Bailey Smith is seen during Geelong's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL remains in contact with Geelong and its superstar midfielder Bailey Smith, following comments he made on social media over the weekend in relation to illicit drug use.

Smith responded to a comment on his Instagram page around whether he had 'nose beers' – a common expression used to refer to cocaine – after last Thursday night's win over former side the Western Bulldogs.

He replied: 'Na bro, after the flag maybe tho.' He later deleted the comment and then shared a further message on his Instagram page that read: 'Taking the piss fyi … sponsors ily (I love you)'.

Speaking on Tuesday, the AFL's chief executive Andrew Dillon said the League remained in communication with Geelong around Smith's behaviour and any potential ramifications that could follow.

"The team is talking with Geelong and they're talking with Bailey," Dillon said.

"We wouldn't want to see it again."

Bailey Smith celebrates a goal during the round nine match between Geelong and GWS at GMHBA Stadium on May 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

However, Smith received significant backing from outgoing AFL Players' Association chief executive Paul Marsh, who reiterated his belief that players shouldn't be criticised for showing their personality.

"Bailey's a breath of fresh air in the industry," Marsh said.

"Everyone loves him and is hanging off everything he's doing and saying. It's not something that we want glorified, illicit drugs, it's not something that necessarily sits comfortably. But there's an element of him showing some personality. I took it as something that was tongue in cheek.

"Maybe, with his time again, he wouldn't do it. But, at the same time, I don't think we want to take him down for actually showing a bit of personality at a time where I think it's getting more difficult to show personality because of the criticism that flows when people do.

Bailey Smith during Geelong's game against Collingwood in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm certainly not condoning it. I think, if Bailey had his time again, maybe he wouldn't go there. But I think it was probably more of a tongue in cheek comment in slightly bad taste."

The League is currently attempting to rewrite its Illicit Drugs Policy, with Dillon reminding players of both their standing as role models and of the seriousness of the topic that Smith touched on.

"Our players need to be mindful, whether they're in public or on social media, that they are in the public eye and they're role models. Particularly with social media, players have to be mindful of how they use it whether they're posting, liking or messaging," Dillon said.

"In relation to Bailey, he deleted the comments, he put up an apology. But we absolutely don't condone it. Illicit drug use is a serious thing and it shouldn't be joked about. If he had his time again, I'm not sure he'd do it. As professional athletes, they're role models and they need to remember that."

In a media briefing on Tuesday, both Dillon and Marsh were pressed on a number of issues including the new Illicit Drugs Policy, the increased $945 million estimates for the new Tasmanian stadium, and the ongoing audit of Geelong for third-party player payments.

MARSH ON A MORE PUNITIVE ILLICIT DRUGS POLICY

"Show us the evidence that a more punitive approach is going to actually improve the outcomes on this issue. This is an issue that both of us have always taken as identify, support, try and change behaviours. That's still what we're trying to do with the policy. What can get frustrating on an issue like this is there are a lot of people who are not experts in this space, who have a whole lot of solutions, based on nothing that we can work out that makes any sense in terms of how you're going to deal with it. We're working with experts, we've got a behaviour change approach to this that hopefully we're not too far away from agreeing on and something can be announced."

DILLON ON TIMELINE FOR THE POLICY

"We're having productive discussions, particularly over the last few months. We're getting closer, but it's really important that it works and it's something that needs to be a policy that's owned and it's not just the AFL's policy. It's the AFL's, clubs', the AFLPA's and a players' policy."

DILLON ON THE TASSIE STADIUM COST

"The process is in train and it was great to see the document that went out yesterday. I had a read through it, it's absolutely comprehensive. The process is on and it looks like it will be going to the lower house of parliament in late June and the upper house in early July. I'm confident because I know how important the team is to Tasmania and I know how important the stadium is to the team and also the stadium will be for Tasmania. There's a power of work that's gone into it and we're really confident and looking forward to going through this planning process, having the permit and then doing everything that needs to happen from there."

DILLON ON WHEN THE AFL LICENCE WILL BE GRANTED

"There are still further milestones as part of the agreement in terms of the building contract and getting the stadium built. But the planning permit is absolutely crucial. Until that happens, we can't move forward."

DILLON ON PUSHING BACK TASSIE'S 2028 START DATE

"Well, if the planning permit happens in early July, it actually almost puts us ahead of where the original plans were. At this stage, it's 2028."

DILLON ON TASMANIAN STAFF AGREEMENTS

"They've got nothing from the AFL. The agreements that the Devils have with their staff are agreements between them and their staff."

DILLON ON APPOINTING A NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

"There's a process that's going on and we'll let you know in due course."

DILLON ON CRITICISMS OF THE AFL'S EXECUTIVE TEAM

"We've got an unbelievably talented executive team. We've got a lot on our plate though, as well. That's why we're looking at the structure and always looking at that. We've got to make sure that it's not just the team that's in place for today. It's looking forward to the future. I've got a super talented executive team and we'll be looking to continue to bolster it."

DILLON ON THE GEELONG THIRD-PARTY AUDITS

"No (updates), other than the audit's ongoing. When it's finalised, we'll let the results be known. Because it's ongoing, I don't want to go into the detail of it. I don't think that's fair to the people that are conducting the audit and the people that are the subject of it."