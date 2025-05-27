Zach Reid is seen injured after the match between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip 3-5 weeks Nick Murray Knee 1-2 weeks Toby Murray Ankle 6-8 weeks Tyler Welsh Toe 3-5 weeks Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

Key forward Taylor Walker will likely return after being managed against West Coast, but the challenge for the Crows will be who to drop after a 66-point win against West Coast. Zac Taylor was substituted in the third quarter and could be the unlucky player, with lively substitute Sid Draper showing plenty and midfielder Sam Berry impressing with full game time. Defender Charlie Edwards (26 disposals and 10 marks) continues to impress at SANFL level and push for a debut, while wingman Billy Dowling is an in-form option if the Crows shuffle any roles. On the injury front, young forward Tyler Welsh will consult a surgeon this week after suffering a fractured toe in the SANFL. Matt Crouch is progressing well from a hip injury and has started running on an anti-gravity treadmill. Ruck Kieran Strachan has recovered from a foot injury and been given an exemption to play in the SANFL while he is on the Crows' inactive list. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Day Hamstring 2-3 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Brandon Ryan Facial fracture 2-3 weeks Henry Smith Foot 5-6 weeks Brandon Starcevich Concussion 2 weeks Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

With a five-day turnaround before facing Essendon on Thursday night, Chris Fagan has a couple of tricky decisions. Oscar McInerney has overcome a back injury and is available to play, but Darcy Fort was excellent in Saturday’s win over Hawthorn. Keidean Coleman had a little knee soreness following his first game back against Melbourne and rested against the Hawks, but the club has also said he is available in its injury report. He'll certainly come under consideration if there's no hiccups on Wednesday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Concussion 1 week Matt Cottrell Ankle 1-2 weeks Lachie Cowan Hamstring 1 week Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Nic Newman Knee TBC Jack Silvagni Groin 1 week Jagga Smith Knee Season Zac Williams Calf 1 week Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

The Blues have the bye this week, but expect a host of players to return afterwards. Boyd (concussion), Cowan (hamstring), Silvagni (groin) and Williams (calf) are among those expected to be OK with a further week's rest, while Cottrell (ankle) is also closing on a comeback. Orazio Fantasia (calf) featured for the first time this season at VFL level last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles TBC Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Tew Jiath Foot Test Ash Johnson Leg 3-4 weeks Fin Macrae Shoulder 7-9 weeks Brayden Maynard Foot 1-2 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Dan McStay Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

Craig McRae will regain Scott Pendlebury, Darcy Moore and Lachie Schultz for Friday night's clash, as well as Steele Sidebottom after he was managed against North Melbourne. Bobby Hill will also play after missing the win over the Kangaroos due to personal reasons. Harry DeMattia kept in the hunt for a debut by collecting 36 disposals and eight tackles in the VFL loss to North Melbourne, while Jakob Ryan impressed with 25 touches. Charlie West was quiet after a brilliant run of VFL form. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nik Cox Concussion TBC Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Saad El-Hawli Hamstring 4-6 weeks Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle 4-5 weeks Kyle Langford Quad 4-6 weeks Ben McKay Foot TBC Jayden Nguyen Foot 7 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jordan Ridley Hamstring 5 weeks Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

A worrying injury list grew by four for the Bombers on the weekend as McKay, Reid, Langford and El-Hawli were hurt and will be sidelined. Essendon's tall stocks have taken a massive hit ahead of Thursday night's clash against Brisbane, with the club likely to use multiple picks in Wednesday night's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Pick No.70 in last year's draft, Zak Johnson has been confirmed to make his debut, while Darcy Parish (25 disposals and seven clearances) made his return in the VFL last week. Elijah Tsatas (33 and eight) and Dylan Shiel (22) are other midfield options, although the five-day gap between the Bombers' VFL game and the Lions clash could have an impact. Archer Day-Wicks was held out of the VFL and could return to the senior side. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Knee Test Nat Fyfe Hamstring Test Odin Jones Back Season Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring/foot 2 weeks Quinton Narkle Knee 4-6 weeks Cooper Simpson AC joint 10 weeks Sam Sturt Knee TBC Brandon Walker Shoulder 7 weeks Michael Walters Knee 2 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring 8-9 weeks Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

Darcy will be in the mix if he pulls up well from training on Tuesday, with the Dockers then deciding if Gold Coast big man Jarrod Witts is the right opponent to play two rucks against. The size and strength of Witts could work in Darcy's favour at selection, but Luke Jackson has mounted a compelling case to play as the No.1 big man this year. Substitute Bailey Banfield will likely come into the 22 after playing well in defence and replacing the injured Simpson. James Aish is another option there after a polished WAFL performance. Nathan O'Driscoll was quieter at WAFL level in his return from an ankle injury but has proved important at AFL level. Key defenders Josh Draper and Oscar McDonald are the two main options to replace captain Alex Pearce if he is unable to overturn a three-match suspension. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Hamstring 2 weeks Cillian Burke Knee Test Jhye Clark Concussion Concussion protocol Toby Conway Management Indefinite Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 1 week Mitch Edwards Management 4 weeks Lenny Hofmann Back Indefinite Jake Kolodjashnij Back TBC Jacob Molier Management 5 weeks Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

Kolodjashnij has been struck by a back issue as he ramped up his return from a long-standing groin problem, but the club is still planning for him to play consistent football in the back end of the year. Dangerfield remains a week away with his minor hamstring tweak, while it’s good news for Bowes, who is progressing well and could return in a fortnight. Clark will be assessed before a potential return to play this weekend. Cam Guthrie (11 disposals, one goal) and Jack Martin (18 disposals) both made successful playing returns in the VFL and will boost their playing loads this weekend. Ted Clohesy (23 touches, nine tackles, six clearance) was again a standout in the VFL Cats’ 23-point loss to Footscray but spots will be hard to come by after the AFL side’s win over the Bulldogs. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mac Andrew Ankle Test Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 6+ weeks Will Graham Shoulder 6+ weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Lloyd Johnston Concussion 1-3 weeks Max Knobel Foot TBC Jake Rogers Ankle 4-6 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

The Suns have already announced Leo Lombard will come into the 23 for his debut against Fremantle at People First Stadium on Saturday. There’s still a big question mark of Andrew’s availability – he’ll be tested later in the week – but if he fails to come up, the likely replacement is Caleb Graham in an ever-thinning list of key defenders. Alex Davies was strong in the VFL at the weekend if Damien Hardwick is considering strengthening his midfield depth, while Connor Budarick is still knocking on the door, although it’s unlikely the 8-2 Suns will make many unforced changes. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Finn Callaghan Shoulder 3-5 weeks Stephen Coniglio Glute TBC Brent Daniels Abdomen 2-3 weeks Josh Kelly Hip Test Toby McMullin Adductor Test Logan Smith Illness Test Jake Stringer Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are hopeful Kelly (hip) will return ahead of Saturday's clash with the Tigers, though he'll need to pass a fitness test later this week. However, Coniglio (glute) will now need to visit a specialist to determine the extent of his absence. McMullin (adductor) is likely to be in contention, but it could be touch and go whether Callaghan (shoulder), Daniels (abdomen) or Stringer (hamstring) return before the side's round 16 bye. Conor Stone (20 disposals, seven marks) and Max Gruzewski (13 disposals, two goals) are in contention to earn recalls after impressing in the VFL, while uncapped youngsters Jack Ough (22 disposals, one goal) and Wade Derksen (20 disposals, nine marks) were also good. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Breust Back Test Will Day Foot 2-3 months Matt Hill Ankle 1-2 weeks Mitch Lewis Knee 4 weeks Will McCabe Illness Test Noah Mraz Concussion Test Ned Reeves Glute Test Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

Jarman Impey missed a second game last weekend due to the arrival of his child but should return on Friday night against Collingwood. Breust is pushing to be available after missing a fortnight with a back issue. Calsher Dear went back to Box Hill and kicked 2.3 in the VFL, where Sam Butler dominated in the midfield again with 42 disposals and eight clearances against Brisbane. Seamus Mitchell amassed 36 touches, while Henry Hustwaite finished with 35 disposals and 11 clearances at Box Hill. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 1-2 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Charlie Spargo Scapula 4-6 weeks Jack Viney Concussion Test Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

The Demons will be forced into at least one change for their trip to the Red Centre to face St Kilda, with Spargo sidelined for up to six weeks with a shoulder blade fracture. While the luckless forward was on the end of a heavy hit from Callum Mills on Sunday which saw the Sydney skipper suspended, it was an incident just prior to that hit that caused the damage. It's another blow for Spargo, with an Achilles injury sidelining him for all but the Opening Round of last season. Bailey Laurie (26 disposals, two goals) and Jack Henderson (15 touches, 10 tackles) have been in red-hot form at VFL level and could earn a call-up, while veteran Tom McDonald was an unlucky omission against the Swans but may find his way back into the side if coach Simon Goodwin can find a way to shuffle the magnets to accommodate a return. Viney is still suffering from lingering concussion symptoms after a head knock in round eight but is aiming to return to full training by the end of the week before facing a fitness test ahead of the clash with the Saints. Key talls Matt Jefferson (five goals) and Tom Fullarton (three) and midfielder Jack Billings (31 disposals, eight marks) are others pushing at the lower level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring 3-4 weeks Miller Bergman Knee Season Josh Goater Quad 2 weeks Darcy Tucker Back Season Matt Whitlock Concussion 1 week Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas have the bye this week, giving Whitlock (concussion) another week to recover. The club is also hopeful Goater (quad) shouldn't be far away. Cooper Harvey (19 disposals, five goals) and Will Phillips (36 disposals, eight clearances) were among the best at VFL level last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Byrne-Jones Concussion TBC Tom Cochrane Foot TBC Kane Farrell Knee 3-4 weeks Jason Horne-Francis Hamstring 3 weeks Lachie Jones Hamstring 5-7 weeks Josh Lai Hand 1 week Jack Lukosius Knee 1-2 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles 13-15 weeks Jacob Moss Ankle 10-12 weeks Josh Sinn Hip TBC Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

Port has a bye this weekend and could finally get some troops back after the break. Esava Ratugolea will be available to face Greater Western Sydney, while Lukosius could also be a chance if he has a good week on the training track. Horne-Francis and Farrell will struggle to face the Giants, but it’s not beyond the realms they could get back for that match or the following week against Melbourne. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 6-8 weeks Noah Balta Personal 1 week Mate Colina Knee Test Thomson Dow Patella 6-8 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL 5-8 weeks Taj Hotton ACL 4-6 weeks Sam Lalor Hamstring 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Concussion Test Jayden Short Calf 1-2 weeks Josh Smillie Hamstring 6-8 weeks Updated: May 26, 2025

In the mix

There’ll be at least three changes at Tigerland this week. Skipper Toby Nankervis (knee) is available after a week off managing an ongoing knee issue, and is likely to be a straight swap for Samson Ryan. No.1 pick Lalor has re-injured his hamstring, an issue which first flared prior to being drafted. Dow will need some time for his dislocated kneecap to settle before a firm timeline is confirmed, while it has been confirmed Smillie will miss the next 6-8 weeks, inclusive of a conditioning block for the 19-year-old. Dion Prestia (Achilles) and Tylar Young (ACL) made successful returns in the VFL. Tyler Sonsie has been knocking down the door for an AFL return, with 37 disposals and a goal on Saturday, while Mykelti Lefau kicked two in his second game back from an ACL and could be an option if one of Tom Sims or Jonty Faull need a rest. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Pectoral 6-8 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 3-4 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 4-5 weeks Max King Knee TBC Jack Macrae Lung 1-2 weeks Liam Stocker Foot 1-2 weeks Alix Tauru Suspension Round 14 Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

Ross Lyon won’t get any relief on the injury front just yet, but Hugo Garcia put his hand up for an instant recall by finishing with 27 disposals, ten tackles and nine clearances for Sandringham after being dropped. Jack Carroll kicked two goals from his 28 touches in the draw with Gold Coast. Max Heath had the tough task against Ned Moyle in the ruck, while Liam Henry and Dan Butler had moments at RSEA Park. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Suspension Round 15 Riak Andrew Shoulder 1-2 weeks Harry Cunningham Foot Test Will Edwards Leg TBC Robbie Fox Calf Test Aaron Francis Concussion Test Errol Gulden Ankle 3-4 weeks Logan McDonald Ankle TBC Callum Mills Suspension Round 13 Tom Papley Foot 3-4 weeks Sam Wicks Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

The Swans have lost Mills to suspension and Wicks to injury, and coach Dean Cox has flagged some big selection calls might be made after a thumping loss to Melbourne. Lewis Melican and Justin McInerney will both be back from suspension to face the Crows, while Francis should also come straight back in provided he clears concussion protocols. Cunningham and Fox would be welcome inclusions if they're passed fit, although both have missed a lot of footy. Ben Paton and Caleb Mitchell had plenty of the ball in the VFL last week, while Jack Buller had six shots on goal to go with six marks, with that trio putting plenty of pressure on the incumbents. The likes of Hayden McLean and Ollie Florent have been out of form and favour and could be in the gun again if Cox looks to make a selection statement. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jamie Cripps Knee 3 weeks Callum Jamieson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jeremy McGovern Concussion Concussion protocols Matt Owies Calf 3 weeks Jack Petruccelle Shoulder Test Dom Sheed Knee Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle 5-6 weeks Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

The loss of Waterman will create room for young tall forwards Archer Reid and Jack Williams, who have each shown excellent signs at AFL level in patches this season. Williams booted four goals in the WAFL and would be at the front of the queue. Draftee Jobe Shanahan could also be considered as a key forward, with the young tall able to play at either end of the ground, while Waterman's injury will likely require Oscar Allen to settle in attack. Inside midfielder Clay Hall has been on the edge of selection and is likely next up if changes are required in the engine room. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Foot 1-2 weeks Sam Darcy Knee 1-4 weeks Riley Garcia Knee 1-3 weeks Arty Jones Hamstring 7-9 weeks Adam Treloar Calf Test Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: May 27, 2025

In the mix

The Western Bulldogs have the bye this weekend and an extended break after playing last Thursday night. Darcy will be pushing to be available in round 13 but is more likely placed to return the following weekend. Treloar could need some VFL time after just one game to start 2025 due to a series of calf strains. Liam Jones returned for Footscray last Friday, where Jedd Busslinger and Cooper Hynes were busy in the win. Nick Coffield is building towards an AFL return after stringing together five VFL games, while Lachie Jaques produced his best VFL performance yet and could be the next Dog to debut. – Josh Gabelich