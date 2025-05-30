Callum Brown has reignited his season with a productive three weeks, but the out-of-contract forward tells Daniel Garb he's not worried about his future

Callum Brown at Giants training ahead of GWS' clash with Richmond in round 12, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

WHEN THE litany of the Giants' forward-line threats were rattled off in the build-up to the 2025 season, Callum Brown's name was rarely mentioned.

But over the past fortnight the Irishman has sent a little reminder that his talents in attack should not be discounted.

And it has been at an opportune time as well, with the 24-year-old out of contract at season's end.

Opposition interest in his services will only intensify the longer it stays that way, especially after a five-goal run for Brown across the Giants' last two games, including three majors in the away win over Carlton last week.

"I haven't really heard anything about that (other clubs being interested in him) to be honest, me and my manager just have chilled chats, not about joining other teams, but just about me trying to play consistent football," Brown told AFL.com.au.

The Derry product is very much settled in Sydney but says negotiations with the Giants on a new deal have been shelved, for the moment at least.

"We don't really talk about that until the end of the year. It's more about how my form goes. Whether or not other clubs are interested or not, I'm still happy with the Giants at the minute. If they want to give me a contract that's totally up to them but that's also up to me and playing good footy," he said.

Brown is living up to his end of the bargain, having snapped a run of barren goalkicking form over the past fortnight.

"I hadn't kicked a goal since Opening Round, so it's been a long time coming," he said.

"Kicking goals is a good thing, but there's also other things around the ground. For us forwards, it's pressure and tackles.

"I always have a couple of little bets with 'Laids' (forwards coach Jeremy Laidler), he wants me to have three or four tackles a game and I keep falling just short of that, so I owe him two lunches now."

Brown's place in the Giants team is secure for the moment, but he concedes the pressure of trying to keep his place amid the bevy of options in attack has been consuming at times.

He might stand at 188cm but with his pace and pressure game, he's considered something of a hybrid forward at GWS and is often asked to play the small forward role, which enhances his selection chances.

"Yeah, there's there's always been pressure, I think there's over 15 forwards (at the club) so it's hard to know when you're going to be in the team," he said.

"It's also hard because you've got (Jesse) Hogan and 'Cads' (Aaron Cadman) and 'Tobes' (Toby Greene). They're always going to perform every week, you rely on them and then the small boys like us just need to get in front of the contest.

"It's been a hard battle and I think I've secured my spot pretty well at the minute, but I just need to keep the form up and not drop off in the next couple of weeks."

Callum Brown flies for a mark during GWS' clash with St Kilda in round five, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

That same can be said for GWS as a whole.

Saturday's clash with Richmond at Engie Stadium affords the Giants the chance to win back-to-back games for the first time in seven weeks.

With the midfield cavalry starting to return from injury, headlined by Josh Kelly this week and Brent Daniels potentially next week, the enthusiasm around the Giants' September hopes is starting to return.

But the uncertainty that sometimes originated from the outside hasn't infiltrated the club's walls.

"I think we've shown it every single year. It doesn't matter if we drop a bit of form," Brown said.

"The last couple of years, we've lost two, three in a row, and then we've bounced back and won five, six in a row. We're in a good stead right now. We can really battle the next couple of weeks and have a couple of huge wins," Brown said.

The clash with the Tigers will take place amid the backdrop of the club's Cultural Heritage clash for this season.

And at a club that is so proud of its diverse playing group and the multicultural region its represents, Brown exemplifies that more than most.

"Everyone takes the piss around the club because I've got a lot of different backgrounds. My gran was actually half-Chinese as well, so she was half-Jamaican, half-Chinese," Brown explained.

"My dad's English and Jamaican. Mom's side is Irish English, but we've also got Swedish cousins. I was born in England and moved to Ireland when I was five and then came out here when I turned 18."

Giants Josaia Delana, Connor Idun, Leek Aleer, Callum Brown and Stephen Coniglio ahead of the club's Cultural Heritage clash against Richmond in round 12, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

That diverse mix is celebrated every time Brown unleashes his booming right boot for a Giants major with a tune that bellows around the stadium resembling an Irish jig but it's not quite as it seems.

"It does sound a bit Irish but it's actually a Mexican jig. I thought of it as a bit of a laugh but clearly everyone's got around it and enjoys listening to it," he said.

Brown has designs on the tune being played in Australia for some time yet – be it at the Giants or elsewhere.

But he does admit he has a desire to run out for his county Derry – where he emerged as a precocious young Gaelic football talent – before his elite sporting days are over.

"I'd like to have a go at it every single year when I go over there but unfortunately my team is always out of the championship every time I go back," he said.

"After footy, yeah I can see myself going back for a year and playing for the county and see how I go."