Carlton will be without midfield gun Sam Walsh for at least a month

Sam Walsh after Carlton's loss to Adelaide in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR midfielder Sam Walsh is out of Carlton's clash with West Coast on Sunday, and will miss up to six weeks after suffering a stress reaction in his foot.

Walsh reported soreness in his foot after the Blues' training session on Friday, and underwent scans to determine the extent of the injury.

He has avoided a stress fracture and does not need surgery, but the 24-year-old has a 'hot spot' in his foot and will miss at least a month.

Jaxon Binns replaces Walsh in the Blues' squad to face the Eagles at Optus Stadium on Sunday evening.

"Sam was unable to complete yesterday’s main training session after reporting soreness in his foot, with further examination confirming a hot spot in his foot,” Carlton general manager of football Brad Lloyd said.

"This means Sam will need a period of recovery to allow his foot to settle before his he able to return to play.

"Given he does not require surgery, Sam will aim to return to the side in just over a month."

Walsh is certain to miss games against the Eagles, North Melbourne (MCG), Port Adelaide (Adelaide Oval), Collingwood (MCG) and Brisbane (MCG). He could return to face Melbourne at the MCG in round 19 at the earliest, or Hawthorn at the MCG in round 20.

The Blues' season is in the balance at 5-7, and Walsh's absence from the midfield is a blow that Michael Voss' side can ill afford.