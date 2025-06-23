Massimo D'Ambrosio celebrates a win in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HAWTHORN wingman Massimo D'Ambrosio is set to lock in for a new three-year deal at the club.

D'Ambrosio has been in discussions on a new deal throughout the season, with his initial two-year deal at Hawthorn expiring at the end of this year.

But the important left-footer will lock in a new three-year extension, which will take him through to the end of 2028 at the club.

Learn More 20:52

The former Essendon half-back quit the Bombers at the end of 2023 to join the Hawks last season, playing 24 games and averaging 21 disposals across the season as a key addition for Hawthorn.

He has continued to be a crucial part of Sam Mitchell's side this year, playing every game. He has missed only one of 39 games since joining the Hawks.

The 22-year-old is one of the mid-season draft's success stories, having recently played his 50th AFL game.

The Hawks will soon tick off D'Ambrosio's signing, with AFL.com.au reporting last week they are also closing in on a new multi-year deal for Josh Ward.

Massimo D'Ambrosio in action during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The imminent re-signing of Matt Rowell at Gold Coast will have a flow-on effect at Hawthorn. Clubs who have signalled interest in Hawks free agent James Worpel have also been waiting for Rowell's call to come, with the Suns star's decision to stay at Gold Coast set to open the market for midfielders.

Hawthorn has put forward different contract options for restricted agent Worpel, including shorter and longer deals.

The Hawks return from their bye to play North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium in Launceston on Saturday.