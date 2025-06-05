The teams are in for round 13's Saturday games plus Sunday squads

Jack Martin, Rory Laird and Peter Ladhams. Pictures: AFL Photos

PATRICK Dangerfield is back, and Jack Martin will play his first game in Geelong colours against former club Gold Coast on Saturday.

Sydney has made five changes from the team thumped by Adelaide last weekend, losing injured ruck Peter Ladhams among them.

The Swans have recalled suspended skipper Callum Mills, while also regaining half-back Sam Wicks from a hamstring injury to take on Richmond.

In other round 13 team news, Adelaide has recalled Rory Laird for Friday night’s blockbuster against Brisbane, which has named debutant Ty Gallop in place of Darcy Gardiner, who pulled up with knee soreness after Thursday's training session.

Zac Williams is back for Carlton, while Essendon has named Darcy Parish in its extended squad for Sunday night’s game at the MCG.

Dangerfield will play his first game in three weeks after injuring his hamstring against Port Adelaide, while Gold Coast has named young forward Ethan Read.

Greater Western Sydney has received a huge boost for its match against Port, regaining dynamic half-forward Brent Daniels (abdomen) for his first game in two months, while also naming 204cm ruck Nick Madden for his debut.

Ken Hinkley has bolstered his team with three inclusions, led by damaging defender Kane Farrell.

Jamie Cripps is back for West Coast’s game against North Melbourne at Bunbury, returning from knee surgery quicker than expected.

Teams for the King's Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood will be released at 6.20pm on Sunday.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: R.Laird

Out: S.Draper (omitted)

R12 sub: Sid Draper

BRISBANE

In: T.Gallop

Out: D.Gardiner (knee soreness)

R12 sub: Deven Robertson

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

Richmond v Sydney at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Balta

Out: C.Gray (omitted)

R12 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh

SYDNEY

In: S.Wicks, C.Mills, A.Francis, H.Cunningham, T.Hanily

Out: M.Roberts (illness), C.Mitchell (omitted), J.Hamling (omitted), C.Cleary (omitted), P.Ladhams (injured)

R12 sub: Caiden Cleary

Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

GEELONG

In: P.Dangerfield, J.Martin

Out: T.Clohesy (omitted), O.Henry (managed)

R12 sub: Ted Clohesy

GOLD COAST

In: E.Read

Out: N.Moyle (omitted)

R12 sub: David Swallow

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Manuka Oval, 7.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Wehr, B.Daniels, N.Madden

Out: C.Ward (knee), K.Briggs (ankle), C.Angove (injured)

R12 sub: Toby McMullin

PORT ADELAIDE

In: E.Ratugolea, K.Farrell, J.Sinn

Out: L.Evans (omitted), O.Lord (omitted), R.Atkins (omitted)

R11 sub: Hugh Jackson

SUNDAY, JUNE 8

North Melbourne v West Coast at Hands Oval, 1.20pm AWST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Logue, C.Harvey, K.Dawson, B.Teakle, R.Hansen jnr

Out: A.Corr (calf tightness), F.Maley (omitted)

R11 sub: Zac Fisher

WEST COAST

In: J.Cripps, C.Hall, B.Williams

Out: Nil

R12 sub: Bo Allan

Carlton v Essendon at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: J.Silvagni, Z.Williams, O.Fantasia, H.O'Keeffe, A.Cincotta

Out: H.O'Farrell (omitted), L.Young (omitted)

R11 sub: Jaxon Binns

ESSENDON

In: D.Parish, L.Lual, L.McMahon

Out: Nil

R12 sub: Elijah Tsatas