Damian Barrett says Sydney should fast-track its return to form by asking the question about one of Carlton's star spearheads

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal for Carlton against Sydney in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY should be looking to trade for Carlton star Charlie Curnow in a bid to fix the club's forward-line woes, says AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett.

In their 90-point loss to Adelaide on Saturday, the Swans' thin forward line was exposed, kicking just five goals for the game.

Sydney have struggled to fill a key-forward sized hole left by Lance Franklin in 2023, but their lack of depth has been on display in 2025, with injuries and suspension plaguing forwards Tom Papley, Joel Amartey and Logan McDonald.

On AFL.com.au's Access, Barrett says Sydney should now be making a play for two-time Coleman medallist Curnow or Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

"[There's a] lack of a star power forward," Barrett said.

"Historically they've gone down the path of getting big names in in this space: Tony Lockett, Barry Hall, Buddy Franklin, Kurt Tippett.

"I feel they need to do that again and whether it's Jamarra Ugle-Hagan or even Charlie Curnow."

Learn More 17:25

Ugle-Hagan is currently on a leave of absence from the Bulldogs, after stepping away from football earlier in the year due to personal reasons. With speculation still rife over the 23-year old's future at the Dogs, making a lifestyle shift to Sydney could appeal.

However, with incoming Carlton CEO Graham Wright set to take the reins in coming weeks, Barrett believes there's also an impending shake-up due at the Blues that the Swans can take advantage of.

"Now Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is going to be far easily more gettable than Charlie Curnow, but I believe there's a conversation to be had with Graham Wright ... to just put a proper deal to him along those lines – [Curnow] or (Harry) McKay," Barrett said.

"I believe that the contracts that some of those bigger name players are on at the Blues will be something that Graham Wright will be looking at."

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan evades a tackle from Clayton Oliver in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Wright was the general manager of football at Collingwood for three years from 2021, overseeing extensive list changes that inevitably culminated in a premiership in 2023.

During Wright's time at the Magpies, Brodie Grundy (2022), Ollie Henry (2022), Taylor Adams (2023) and Jack Ginnivan (2024) were among some of the club's big names traded out with Tom Mitchell, Lachie Schultz, Bobby Hill and Dan McStay among the arrivals.

Brodie Grundy leaves the ground after another Collingwood loss. Picture: AFL Photos

With the Blues' top-heavy list of stars in Curnow, McKay, Patrick Cripps, Jacob Weitering, Sam Walsh and Tom De Koning, Barrett believes Wright's Carlton would be open to a conversation with the Swans to try and alleviate salary cap pressure.

"He did it at Collingwood, he shed their list of many names and numbers, I think it's going to happen again at the Blues," Barrett said.

"I believe they'll be open to a conversation [regarding Curnow]."