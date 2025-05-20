Brendon Gale and (inset) Chris Scott. Pictures: AFL Photos

CHRIS Scott has secured two premierships in 14 seasons as coach of Geelong. He wants more flags. He is contracted to the Cats to the end of next season. And Tasmania Devils want him to lead them into their inaugural AFL season in 2028.

Scott looms largest in the minds of Devils powerbrokers as they methodically build their club from the ground up. Many conversations with people around Scott, and at least one in-passing chat with Scott and possibly many more, have already been had. Nothing official, nothing pointy ended. Everything loaded.

Other senior coaches are also being spoken about, and to, by the Devils. Nathan Buckley publicly volunteered his interest in the job this week. Ken Hinkley, who has a planned exit from Port Adelaide after 13 seasons, is another person of interest, not necessarily for the coach role but possibly the senior football department job. Chris Fagan, the reigning AFL premiership coach and a Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame member, keeps saying he won't coach after his Brisbane contract expires in 2027. But the Devils keep asking him if he means that.

Then there are in-limbo premiership coaches Adam Simpson and John Longmire. They, too, are likely to get involved in discussions in coming weeks.

But I believe Scott has loomed as the Tasmania Devils' dream option.

In an interview with AFL.com.au on Tuesday, Devils chief executive Brendon Gale candidly revealed his big-picture outlook on the ideal skill set required in the club's first coach. He would neither confirm nor deny if he or any official attached to the Devils had spoken with Scott, but he made it clear on what he would be doing before he settled on the successful candidate.

"Given Chris's record, he would be someone we would be certain to chat with at the appropriate time," Gale said. "His record is formidable, it is incredible, and there are some similarities to the environment in which he has been successful, and the potential environment. Regional town. Tasmania. He is contracted (until 2026) and I would need to sit down and consider how we would go about that."

Chris Scott during Geelong's win over Port Adelaide in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Tasmania Devils want to play in the VFL competition from next season, to give them a two-year runway before entry to the AFL. Having recently installed the highly experienced Derek Hine and Scott Clayton to key list and talent acquisition roles, among the Devils' next moves will be seeking AFL permission to join the VFL competition from next year, and the identification of a football department manager.

Drawing on his own experiences when he accepted the CEO role at Richmond in 2009, at a time when the Tigers had got their coach search down to a final four, Gale said the football department boss would be involved in the coach search.

"I would rather have a senior head of football in place first (before a coach)," Gale said. "Because you want that person to be invested in the coaching decision, to have skin in the game, to lean in and provide the real strong support when required, but also to provide the tough love as well."

On Hinkley, Gale said: "He is a highly successful coach, he is leaving (Port Adelaide). What is the future for Ken Hinkley, what are his aspirations? It was an exploratory discussion, no specific roles were discussed."

On Fagan: "I've spoken to 'Fages' a few times. I think he will take this run (at the Lions) as long as he can go. He's still got a very good list, but he would be an incredible asset for Tasmania Footy Club, given all his roles and his personal integrity and standing. But the timing might count him out."

Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win over St Kilda in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gale said an untried coach could not be ruled out as an inaugural Devils candidate, but his assessment of requirements clearly points to someone proven and seasoned.

"Our thinking around that is informed by a couple of things – firstly, if you look at the two most recent expansion teams (Gold Coast and GWS), one was comprised of key leaders, key football people, more experienced than the other, and their pathways have been different," Gale said.

"So, experience in the key posts does matter. The other thing is I just reckon that football administration, football leadership, coaching is so much about judgement, and judgement calls, and right calls. And there is a plethora of data and there is a lot that can't be quantified. You just need to be able to draw on experience to make the right calls. I am just a big believer in experience as a general rule.

"Now, that doesn't rule out someone exceptional for a whole range of other reasons. And thirdly, this is an expansion club, and there will be some challenges. And, we are going to need resilience as well, and sometimes that resilience and not getting up in the short-term comes with experience, too.

"We have to attract (playing) talent, and off-field talent, and I think an experienced coach with a proven track record plays to that as well."

Ken Hinkley speaks to his players during Port Adelaide's clash with St Kilda in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tasmanian Government last week pledged $105 million (and the AFL $10 million) to a high performance centre in Kingston, a 12-minute drive from Hobart. But the biggest decision the government needs to make for the AFL – approving a new stadium, with roof – remains months away.

A reminder here for those not closely following this story: no stadium, with roof, means no AFL licence.

Gale is moving fast regardless. And Chris Scott will soon be bombarded officially.

