Bailey Smith and Cam Rayner compete for the ball during the R3 match between Geelong and Brisbane at The Gabba on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A TOP-TWO spot is up for grabs and a pair of relatively recent expansion clubs play the most high-stakes clash in their shared history as part of a mouth-watering round 15.

Fremantle will be out to continue its steady rise when it hosts Essendon on Thursday before modern-day rivals Geelong and Brisbane renew hostilities the following night.

Collingwood returns from a bye to face St Kilda, while Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast meet with both sides seeking to take a huge step toward a finals finish.

Here is what to look out for and who to tip across round 15, as Adelaide, Hawthorn, Melbourne and West Coast have the bye.

Learn More 16:27

Fremantle v Essendon, Optus Stadium

Thursday, June 19, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Essendon 13.12 (90) d Fremantle 14.5 (89), R21 2024

What it means

Fremantle (8-5) is riding high after four consecutive victories but will be aware that it largely got away with one while being beaten in clearances and inside 50s in a narrow win over North Melbourne. The Dockers have been strong in those key areas during their return to form over the past month and could be set for a much-needed percentage boost if they again tidy up those parts of their game.

Essendon (6-7) has seen its season hit the skids as injuries have mounted up and an increasingly inexperienced side has been outclassed in a pair of crushing defeats over the past month. But the Bombers have also shown that they can still be competitive at times and have won six of their past eight matches against the Dockers including when snatching a thriller late last season.

Game shapers

Josh Treacy saved his greatest impact against North Melbourne for the dying stages when he took a critical mark while outnumbered three to one and standing deep in the Fremantle defence. The key forward usually does his damage in the front half and has booted 23 majors this year but will be out to hit the scoreboard again this week after three goalless games on the trot.

Will Setterfield has been a useful pick-up for Essendon since making a bargain basement price move from rivals Carlton. The 27-year-old adds a steel to the Bombers' engine room and arguably played his best game in red and black when gathering 31 disposals with 10 tackles to lead the fight with his side under siege against the Cats.

Early tip: Fremantle by 22 points

Josh Treacy takes a mark late in the final quarter during the round 14 match between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, on June 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Geelong v Brisbane, GMHBA Stadium

Friday, June 20, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 10.10 (70) d Geelong 9.7 (61), R3 2025

What it means

Geelong (10-4) is cementing its place as one of the leading premiership contenders as it continues to fine-tune against weakened teams and holds off the more genuine finals hopefuls. The Cats have won their past five matches by an average 50 points and can now press their claims for a top-two finish in a clash with the wounded reigning premier before heading into a bye.

Brisbane (9-1-4) has been on a rollercoaster ride for much of the year but is now in a mid-season slump after only two wins and a draw from its past six matches. The Lions are even showing cracks in their home fortress but for now will have to find a way to return to form on the road as they head to a venue where they have lost on all of their past 13 visits starting in 2004.

Game shapers

Patrick Dangerfield might no longer have the endurance let alone hamstrings to play as a full-time onballer as he did when taking the competition by storm in his early years at Adelaide and after joining Geelong ahead of the 2016 season. But the 35-year-old's impact has hardly been diminished as he now terrorises defences while pinch-hitting in the midfield on the way to reaching 350 games.

Logan Morris has been handed the keys to Brisbane's forward line following the retirement of Joe Daniher after the premiership victory and with Eric Hipwood continuing to blow hot and cold. The 20-year-old has already surpassed the 24 goals he booted in his debut season and proved that he can be pivotal to the Lions rediscovering their best with a career-high five majors in the defeat to the Giants.

Early tip: Geelong by 11 points

Patrick Dangerfield handpasses the ball during the R14 match between Geelong and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v North Melbourne, MCG

Saturday, June 21, 1.20pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Blues v Kangaroos HERE

Last time: Carlton 24.9 (153) d North Melbourne 11.5 (71), R6 2025

What it means

Carlton (6-7) gave yet another hint of what it might be capable of as it blew away West Coast with a seven-goal blitz in the opening term of their match last week. But the Blues also showed why they are stuck trying to stay in touch with the top eight as they were outscored by the bottom-placed Eagles over the next three quarters to leave clouds hanging over their ability to compete with the better sides.

North Melbourne (3-1-9) nearly returned from its first venture to host two matches in Western Australia with a pair of wins as it bravely fought back then fell agonisingly short against Fremantle. The Kangaroos have been more competitive over the past seven weeks even while failing to win four matches decided by under two goals and can now eye a boilover against the unconvincing Blues.

Game shapers

Adam Saad has been a mainstay in the Carlton defence since making the eye-catching move to switch clubs from rival Essendon ahead of the 2021 season and is now set to play his 100th game for the club. The pacey half-back found form with 25 disposals against the Eagles as he remains critical to the Blues as they seek to add more dash and dare to their game.

Luke Davies-Uniacke was the crucial signing for North Melbourne this season if only as a show of faith that its rebuild is tracking in the right direction. The 26-year-old has too often failed to have the same impact on the field while dropping to 24.7 disposals a game until reminding the Kangaroos of his talents with a 14-possession opening term against the Dockers in a stunning return to form.

Early tip: Carlton by seven points

Adam Saad moves to celebrate with the fans after the R14 match between Carlton and West Coast at Optus Stadium on June 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, June 21, 3.45pm ACST

Last time: Port Adelaide 13.7 (85) d Sydney 10.17 (77), R6 2025

What it means

Port Adelaide (6-7) is edging back into finals contention after a convincing win over Melbourne made it back-to-back victories for just the second time this season. The Power first followed one win with another the next week when stunning the Swans at the SCG earlier this year but could give their top-eight hopes a huge boost at a venue where they won their last clash by 112 points.

Sydney (5-8) secured the resounding win it desperately needed after six defeats in eight matches when facing Richmond before heading into a bye. The Swans would have had much to work on during their break as they look to turn their season around starting with an encounter against a Power outfit that humiliated them last year and has won nine of their past 10 meetings.

Game shapers

Mitch Georgiades has taken ownership of the Port Adelaide forward line since returning from a serious knee injury to boot 44 majors last season and sit fifth in the goalkicking this year with 32 from 13 matches. The key forward was important late when the Power beat the Swans earlier this year and has struck a rich vein of form with a career-high seven goals against the Demons last week.

Nick Blakey has found it difficult to match his All-Australian form of last season as he has been forced to play in a variety of roles in the Sydney defence while also spending time helping to plug holes in attack. The 25-year-old took a huge step toward his blistering best with a career-high 34 disposals while charging off half-back against the Tigers in a return to form before the Swans' bye.

Early tip: Port Adelaide by 17 points

Learn More 02:34

Collingwood v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, June 21, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 14.10 (94) d Collingwood 12.7 (79), R2 2024

What it means

Collingwood (11-2) cemented its place as the team to beat with 10 wins from its past 11 matches but was perhaps showing signs of fatigue when beating Melbourne by the narrowest of margins before a bye. The Pies should be refreshed and ready to launch into the second half of their season but might ease their way back against the stuttering Saints before facing the bottom-placed Eagles.

St Kilda (5-8) will be glad to see the back of the Western Bulldogs after a pair of chastening defeats to them this year but gets little reprieve with the ladder leader up next. The Saints stunned the Magpies when the two sides met early last season but will have to dramatically turn their own form around to cause another upset after seven defeats in their past nine matches.

Game shapers

Tim Membrey was a valuable contributor across 10 seasons and 178 matches with St Kilda before being allowed to move to Collingwood with little fanfare. The 31-year-old was widely expected to mostly be used by the Magpies as an experienced back-up but has made the most of his opportunities to play 12 matches even before setting out with a point to prove against his former side.

Mitch Owens has enjoyed an up-and-down season that largely reflects the same for St Kilda though when he is running hot he can make a significant impact as shown by booting multiple goals in six of 12 matches. But the 21-year-old has also gone goalless five times as the gap between his best and worst remains wide while the Saints need the powerful forward to lift if they are to challenge the Pies.

Early tip: Collingwood by 27 points

Tim Membrey celebrates a goal during the R13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on June 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Engie Stadium

Sunday, June 22, 1.10pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Giants v Suns HERE

Last time: GWS Giants 14.5 (89) d Gold Coast 6.14 (50), R19 2024

What it means

GWS (8-6) remains one of the hardest teams to get a read on but its inconsistent form perhaps peaked after losing to an under-fire Port Adelaide in Canberra then upsetting Brisbane on their home deck. The Giants have been hit hard by injury this week but could still give their top-four hopes a huge boost with a win over a Suns outfit that they have beaten in 13 of the past 14 meetings.

Gold Coast (8-4) hardly lost on any ground on the top-four contenders while it had a bye last week and could now put distance between itself and the chasing pack while having two games in hand. But history is against the Suns which will have to turn around a horror streak against the Giants and break a curse at the Showgrounds where they have lost on all seven of their visits by an average 66 points.

Game shapers

Aaron Cadman found an ideal time to deliver a breakout game as the former No.1 pick had career-highs for 19 disposals, 13 marks and most importantly five goals in the Giants' win over the Lions. Like most young key forwards, the 21-year-old has been a slow burn across his first two-and-a-half seasons but is showing signs of being more than just a foil for Jesse Hogan as he reaches 50 games.

Joel Jeffrey has always appeared to be a player blessed with talent though he has largely been unable to lock down a permanent position across his five seasons with Gold Coast. The 23-year-old is finally emerging as a polished and pacey half-back as he averages career-highs for 17.8 disposals and 4.3 clearances a game and was one of the Suns to stand up in their defeat to the Cats.

Early tip: GWS by four points

Learn More 01:57

Western Bulldogs v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, June 22, 3.20pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Bulldogs v Tigers HERE

Last time: Western Bulldogs 19.19 (133) d Richmond 6.6 (42), R9 2024

What it means

Western Bulldogs (7-6) burst back into form with a second thumping win over St Kilda that also made it four victories by at least 70 points against all-comers this season. The Dogs have shown that they are as damaging as any side in the competition when they are running hot and will be licking their lips at the idea of another percentage-boosting win against the gritty but inconsistent Tigers.

Richmond (3-10) was showing all the hallmarks of an up-and-down young side as it bounced between tight tussles and being outclassed in matches before heading into a bye. But the Tigers have already proven that they can hit the ground full of running with a round one win earlier this year and with an increasingly new-look side have even shaken off their Docklands curse on their last visit to the venue.

Game shapers

Sam Darcy showed few signs of the knee injury that sidelined him for a couple of months as he returned to haunt St Kilda in his first run out since going down against the same teamin round six. The 205cm key forward booted three goals and gathered 19 disposals as he threatened to tear the Saints apart while still in third gear but already looms as critical to the Bulldogs hopes of a top-four finish this year.

Dion Prestia has yet again reminded Richmond of what it misses when he is sidelined as he has given the midfield a huge lift while gathering an average 26 disposals and 6.5 clearances in two matches since returning to the side. The 32-year-old adds experience and energy to the Tigers' engine room which will be especially crucial against the Bulldogs' deep-running onball brigade.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 31 points