Chris Scott says Geelong doesn't need help managing Bailey Smith

Chris Scott and Bailey Smith at Geelong training at GMHBA Stadium on May 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 'ultra-conservative finger-waggers' in the AFL should lay off polarising Geelong recruit Bailey Smith, his coach says.

Cats coach Chris Scott has shrugged off Smith's latest stint in the headlines as trivial.

Smith, after Geelong defeated his former side Western Bulldogs, responded to a comment on his Instagram profile asking whether he had 'nose beers' - a common reference to cocaine - to celebrate.

Smith replied: 'Na bro, after the flag maybe tho.' before later deleting the comment.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said this week of Smith's interaction: "We wouldn't want to see it again."

But coach Scott said the issue barely created a ripple inside Geelong.

"The simple way of describing the interaction between our key people and Bailey has been one where he has kind of approached us and gone: 'I wish I hadn't of done that'," Scott said on Thursday.

"And we're like: 'We're a bit the same. But it's not a hanging offence'.

"But in the end, I just don't think we need ultra-conservative people wagging their finger at Bailey."

Scott then added sarcastically: "I appreciate your help, but we have got it covered."

The Cats coach reiterated his stance against sanctions.

"Things like warnings and when it extends to penalties just reminds me of the way teachers treat little kids," he said.

"There's always going to be that other side of the world where people enjoy seeing people get punished.

"And even if I take it a bit further - and this is my personal view, I am not necessarily representing the position of the football club - but I am not sure we should be tipping in to these people that choose to bait players or prominent people and take glee when they see them get punished.

"I am not playing that game."

Scott was also asked about his name being mentioned in speculation surrounding the AFL's new Tasmanian entity.

Chris Scott celebrates Geelong's win over the Western Bulldogs in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think it would be enticing for a coach. But not as enticing as Geelong," he said.

The fifth-placed Cats (seven wins, four losses) travel to play West Coast on Sunday with Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield (hamstring), Jhye Clark (concussion) and Jack Bowes (hamstring) to miss.

Scott said Dangerfield is likely to return for the June 7 clash against Gold Coast in Geelong with Bowes "a couple of weeks after that".

Veteran Cam Guthrie, who returned in VFL ranks last weekend, will remain in the state league for at least another fortnight.

Guthrie has played only 10 AFL games since 2023 - the most recent was in round 11 last year - because of various injuries, the latest an Achilles problem.