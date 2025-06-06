Aaron Cadman says Giants are playing for Callan Ward this season after he went down with a heartbreaking knee injury last week

Callan Ward (left) and Aaron Cadman celebrates after the R5 match between GWS and Hawthorn at Norwood Oval on April 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AS CALLAN Ward recovers from his season and potentially career-ending knee injury in Melbourne with his family, removed in person at least from his Greater Western Sydney brethren, his teammates have already identified him as their source of motivation in 2025 for the premiership that they crave so much.

As inspirational a figure as any at the club since the Giants' inception 14 years ago, that status for Ward is set to continue throughout the season despite the 35-year old's absence from the field with a torn ACL.

As they travel to Canberra this to face Port Adelaide at their home away from home - in search of a third straight win for the first time this season - the Giants are unashamedly playing for the man who had such a pivotal role in helping to build their club.

"Definitely. It's just more fuel to the fire. Every win we have, I think it's going to be dedicated to him and, making sure that he can be involved in hopefully a premiership," Giants forward Aaron Cadman told AFL.com.au this week.

"He doesn't want anything more than for us to go all the way. It's just going be a bit more fuel for every single game this year.

"When times get tough, he's going to be the one that everyone thinks back to and why we're doing this."

Callan Ward is seen at three-quarter time during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at Engie Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

As the Giants reeled in a five-goal deficit in the final term last week against Richmond, it was Cadman who stood up more than most in the rescue mission with a critical late goal to go with his seven marks for the match.

It was a contribution made all the more important amid a rare goalless affair for Coleman Medallist Jesse Hogan – his first in 42 games – and Cadman admits the now famous Ward three-quarter time speech was instrumental in both his and the team's stirring comeback.

"I was almost tearing up in the huddle just listening to him and I can't remember half of what he said, to be honest. It was just seeing him in front of us, leaning on his crutches that was such a special moment," Cadman said.

"You could tell straight away that it was a different energy in the air after he spoke to us even though I can't remember anything that he said really.

"He's openly said that he wouldn't be playing this year if he didn't think we had a real chance at it so when such a special person in the club goes down like that, it's pretty devastating. And I was on the bench at the time, I had goosebumps and felt the shivers when he walked off.

"You did find it hard to focus after that, all you're thinking about is your teammate because obviously he means so much to all of us."

But focus Cadman did as he asserted his influence on the contest with several big grabs as the Giants reeled in the Tigers' 28-point three-quarter time buffer to win by three points.

Now just two games shy of his first 50 in the AFL, performances like that are becoming more frequent for the former No.1 pick, as demonstrated with three goals in a win over Brisbane at the end of last season and the qualifying final against the Swans.

But it was the kind of performance he felt like he needed and deserved to kickstart his 2025 campaign.

"I've put so much work in. I feel like the whole season I've been good but it's just that polish of sticking it and making sure I put my name on that ball. It was a good feeling to have it, pay off," he said.

"I think it's just instilled confidence in me that I am able to step up and I do have what it takes. That whole last quarter was a special effort from everybody. Cal Brown, (Kieren) Briggsy. It was different people taking the game by the reigns and making the most of their moments."

It is that aspect – different individuals standing up as matchwinners for the Giants that enthused their coach as much as anything in the wake of the emotional win over the Tigers.

"That was particularly pleasing (Cadman and Callum Brown's games). It wasn't just the fact that they kicked goals it was the way they competed. The way they pressured and defended created opportunities for us," said Adam Kingsley.

"We know if we're to make finals we can't just rely on Jesse or Toby Greene we need a team effort and we're building towards that," he added.

Aaron Cadman celebrates a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at Engie Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Along with building their list of big name contributors, winning again at Manuka Oval is a clear focus for the Giants following their 32-point defeat to the Bulldogs in their only game in Canberra so far this season.

Prior to that defeat, the Giants had won four straight in the nation's capital and they are desperate to return to their winning ways in front of that parochial supporter base against the Power this weekend.

"We'd love it to be a bit of a fortress for us. We love playing there. We know if we play our way for four quarters we almost feel unstoppable. Hopefully, we can get it done down in Canberra, which I'm really looking forward to," Cadman said.