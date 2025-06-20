The AFL and Telstra will introduce new game-changing technology for football fans at Marvel Stadium this weekend

Marvel Stadium general manager Scott Fitzgerald, vision-impaired player Shaun Keath, AFL EGM customer and commercial Bec Haagsma, Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli and Telstra product and technology executive Marty McGrath. Picture: AFL Photos

IN A landmark moment for accessible sport, the AFL, in conjunction with Telstra, will introduce game-changing Telstra Touch and Track technology for blind and low-vision Australians to experience live sport like never before.

The Australian-first technology will officially debut at Marvel Stadium this weekend, making it the first sporting stadium in the country to offer this technology for fans who are blind and low vision.

Telstra Touch and Track devices will be available to blind and vision-impaired patrons attending all AFL matches held at Marvel Stadium from Round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season onwards.

Learn More 00:43

Telstra has worked in close collaboration with Field of Vision and Champion Data to pioneer the Telstra Touch and Track tablet, which uses innovative technology to translate the movement of the ball on-field to a physical device.

Approx 25cm in size, the hand-held tablet includes a CNC-machined tactile map of an AFL field to allow a vision-impaired person feel the action on-field through their sense of touch.

A ring-shaped magnet is included on the tablet, mirroring the position of the ball in near real time, using the speed and low latency of Telstra’s network at Marvel Stadium.

Vision-impaired player Shaun Keath with the new Telstra Touch and Track device at Marvel Stadium on June 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Champion Data’s fully autonomous tracking system employs 14 high-mounted cameras and real-time event data to pinpoint ball movement with centimetre-level accuracy.

As the ball is passed and kicked around the field, distinct vibrations indicate key game moments, like goals and behinds, so fans can physically feel the intensity and momentum of the match.

In addition, each team on the field will have a specific vibration that allows patrons to gauge which team is playing in which direction. Fans can also pair the technology with low-latency radio commentary via the Marvel Stadium app for an increased user experience.

More than 450,000 people in Australia are either blind or have low vision, while a third of all Australians support an AFL Club.

Vision-impaired player Shaun Keath and Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli with the Telstra Touch and Track device at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Bec Haagsma said the long-standing partnership between Telstra and the AFL continues to have a positive impact on the community.

“The AFL’s long-standing partnership with Telstra is built on a shared passion to connect fans to the sport they love. Through Telstra’s Touch and Track technology, we’re continuing to break new ground to ensure our game remains more inclusive and accessible, so that everyone can enjoy the thrill of live footy,” Haagsma said.

“Marvel Stadium is leading the way in fan-first experiences, and their support of implementing this new technology is pivotal in being able to expand this offering for more fans in the future. It’s a powerful step forward in inclusive innovation and giving blind and low vision fans a deeper, more independent way to experience live AFL is something we’re extremely proud of.”

Marty McGrath, Telstra Product and Technology Executive, said the telco is proud to use its technical expertise to make sport more accessible.

“This technology is a significant step forward in making live sport more accessible than ever before and we’re proud to be leading the way through innovation. The Telstra Touch and Track is the first technology of its kind to be deployed at scale globally and we hope that it changes the game for AFL fans at Marvel Stadium who are blind or have low vision. We believe sport should be inclusive for everyone and our ambition is to one day have this technology available at stadiums across the country,” McGrath said.

Working closely with Telstra to test the Touch and Track device, Victorian Blind Football League player and passionate Bulldogs supporter Shaun Keath said the new technology would change the way he enjoys sport.

“As a member of the blind and low vision community, I never imagined I’d be able to follow the footy live like this. With the technology of the Telstra Touch and Track, I can finally feel the game unfold in real time – it’s not just inclusive, it’s empowering,” Keath said.

“It’s been incredible to be involved in testing something so innovative – knowing my input will help open the game up for so many others to enjoy and ensure that no fan is left behind."

A limited number of Telstra Touch and Track devices will be available for complimentary use for blind or vision impaired patrons during any AFL match held at Marvel Stadium from Round 15.

Patrons can walk up to Gate 1 Guest Services on a match day from gate opening time to secure a device for matches during Round 15, with fans able to pre-book a device prior to a match day from Round 16 onwards, subject to availability.

For more information, visit www.marvelstadium.com.au/telstra-touch-and-track