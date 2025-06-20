After a hectic start to the season Marcus Bontempelli and the Bulldogs will get down to business next week

Marcus Bontempelli during the round nine match between Gold Coast and Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium, May 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MARCUS Bontempelli expects negotiations to go smoothly as talks finally ramp up on his next contract with the Western Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs captain, one of the greatest players in the club's history, said on Friday morning that talks will start in earnest next week.

The delay in that process inevitably has led to speculation about the 29-year-old's future, but Bontempelli is giving no signs he is looking elsewhere.

Coach Luke Beveridge noted this week that the star midfielder has had a lot on his plate this year - a pre-season calf injury, a marriage to plan and part-ownership of a Melbourne cafe.

"It's going well - obviously it's getting to the point now where things will start to open up," Bontempelli said.

"There was a lot going on in my life early on in the season and hence why - probably no different to other years - I took my time a little bit with it.

"But those conversations are definitely starting to take place, pretty much as of next week, so the ball can well-and-truly get rolling with that.

"I see it going quite smoothly."

Likewise, he is pleased that troubled teammate Jamarra Ugle-Hagan returned to the club this week and is back training.

Marcus Bontempelli and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan after the round 19 match between Geelong and Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, July 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

But just as Beveridge won't predict when the former No.1 draft pick might play again, Bontempelli has no expectations about Ugle-Hagan's potential comeback.

"Ultimately, I want him to just enjoy being back in the environment - hopefully getting to the stage in the not-too-distant future where he can look at playing again."

Bontempelli's on-field output was quelled by St Kilda tagger Marcus Windhager in round 14, but the Bulldogs still won by 72 points. The 'Dogs captain was unfussed by the attention.

"That is the big badge of honour, the big responsibility, you get sometimes," he said.

"The opposition will pay you closer attention - it is a feather in your cap.

"You have to look at that as a positive. Ultimately, in those scenarios you can look at it as an advantage and how you get a win in that area, by somewhat sacrificing your own game in the end for others to benefit."

Bontempelli was at Marvel Stadium to help launch the Telstra 'Touch and Track' technology, designed to help blind people follow the game live.

Blind footballer and keen Bulldogs fan Shaun Keath felt there was a missed opportunity on Friday.

"I should have had a word with you earlier and got you to sign today - it would have been a great scoop," Keath said as he showed the system to Bontempelli.

Shaun Keath and Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli at Marvel Stadium on June 20, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

"I used it (Touch and Track) last week when The Bont flogged St Kilda and it was near-perfect, so it was great.

"I don't need the headphones in all the time as well ... heaps more enjoyable."

Touch and Track has been in development for a couple of years and Bontempelli noted "good things take time" - a bit like his contract talks.