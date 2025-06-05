PATRICK Dangerfield is back, and Jack Martin will play his first game in Geelong colours against former club Gold Coast on Saturday.
Sydney has made five changes from the team thumped by Adelaide last weekend, losing injured ruck Peter Ladhams among them.
The Swans have recalled suspended skipper Callum Mills, while also regaining half-back Sam Wicks from a hamstring injury to take on Richmond.
In other round 13 team news, Adelaide has recalled Rory Laird for Friday night’s blockbuster against Brisbane, which has named debutant Ty Gallop in place of Darcy Gardiner, who pulled up with knee soreness after Thursday's training session.
Zac Williams is back for Carlton, while Essendon has named Darcy Parish in its extended squad for Sunday night’s game at the MCG.
Dangerfield will play his first game in three weeks after injuring his hamstring against Port Adelaide, while Gold Coast has named young forward Ethan Read.
Greater Western Sydney has received a huge boost for its match against Port, regaining dynamic half-forward Brent Daniels (abdomen) for his first game in two months, while also naming 204cm ruck Nick Madden for his debut.
Ken Hinkley has bolstered his team with three inclusions, led by damaging defender Kane Farrell.
Jamie Cripps is back for West Coast’s game against North Melbourne at Bunbury, returning from knee surgery quicker than expected.
Teams for the King's Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood will be released at 6.20pm on Sunday.
FRIDAY, JUNE 6
Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: R.Laird
Out: S.Draper (omitted)
R12 sub: Sid Draper
BRISBANE
In: T.Gallop
Out: D.Gardiner (knee soreness)
R12 sub: Deven Robertson
SATURDAY, JUNE 7
Richmond v Sydney at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: N.Balta
Out: C.Gray (omitted)
R12 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh
SYDNEY
In: S.Wicks, C.Mills, A.Francis, H.Cunningham, T.Hanily
Out: M.Roberts (illness), C.Mitchell (omitted), J.Hamling (omitted), C.Cleary (omitted), P.Ladhams (injured)
R12 sub: Caiden Cleary
Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
GEELONG
In: P.Dangerfield, J.Martin
Out: T.Clohesy (omitted), O.Henry (managed)
R12 sub: Ted Clohesy
GOLD COAST
In: E.Read
Out: N.Moyle (omitted)
R12 sub: David Swallow
Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Manuka Oval, 7.35pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Wehr, B.Daniels, N.Madden
Out: C.Ward (knee), K.Briggs (ankle), C.Angove (injured)
R12 sub: Toby McMullin
PORT ADELAIDE
In: E.Ratugolea, K.Farrell, J.Sinn
Out: L.Evans (omitted), O.Lord (omitted), R.Atkins (omitted)
R11 sub: Hugh Jackson
SUNDAY, JUNE 8
North Melbourne v West Coast at Hands Oval, 1.20pm AWST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: G.Logue, C.Harvey, K.Dawson, B.Teakle, R.Hansen jnr
Out: A.Corr (calf tightness), F.Maley (omitted)
R11 sub: Zac Fisher
WEST COAST
In: J.Cripps, C.Hall, B.Williams
Out: Nil
R12 sub: Bo Allan
Carlton v Essendon at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: J.Silvagni, Z.Williams, O.Fantasia, H.O'Keeffe, A.Cincotta
Out: H.O'Farrell (omitted), L.Young (omitted)
R11 sub: Jaxon Binns
ESSENDON
In: D.Parish, L.Lual, L.McMahon
Out: Nil
R12 sub: Elijah Tsatas