Luke Breust celebrates kicking a goal during the R19 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

There might be wintry conditions outside but the action will be hot on the field when R11 of the Smithy's VFL season kicks off. There are seven matches on Saturday, including Brisbane v Williamstown, Coburg v Footscray, Box Hill v Frankston and Collingwood v Casey.

Greater Western Sydney and Richmond also face off as they look to maintain their strong early-season form.

In the VFLW, top-of-the-ladder North Melbourne Werribee takes on Geelong, while second-placed Box Hill hosts Darebin and Collingwood meets Essendon. There is a standalone game on Sunday between Sandringham and Carlton.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

