Catch the 2025 Mid-Season Rookie Draft LIVE only on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Cal Twomey, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft is back for another year and the only place to watch all the action is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Watch every pick as it happens live from 6.30pm AEST on Wednesday, May 28 as clubs search the country to find the next diamond in the rough.

Our exclusive coverage will be led by Nat Edwards along with Gettable co-hosts Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge, who will provide instant analysis and insights on the newest players at your club.

The likes of Marlion Pickett, Jai Newcombe, Sam Durham and John Noble all got their chance at AFL level through the mid-season draft and a host of untapped talents are waiting to get their opportunity in 2024.

Check out our Ultimate Guide for the full draft order, all the late mail and more and take a look at the full list of nominations here.