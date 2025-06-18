The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Fremantle and Essendon

Fremantle ruck Sean Darcy and Essendon midfielder Ben Hobbs. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has rested ruck Sean Darcy for Thursday night's game against Essendon, which has recalled midfielder Ben Hobbs for the clash at Optus Stadium.

Darcy has played just seven games this season due to a series of injuries, but has been managed this week off a five-day break.

It means Luke Jackson will ruck solo against Bombers debutant Vigo Visentini, who has been included in place of veteran Todd Goldstein, who has also been rested.

Nathan O'Driscoll is back for Fremantle for his first game since round four after recovering from an ankle injury, while James Aish has also been recalled and Sam Switkowski (hamstring) is out.

Fit-again duo Michael Walters (knee) and Jaeger O’Meara (foot/hamstring) are set to make their returns via the WAFL this weekend.

Hobbs has been recalled after being dropped for last week's game against Geelong, with Archer Day-Wicks omitted.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

Fremantle v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.Aish, N.O'Driscoll

Out: S.Switkowski (hamstring), S.Darcy (managed)

R14 sub: Nat Fyfe

ESSENDON

In: V.Visentini, B.Hobbs

Out: T.Goldstein (managed), A.Day-Wicks (omitted)

R14 sub: Archie Perkins