Noah Anderson is tackled by Jordan Dawson during Gold Coast's clash with Adelaide in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and guest host Joey Pignataro join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The new generation of red-hot captains leading the way for 2025's big improvers

- Hawks skipper James Sicily's at the other end of the leadership form scale

- Will Swans skipper Callum Mills join his Freo counterpart at the Tribunal?

- The state of play at Port: How will Ken Hinkley handle the rest of 2025

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts