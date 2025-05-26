There's some frustrating injury news from the Tigers

Sam Lalor is seen on the bench during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND young gun Sam Lalor is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks, while Thomson Dow could miss two months with a knee injury.

The Tigers' No.1 pick, Lalor suffered a hamstring injury against Essendon on Friday night, with scans showing it was the re-aggravation of an injury he had before he was drafted.

The club says he will miss the next 4-6 weeks.

Dow, meanwhile, dislocated his knee against the Bombers and has been ruled out for 6-8 weeks.

Sam Lalor celebrates a goal during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Defender Jayden Short has also suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf injury.

"Sadly, Shorty's calf injury isn't progressing as well as we would have liked," high performance boss Ben Serpell said.

"As we said last week, we are going to look after our players, and it will probably be another week before we can give an indication of where he is coming back to.

"In addition to his calf injury, we have to make sure he is conditioned for the game, so probably another week or two before we see him."

Tall forward Tom Lynch, meanwhile, is a test for Saturday's trip to Greater Western Sydney as he recovers from a concussion, while skipper Toby Nankervis is set to play after being rested for the Bombers game.

"Toby Nankervis has been carrying a knee injury, like many ruckmen," Serpell said.

"He is a bit of a machine to be honest, but last week we decided to rest him because we had an opportunity to.

"In fact, we had to hold him back from playing, but we think we have managed him quite well and definitely available for selection this week."

Dion Prestia and Tylar Young both made successful returns from injury in the VFL over the weekend.