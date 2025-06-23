Will three trades be enough in AFL Fantasy Classic for the round 16 bye?

Tom McCarthy on his AFL debut for West Coast against Carlton in R14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINAL bye round could be the toughest with so many gun players having the week off.

Brisbane, Essendon, Geelong and Greater Western Sydney have the round 16 bye and some of Fantasy's best players are unavailable. Bailey Smith, the highest averaging player, may decimate forward lines along with his teammate Gryan Miers. Nic Martin (DEF/FWD) will join Zach Merrett on the Bombers' bye, adding to Dayne Zorko, Max Holmes and Lachie Whitfield in defence.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

It's fair to say teams will not be at full-strength this week.

What trading strategy should coaches employ? Can we sideways trade premiums to give our teams the best chance of scoring in round 16?

The Traders consider the options and look to prioritise who to move on. One thing is for sure, Tom McCarthy is likely to be the most traded in player after pumping out 101 in his debut prior to West Coast's bye. The mid-season draftee will be central to most trade plans.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the how we tackle the final bye round and answer plenty of your questions on the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:20 - Calvin is on the slide.

4:20 - Luke Jackson as a trade in was a winner for Warnie.

7:45 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

10:40 - New of the week including Lachie Whitfield's concussion.

17:20 - Magoos news.

20:00 - Nick Daicos fought through the Marcus Windhager tag.

23:15 - "This is the hardest bye round".

30:00 - How many 'proper players' do we have?

34:40 - Tom McCarthy is the No.1 trade target.

40:25 - Do you spend up on Matt Kennedy?

43:15 - Popular trades and The Traders' early moves.

45:25 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

50:00 - Who will be the best two rucks for the rest of the year?

54:30 - Do you trade Zach Merrett on the bye?

58:55 - Andrew Brayshaw or take the value of Josh Daicos?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.