG on Sunday.

Mills, who was playing his first game of the season after a long injury absence, left the ground as he tried to win the ball but made contact with Spargo's head.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, leading to the one-game ban.

The Swans had already lost players for a total of 10 games due to suspension this season, their worst record since 2008.

Learn More 00:47

Baker sparked an all-in melee late in the Eagles' loss to Adelaide on Sunday when he drove his elbow into the back of the neck of Crows midfielder, James Peatling.

The Match Review Officer charged Baker with misconduct and fined him $5000, which can be reduced to $3125 with an early plea.

Learn More 01:18

Baker was one of seven players fined for engaging in a melee/wrestle.