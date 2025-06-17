Brisbane's trip to Geelong gives it a chance to tick off one final hoodoo

Charlie Cameron and Brisbane look dejected after a loss to Geelong in round two, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

SIX PLAYERS that ran out for Brisbane at the weekend were not even born the last time the Lions had success at GMHBA Stadium.

Ahead of Friday night's blockbuster against Geelong at the Cattery, the pride of Brisbane town has not sung its team song in the visitors' dressing room since 2003.

Kai Lohmann came into the world two days after that round six game, while Darcy Wilmot, Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Logan Morris and Levi Ashcroft were also not yet born when the Lions last won there.

Geelong coach Chris Scott played for Brisbane that day, kicking a goal, while his trusted assistant Nigel Lappin also kicked one from a match-high 29 disposals.

Since then, it's been nothing but losses for the maroon, blue and gold – 13 straight to be precise.

Victory in Patrick Dangerfield's 350th game would tick off the last of the hoodoos since Chris Fagan became Brisbane's coach.

Luke Power, Shaun Hart and Craig McRae celebrate a goal during Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round six, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

When Fagan joined in late 2016, there was a list of losing streaks as long as his arm, so badly had the Lions been bullied for so long.

There was a 15-game streak against Richmond that wasn't snapped until a qualifying final win at the Gabba in 2020.

Famously there was the 11-game streak at the MCG that Brisbane finally ended in 2022 with a dramatic semi-final triumph over Melbourne.

Brisbane celebrates its win over Melbourne in the semi-final on September 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane lost 11 in succession to Sydney, eight to West Coast and Geelong, seven to Adelaide and six against North Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney.

For many of 22 fruitless years in Geelong, the Lions were in the doldrums, not often a chance of succeeding against the powerful Cats.

Since becoming a force again in 2019, they've played just twice at the venue.

In 2021, Zac Bailey was denied a chance for victory in the dying seconds when the umpires incorrectly called play on after the young Lion pinned Mark Blicavs adjacent to the goal face, jolting the ball free.

Learn More 00:43

Twelve months later Chris Fagan's men were close again, falling by 10 points with a late Tom Hawkins goal sealing the deal.

Following consecutive losses to Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney, it won't be any easier this time around for the third-placed premiers against the second-placed Cats.

"It's been a long, long time since Brisbane has beaten Geelong at Geelong," Fagan said, following Saturday's loss against the Giants.

"We'll just dust ourselves off, go down and play as good a brand of footy as we can and see what happens."

The hoodoos the Lions have broken

15 games v Richmond – ended qualifying final, 2020

11 games at MCG – semi-final, 2022

11 games v Sydney – round seven, 2019

8 games v West Coast – round one, 2019

8 games v Geelong – round 22, 2019

7 games v Adelaide – round nine, 2019