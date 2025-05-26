Zak Johnson will make his AFL debut for the Bombers against the Lions

Zak Johnson in action at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will unveil a seventh debutant of the season when it faces Brisbane on Thursday night, with Zak Johnson named to take on the Lions.

Johnson, pick No.70 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, gets his chance after an impressive run of form in the VFL.

The 18-year-old has been used mostly as a rebounding defender in the VFL, averaging 25.7 disposals.

Johnson gets his chance amid a horror run of injuries at the Bombers.

Already without the likes of Jordan Ridley (hamstring), Sam Draper (Achilles), Nick Bryan (knee) and Lewis Hayes (knee), Essendon saw Kyle Langford (quad), Zach Reid (hamstring) and Ben McKay (foot) hurt in the Dreamtime at the 'G win over Richmond.

Johnson becomes the seventh player to earn an AFL debut for the Bombers this year.

Learn More 04:45

He joins Isaac Kako, Tom Edwards, Saad El-Hawli, Archer Day-Wicks, Hayes and Angus Clarke.

Clarke's three-goal performance in the win over Richmond saw him become the third Bomber to land a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination this year, joining Archie Roberts and Nate Caddy.

The Bombers are 6-4 ahead of their tough trip to the Gabba to take on the Lions.