Three clubs have shown an interest in luring Sam Walsh away from Carlton

Sam Walsh during Carlton's match against Adelaide in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Sam Walsh is being targeted by at least three rival clubs despite being contracted at the Blues until the end of 2026, says AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

On Gettable on Wednesday, Twomey revealed Geelong, St Kilda and Hawthorn have all shown a strong interest in the 24-year-old, and a lack of stability and midfield minutes at the Blues may lead him to consider a move.

"Sam Walsh is a wanted man," Twomey said.

"The Cats, the Saints and the Hawks are among the chasing pack. He's signed until 2026 as a restricted free agent, but that is not stopping clubs from getting in early."

The 2018 No.1 pick signed a four-year deal in 2022, taking him through to free agency at the conclusion of next year.

An impressive talent from the outset of his career, the long-term deal indicating Walsh would be a future leader of the club.

But Twomey has warned clubs are at risk of taking their players for granted, and Carlton needs to prioritise club stability to avoid Walsh's head being turned.

"I believe it'd be hard to drag him out of Carlton - he's the next captain of the footy club," Twomey said.

"(But) no one thought Joe Daniher would leave Essendon, and no one thought Jeremy Cameron would leave the Giants.

Sam Walsh and Izak Rankine during the round five match between Carlton and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, April 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"If there is significant change at the Blues at the end of this year, and Michael Voss isn't there next year, he'd have (had) four coaches in eight seasons ... is that really the stability that you need for a successful platform as a footy club?

"He's a big watch, and you can't take players for granted across the competition."

The Blues star's midfield time has dipped in recent months, down 20 per cent on 2024, while his centre bounce attendances are down 30 per cent.

Twomey says this is providing a prime opportunity for rival clubs to pounce.

"Clubs will be coming to him saying, 'we want you to be our number one midfield man'," Twomey said.

"We know those clubs are looking for midfielders; Geelong and Hawthorn are looking for the same amount of players, and the same players across the board ... we know the Saints are heavy into midfielders as well.

"Clubs want to be at the top of the queue and the front of the queue for when he hits his free agency, and those three clubs are already leading the way with their interest.

"The race for Sam Walsh's signature has begun."