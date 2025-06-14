Oliver Dempsey evades Angus Clarke during the round 14 match between Essendon and Geelong at the MCG, June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON coach Brad Scott has conceded his side was taught a lesson by second-placed Geelong, following a 95-point drubbing at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

It’s the third loss for the Bombers in as many weeks, but unlike their past two matches against Brisbane and Carlton, Scott’s inexperienced line-up was unable to come back from their slow start to make the game a contest.

BOMBERS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Instead, Geelong piled on seven unanswered goals in the final term, whilst Essendon only managed to add one point from five inside 50s. The Cats’ score of 151 points was their highest of the season.

"Clearly, there's a big gap," Brad Scott said in his post-match press conference.

"Even with us at full strength, there's a big gap between where Geelong are and where we are.

Learn More 08:15

"When you've got a team with two first-gamers, I think a second, a third, a fourth, a fifth, and whatever it is.. You're coming up against the most organised, best-drilled, experienced team in the competition, in my view. They taught us a lesson and we're going to learn it."

Of particular disappointment to Essendon’s Scott was the fact his side turned the football over in their defensive half, allowing Geelong to pile on scores.

"When you concede 107 points from intercepts and 72 of those in your back half, and you just give the ball back to a very well-drilled, well-organised team, they make you pay. That's the big difference.

Learn More 09:59

"We kicked the ball straight to them on quite a number of occasions. In the start of the game, I think it felt like of their first six goals, we gave them four on a silver platter.

"Part of that is because we certainly wanted to come out and compete and not just sit back and wait for Geelong to overwhelm us. That backfired a bit because we took some options that just weren't there. To their credit, they were able to turn it over."

Essendon has been ravaged by injury to key players this season, and as a result has had to delve deep into its playing list. In Saturday afternoon’s game they debuted two more players, Mid-Season Rookie Draft signings Archer May and Lachlan Blakiston, making it 10 debutants so far this season.

Archer May during the round 14 match between Essendon and Geelong at the MCG, June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite Saturday’s disappointing result, Scott believes Bombers fans still have plenty to look forward to.

"(We) stepped back tonight without doubt, but the previous two weeks I think has shown that there's enough fight and there's enough capability within this group and we'll never concede.

"We'll be frustrated, disappointed, but keep coaching, keep working with them and I've seen enough intestinal fortitude to suggest that there's reasons to be optimistic about the future, albeit it doesn't feel like that right now."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:59 Scott post-match, R14: 'There's a big gap between where Geelong are and where we are' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 14’s match against Geelong

09:42 Scott post-match, R14: '[Smith] and Holmes are a pretty potent combination at the moment' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 14’s match against Essendon

08:15 Highlights: Essendon v Geelong The Bombers and Cats clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:13 Jezza wreaks havoc with easy half-dozen Jeremy Cameron has a day out bagging six goals to further himself ahead for the 2025 Coleman Medal

01:03 Dempsey's checkside adds more icing on the cake Ollie Dempsey squeezes home a ridiculous goal from the boundary while standing still and celebrates with his teammates

00:37 Young gun slots one on the run Lawson Humphries kicks a massive goal from outside 50 on the burst and celebrates in style

00:51 Jezza and Danger link up in sizzling play Jeremy Cameron snaps a beauty on the left but it was all thanks to a clean pickup and handball from Patrick Dangerfield

00:50 Neale sweetens the deal with two in a minute Shannon Neale nails two goals late in the first term with a great assist from teammate Bailey Smith

00:38 Cats turn chaos into Mannagh magic Shaun Mannagh dribbles an easy major after a great centre clearance and assist from Tyson Stengle

00:56 Gresham curls home a beauty to get Dons rolling Jade Gresham slots a superb goal from a tight angle thanks to a handy assist from debutant Archer May

For Chris Scott, he couldn't be more pleased with the Cats' performance.

"I mean, we're not overconfident, but it feels like we're in pretty good form. Obviously, Bailey (Smith) coming back helped," Scott said following the match.

"We're really respectful of how difficult the competition's been. It feels like we have had some really hard games, so it's a bit of a relief to have one where the result was a bit clearer and a bit earlier in the game."

Learn More 09:42

Scott was thrilled with Smith's performance. The star midfielder finished Saturday's match with a game-high 41 disposals, after the week’s rest due to hamstring tightness.

"Yeah, I mean, he just looked like he played the same way that he did the last time he played… he and Holmes are a pretty potent combination at the moment.

"I think I was as clear as I could have been last week. It was one of those where he could have played, and then when you come away with a win and then he comes back and plays so well, you feel a bit vindicated.

"I mean, to be honest, it wasn't my decision, but I'm glad that the message I relayed from our performance team was that they were confident that he was going to be fine. It's good when they're right."

Chris Scott couldn’t provide further clarity on a shoulder injury to Sam De Koning in the second quarter. De Koning came on for a short period in the second half, but was shortly subbed out of the game.

Sam De Koning during the round 14 match between Essendon and Geelong at the MCG, June 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"We haven't got a definitive update yet and they weren't definitive at the time, but that one was a little bit more me. I've just got a low tolerance for young, important players like that, key position players, to play through those injuries.

"My tolerance over the years has got a lot lower. So we'll just have to see how that goes, but I can't imagine that our tolerance levels will change."

For the Bombers, they now have a short turnaround before they play Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Thursday night. Geelong will face fellow top-four side Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.